Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 4-10

MUSIC • VIRTUAL
Indie rock band Essential Machine is a family band, composed of married couple Karen and RJ Dietrich on drums and guitar, and their son Robert on keyboard. Tonight, they’ll perform live from The Palace Theatre in Greensburg for The VIP Experience (Virtually in The Palace), a new series featuring regional bands, presented by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust. The series kicked off last week and continues through March, with each concert livestreamed through the Palace Theatre and Westmoreland Cultural Trusts’ Facebook pages. 7:30 p.m. Free. facebook.com/thepalacetheatre and facebook.com/wctrust
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
Prepare for a night of incredible jazz and soul music from one of the world’s all-time best songwriters during The Music of Nina Simone, part of The August Wilson African American Cultural Center’s monthly AW Studio Sessions. Vocalist Carol Riddick and bassist Gerald Veasley will perform the beautiful music of the singer and pianist, and both artists “share a deep appreciation for Ms. Simone’s music and her desire for social justice,” according to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust website. 8 p.m. $12. trustarts.org
FILM • VIRTUAL
City of Asylum and the Pitt Jazz program at the University of Pittsburgh Department of Music will present a virtual screening of The Honest Struggle as part of a two-day event looking at life after incarceration. Directed by Justin Mashouf, the documentary tells the story of vocalist and pianist Sadiq Davis, a Muslim convert who re-enters society in the South Side of Chicago after 25 years of incarceration to face the same streets that ruined his life, according to a PittWire description. It's also described as a testament to music as a saving grace for those facing extreme challenges. 7 p.m. Continues Fri., Feb. 5 with a panel discussion and performance. Free. Registration required. alphabetcity.org/events/the-honest-struggle
ART • VIRTUAL
Between the virus and the news, things have been a little dark lately. Take a trip to the light side with a virtual opening event and neon demonstration from Pittsburgh Glass Center's newest exhibit, Light in Transmission. Curated by the Glass Center's Percy Echols II, who specializes in plasma and neon, the show features light work by 15 artists. "Past, present, or future, there will be light," says Echols in his description of the exhibit. 7 p.m. Exhibit continues through Sun., May 9. 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship. Free. pittsburghglasscenter.org
Sat., Feb. 6
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Come see the young talent of Pittsburgh show off its stuff at City Theatre’s Young Playwright’s Festival featuring plays written by students from Pittsburgh CAPA, Winchester Thurston, and Sharpsville High School. See stories of a paranormal history lesson, a banshee who wants to be a star, and a family drama with siblings divided by different career paths. 7 p.m. Continues Sun., Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. Free with advanced registration. citytheatrecompany.org
COMEDY • VIRTUAL
A certain popular game would have you believe that choosing a partner is easy as deciding whether to f*ck, marry, or kill them. But as Valentine's Day draws near, Steel City Improv thought it would be a good time to expand everyone’s options with Marry, F*ck, Kiki, Ghost. Inspired by television dating competitions, the show features a contestant trying to decide between four potential dates. A series of hard-hitting questions asked by the audience helps the contestant determine which dates they want to marry, f*ck, ghost, or invite to a kiki, aka get together to trade gossip or just chat. The event description says, “We are no longer limited by heteronormativity, monogamy, or gender rigidity, and this show is representative of that.” 8-9 p.m. Free. View at the Steel City Improv Twitch channel. twitch.tv/steelcityimprovtheater
Sun., Feb. 7
OUTDOORS • IRL
Join Venture Outdoors for a geocaching (outdoor treasure hunting) event at Frick Park to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Geocaching experience is not required, and registration for the event includes the cost of renting a GPS unit. Each cache will have information about different women in sports. 1 p.m. 1981 Beechwood Blvd, Squirrel Hill. $6-8. ventureoutdoors.org
Mon., Feb. 8
THEATER • VIRTUAL
See a less whitewashed view of the Wild West when New Horizon Theater presents a production of Layon Gray's play Cowboy. Set in 1888, the show follows real-life U.S. Deputy Marshal Bass Reeves, one of the country's first Black law enforcers, and, many believe, the inspiration for the Lone Ranger. Cowboy finds Reeves and a Native American companion stuck in a saloon with two wanted criminals. The performance will stream on Vimeo. Continues through Sun., Feb. 14. $15. newhorizontheater.org
HISTORY • VIRTUAL
It's hard to tell from walking around now, but Downtown Pittsburgh used to be home to a robust Chinatown, with several bakeries, markets, a temple, social hall, and roughly 500 Chinese residents. Over the years, the history of this since-disintegrated neighborhood has failed to be recognized by most Pittsburghers, but you can learn more about its history with Pittsburgh's Lost Chinatown, a virtual presentation from Doors Open Pittsburgh. 7:30 p.m. $5. doorsopenpgh.org
Tue., Feb. 9
WELLNESS • VIRTUAL
Staying active in the midst of winter and a pandemic is tough, to say the least. Carnegie Museum of Art has a way to get you up and moving with Online Chair Yoga, a 30-minute virtual class that invites viewers to enjoy art and gentle exercise all from the comfort of their homes. Instructor Lydia Kilian takes viewers of all ages and abilities through a series of poses and relaxation techniques, all of which incorporate a chair for those who need to sit for extra support. Each class begins with a dive into a work of art from CMOA's collection. 11-11:30 a.m. Pay-what-you-wish. Ticket holders will receive a Zoom link. cmoa.org/event/online-chair-yoga-february
ART • IRL
Take a trip to The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg for Pattern Makers, a new exhibition described in a press release as tracking “the presence and meanings of patterns across a selection of over 60 works” from the museum’s permanent collection. Created in collaboration with students from the University of Pittsburgh, the show focuses on how patterns are made, and questions why abstract patterns by modern painters are more highly valued than intricate designs made by anonymous craftspeople for everyday objects. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. Free. Advance registration required for admission. thewestmoreland.org/exhibitions/pattern-makers