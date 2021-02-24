Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 25-March 3

TALK • VIRTUAL
In the spirit of Black History Month, learn about the importance and challenges of Black artists, crafters, makers, and designers with Carnegie Museum of Art’s panel discussion “In Conversation: Where are the Black Makers, Artists, and Designers?” The virtual event will feature Alicia Volcy of NOMApgh (National Organization of Minority Architects), Nisha Blackwell of Knotzland, and Kia Weatherspoon of Determined by Design. 6 p.m. Pay what you want. cmoa.org
Fri., Feb. 26
LIT • VIRTUAL
Lit Fridays, a virtual literary salon hosted by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, is featuring a conversation with Ming Smith. Smith is a photographer that specializes in highlighting the “cosmopolitan world filled with famous landmarks and extraordinary landscapes.” The conversation will be moderated by the center’s literary curator, Jessica Lanay, and will take place via Facebook Live and Zoom Webinar. 6 p.m. Free. aacc-awc.org
Sat., Feb. 27
BIKING • IRL
Explore Pittsburgh’s Black history and honor one of the world’s greatest cyclists, Major Taylor, with a bike ride through some of the city’s historic Black neighborhoods. Venture Outdoors is hosting a Black History Bike Ride with local cycling group Pittsburgh Major Taylor Cycling Club. The ride starts at Everyday Cafe in Homewood and traverses 8-10 miles throughout the city. Bring your bike, water, and wear your mask; food can be purchased during stops at Black-owned businesses. 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 532 N. Homewood Ave., Homewood. $5-8. ventureoutdoors.org
WORKSHOP • VIRTUAL
Bend the textual nature of written poetry with graphic designer, writer, and visual storyteller Remy Davison during City of Asylum’s video workshop series Between Poetry and Performance. In Animating Poetry, Davison will guide participants through explorations of what is gained, lost, and changed when altering poetry’s medium from written to audio/visual. Participants should bring a poem by another writer, paper for sketching, writing utensils, colored pencils or markers, and a computer with the ability to download and open new font files. Space is limited for the workshop. 3-5 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org
ART • IRL
Check out some stimulating new works when ZYNKA Gallery presents the opening reception for its latest exhibition Viewer Discretion is Advised. A statement describes featured artists Terry Boyd and Stephen Tuomala as re-contextualizing “image stills from popular media sources such as late-night cable television and the internet.” The two artists challenge views of sex and sexuality by using their work to find the beauty in online porn and the softcore offerings of HBO and “Skinemax.” The reception continues into Sun., Feb. 28. Guests must register for a time slot before arriving at the gallery. Continues through Sat., April 10. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com
Sun., Feb. 28
THEATER • VIRTUAL
The Pittsburgh New Works Festival continues its tradition of showcasing new theatrical works with a livestream reading of Ethereal Killer, which recently won the Playwrights Center of San Francisco Best Plays of 2020. Written by Zan Hall, the 10-minute long comedic play follows main character Midge as she attends her first session with a new psychotherapist, according to a synopsis. Little does she know, Stuart Fischer is impersonating the doctor, and he's acting oddly. 6:30 p.m. Free. Performance will take place over Zoom. pittsburghnewworks.org
Mon., March 1
CHALLENGE • VIRTUAL
The YWCA Greater Pittsburgh is joining the nationwide 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge by inviting folks to work on more effective social-justice habits, “particularly those dealing with issues of race, power, privilege, and leadership.” Participants will be asked to engage in activities like listening to a podcast, reading a news article, or reflecting on an experience from their past. Use the hashtag #YWCAEquityChallenge to share your experience with others. Continues weekdays through Mon., March 29. Free. ywcachallenge.org
Tue., March 2
TALK • VIRTUAL
Join herbalist and blogger Dina Ranade of The Herbalist Bake Shoppe for a lesson on how to use basic herbs for medicinal purposes. Kitchen Apothecary Series: Managing Stress and Mood is a virtual workshop hosted by Phipps Conservatory, and the series will continue on Tue., March 9 with a workshop on digestion, and on Tue., March 16 with a focus on energy and vitality. 6 p.m. $25. phipps.conservatory.org
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
Join the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh for an evening of traditional Bulgarian folk singing from Elitsa Stoyneva Krasteva. The event is part of Global Choral Traditions, a series in collaboration with the Oratorio Society of Minnesota and Village, that "gives music lovers a way to engage with that which makes us more human, and therefore, more connected to each other." 7:30 p.m. Free with registration. themendelssohn.org