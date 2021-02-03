Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 4-10

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Murphy Essential Machine at Virtually in The Palace

click to enlarge Photo: Pittsburgh Glass Center Artist Harriet Schwarzrock pumping neon into the hearts.

click to enlarge John Grillo’s 1951 Untitled from Pattern Makers at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

Indie rock bandis a family band, composed of married couple Karen and RJ Dietrich on drums and guitar, and their son Robert on keyboard. Tonight, they’ll perform live fromin Greensburg for, a new series featuring regional bands, presented by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust. The series kicked off last week and continues through March, with each concert livestreamed through the Palace Theatre and Westmoreland Cultural Trusts’ Facebook pages.Prepare for a night of incredible jazz and soul music from one of the world’s all-time best songwriters during, part of’s monthly AW Studio Sessions. Vocalist Carol Riddick and bassist Gerald Veasley will perform the beautiful music of the singer and pianist, and both artists “share a deep appreciation for Ms. Simone’s music and her desire for social justice,” according to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website.and theprogram at the University of Pittsburgh Department of Music will present a virtual screening ofas part of a two-day event looking at life after incarceration. Directed by Justin Mashouf, the documentary tells the story of vocalist and pianist Sadiq Davis, a Muslim convert who re-enters society in the South Side of Chicago after 25 years of incarceration to face the same streets that ruined his life, according to a PittWire description. It's also described as a testament to music as a saving grace for those facing extreme challenges.Between the virus and the news, things have been a little dark lately. Take a trip to the light side with a virtual opening event and neon demonstration from's newest exhibit,. Curated by the Glass Center's Percy Echols II, who specializes in plasma and neon, the show features light work by 15 artists. "Past, present, or future, there will be light," says Echols in his description of the exhibit.Come see the young talent of Pittsburgh show off its stuff atfeaturing plays written by students from Pittsburgh CAPA, Winchester Thurston, and Sharpsville High School. See stories of a paranormal history lesson, a banshee who wants to be a star, and a family drama with siblings divided by different career paths.A certain popular game would have you believe that choosing a partner is easy as deciding whether to f*ck, marry, or kill them. But as Valentine's Day draws near,thought it would be a good time to expand everyone’s options with. Inspired by television dating competitions, the show features a contestant trying to decide between four potential dates. A series of hard-hitting questions asked by the audience helps the contestant determine which dates they want to marry, f*ck, ghost, or invite to a kiki, aka get together to trade gossip or just chat. The event description says, “We are no longer limited by heteronormativity, monogamy, or gender rigidity, and this show is representative of that.”Join Venture Outdoors for a geocaching (outdoor treasure hunting) event atto celebrate. Geocaching experience is not required, and registration for the event includes the cost of renting a GPS unit. Each cache will have information about different women in sports.See a less whitewashed view of the Wild West whenpresents a production of Layon Gray's play. Set in 1888, the show follows real-life U.S. Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves, one of the country's first Black law enforcers, and, many believe, the inspiration for the Lone Ranger.finds Reeves and a Native American companion stuck in a saloon with two wanted criminals. The performance will stream on Vimeo.It's hard to tell from walking around now, but Downtown Pittsburgh used to be home to a robust Chinatown, with several bakeries, markets, a temple, social hall, and roughly 500 Chinese residents. Over the years, the history of this since-disintegrated neighborhood has failed to be recognized by most Pittsburghers, but you can learn more about its history with, a virtual presentation fromStaying active in the midst of wintera pandemic is tough, to say the least.has a way to get you up and moving with, a 30-minute virtual class that invites viewers to enjoy art and gentle exercise all from the comfort of their homes. Instructor Lydia Kilian takes viewers of all ages and abilities through a series of poses and relaxation techniques, all of which incorporate a chair for those who need to sit for extra support. Each class begins with a dive into a work of art from CMOA's collection.Take a trip toin Greensburg for, a new exhibition described in a press release as tracking “the presence and meanings of patterns across a selection of over 60 works” from the museum’s permanent collection. Created in collaboration with students from the University of Pittsburgh, the show focuses on how patterns are made, and questions why abstract patterns by modern painters are more highly valued than intricate designs made by anonymous craftspeople for everyday objects.