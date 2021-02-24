Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 25-March 3

click to enlarge Photo: Terry Boyd Scrambled Skinemax 2 by Terry Boyd at ZYNKA Gallery, see Sat., Feb. 27

In the spirit of Black History Month, learn about the importance and challenges of Black artists, crafters, makers, and designers withpanel discussionThe virtual event will feature Alicia Volcy of NOMApgh (National Organization of Minority Architects), Nisha Blackwell of Knotzland, and Kia Weatherspoon of Determined by Design., a virtual literary salon hosted by the, is featuring a conversation with. Smith is a photographer that specializes in highlighting the “cosmopolitan world filled with famous landmarks and extraordinary landscapes.” The conversation will be moderated by the center’s literary curator, Jessica Lanay, and will take place via Facebook Live and Zoom Webinar.Explore Pittsburgh’s Black history and honor one of the world’s greatest cyclists, Major Taylor, with a bike ride through some of the city’s historic Black neighborhoods.is hosting awith local cycling group. The ride starts at Everyday Cafe in Homewood and traverses 8-10 miles throughout the city. Bring your bike, water, and wear your mask; food can be purchased during stops at Black-owned businesses.Bend the textual nature of written poetry with graphic designer, writer, and visual storytellerduringvideo workshop series Between Poetry and Performance. In, Davison will guide participants through explorations of what is gained, lost, and changed when altering poetry’s medium from written to audio/visual. Participants should bring a poem by another writer, paper for sketching, writing utensils, colored pencils or markers, and a computer with the ability to download and open new font files.Check out some stimulating new works whenpresents the opening reception for its latest exhibition. A statement describes featured artists Terry Boyd and Stephen Tuomala as re-contextualizing “image stills from popular media sources such as late-night cable television and the internet.” The two artists challenge views of sex and sexuality by using their work to find the beauty in online porn and the softcore offerings of HBO and “Skinemax.” The reception continues into Sun., Feb. 28. Guests must register for a time slot before arriving at the gallery.Thecontinues its tradition of showcasing new theatrical works with a livestream reading of, which recently won the Playwrights Center of San Francisco Best Plays of 2020. Written by Zan Hall, the 10-minute long comedic play follows main character Midge as she attends her first session with a new psychotherapist, according to a synopsis. Little does she know, Stuart Fischer is impersonating the doctor, and he's acting oddly.Theis joining the nationwideby inviting folks to work on more effective social-justice habits, “particularly those dealing with issues of race, power, privilege, and leadership.” Participants will be asked to engage in activities like listening to a podcast, reading a news article, or reflecting on an experience from their past. Use the hashtag #YWCAEquityChallenge to share your experience with others.Join herbalist and blogger Dina Ranade of The Herbalist Bake Shoppe for a lesson on how to use basic herbs for medicinal purposes.is a virtual workshop hosted by, and the series will continue on Tue., March 9 with a workshop on digestion, and on Tue., March 16 with a focus on energy and vitality.Join thefor an evening of traditional Bulgarian folk singing from. The event is part of Global Choral Traditions, a series in collaboration with the Oratorio Society of Minnesota and Village, that "gives music lovers a way to engage with that which makes us more human, and therefore, more connected to each other."