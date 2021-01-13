Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Jan. 14-20

click to enlarge Art: Susanne Slavick’s billboard from Make Our Differences Our Strengths Diversity Billboard Art Project Artists’ Talks at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

click to enlarge Photo: Erik Hagen "Erik" from the exhibit Team Member at Silver Eye Center for Photography

Instead of subjecting passersby to the expected advertisements of fast food or nearby hotels, 10 billboards throughout Westmoreland County have gone deeper, with images of social justice, equity, and love. They’re a part of, a public art billboard campaign and traveling exhibit created by 10 artists and sponsored by the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition and. Hear Pittsburgh artists Susanne Slavick and Ginger Brooks Takahashi discuss their original artwork in the exhibit during the, a virtual conversation moderated by the project’s lead artist Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer.It may be winter, but you can still get outside and enjoy the fresh air and open sky. Join thefor an. The event will feature short talks from astrophysicist Elizabeth Brunette on subjects like the Big Bang and dark matter.Thewinds down itsexhibition with. Moderated by CMOA curator of photography Dan Leers, the event invitesphotographer Lê and Bey to discuss their practices and approach to capturing landscapes and portraits of their respective subjects. Drawing on her experience as a refugee of the Vietnam War, Lê is known for examining the culture of conflict, while Bey documents the Black experience in America, particularly life in 1970s Harlem and the Underground Railroad.Experience the rich history and sounds of calypso music with a film screening through's Virtual Channel. JouvayFest Collective, a Brooklyn-based group focused on Caribbean films, and Sabira Cole Film Festival, a Pittsburgh curator of films depicting the African diaspora, will present, a 2004 documentary about calypso singers from Trinidad and Tobago that also examines the history, culture, and anti-colonialist origins of the musical genre. The event includes a panel featuring the film's co-director, Geoffrey Dunn, Trinidadian calypso musician, David Michael Rudder, and others.In his book, authorthoroughly maps Native American history, from contact with settlers, to forced assimilation, to resistance. Treuer, a member of the Ojibwe tribe who grew up on a reservation in Minnesota, will speak about this history and his book during a virtual event forseries.No one should be ashamed of, or discriminated against, for their natural hair, especially young Black girls. Kids in grades 3-5 can joinfor the, a two-hour event that “aims to connect those from the Black diaspora with their African ancestry.” It will also teach participants about the CROWN Act, a piece of legislation designed to protect against discrimination towards how someone wears their hair.will teach you how to make textile art with the first of a three-partseries led by Rae Gold. A local fiber artist who specializes in making pieces from merino wool, Gold will lead participants through the process of making their own decorative felt balls. Some prerequisite experience manipulating felt, as well as a long list of materials, are required for this and the two following workshops scheduled to take place in February.Anyone who's worked in a grocery store, or any kind of corporate customer service job, knows how strange of an experience it can be. Lancaster-based photographerencapsulates this in his new exhibitat. The series captures the "physical and psychological effects of this environment, the feeling of losing one's identity in the face of corporate dogma, and the unrelenting desires of the customer."