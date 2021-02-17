Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 18-24

THEATER • VIRTUAL
Wherefore art thou Romeo? He's online, along with his star-crossed lover, Juliet, as part of the Pittsburgh Public Theater Playtime series Classics N'at, a selection of digital programming that makes old plays new again. PPT resident director Justin Emeka presents Romeo N Juliet, a reimagined Shakespeare adaptation that focuses on African-American and Black immigrant communities for the well-tread story of two very young, very lovestruck, very ill-fated teens from feuding families. The PPT website describes it as a “sensitive, lean retelling that centers Black culture and characters.” 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Feb. 21. Donation required for access. $10 minimum. ppt.org
Fri., Feb. 19
COMEDY • VIRTUAL
In continuance of its Black History Month celebration, Arcade Comedy Theater brings us another night of Black-focused entertainment. For the next event in the series, they are hosting An American Roast, a game show where comedians take turns roasting figures and events of American history. This night features Deric Brown, Miles Miller, Christina McNeese, and more. The performance will take place on Arcade's YouTube channel. 9 p.m. Free. arcadecomedytheater.com
Sat., Feb. 20
TALK • VIRTUAL
There was a time when penguins dominated popular culture, from March of the Penguins to Happy Feet. While the tuxedoed birds have largely receded from the spotlight — unless, of course, you’re a Pittsburgh hockey fan — there's still plenty to learn and love about them, which you can do during Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium's event Every Penguin in the World. Hear from researcher Charles Bergman, who has traveled the world to see and photograph every species of penguin. 1 p.m. $15-21. pittsburghzoo.org
ART • VIRTUAL
The blazing hot dumpster fire that was 2020 didn't dampen the spirits of Fun-A-Day Pittsburgh. The community art project still kicked off 2021 by doing what it does best, encouraging people to flex their creative muscles every day throughout the month of January. Now you can view what participating artists produced, which includes everything from music to hand-carved wooden spoons, by visiting the Virtual Art Show, up now through the end of February. Continues through Sun., Feb. 28. Free. funadaypgh.com/artshow2021
Sun., Feb. 21
FILM • VIRTUAL
February is Carnival season, so join City of Asylum for an installment of their film series Mout’ Open, Story Jump Out! Presented in partnership with the Sabira Cole Film Festival and the JouvayFest Collective, this installment will feature three short films that highlight and celebrate the history and culture of Carnival in the Carribean. The virtual screenings will be followed by a panel discussion entitled Global Caribbean Culture: Resistance and Spiritual Fusion. 6 p.m. Free. alphabetcity.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures is hosting the eighth of its Ten Evenings lecture series. Ten Evenings: Karen Russell will feature Russell’s most recent book, Orange World, a collection of short stories that leap across time and place with outlandish situations and tender slices of ordinary life. The Pulitzer Prize finalist, New York Times bestseller, and 2013 MacArthur Genius will also answer questions that were submitted in advance. 7:30 p.m. (Available online for one week.) $15. $10 for students. pittsburghlectures.org
TALK • VIRTUAL
Throughout Black History Month, Carnegie Science Center is highlighting the "amazing and groundbreaking influences" of Black scientists. During a Facebook Live Career Connections Chat, guests will meet Afua Bruce, the Chief Program Officer at DataKind, a "global nonprofit that harnesses the power of data science and AI in the service of humanity." Bruce, who previously served as the Executive Director of the White House's National Science and Technology Council, has used technology to improve outcomes in criminal justice reform, immigration, and more. 7 p.m. Free. facebook.com/carnegiesciencecenter
Wed., Feb. 24
TALK • VIRTUAL
Spring is closer than you might think, and nothing signifies the start of the season like the return of migrating birds to Pittsburgh. And with that avian influx comes potential problems for our feathered friends. Learn more about how to keep local and migrating birds safe this spring with the panel discussion Spring Migration and the Safety of Our Local Birds. The virtual talk is hosted by the Frick Pittsburgh and includes an ornithologist, conservationist, and others. 7-8 p.m. Free with advanced registration. thefrickpittsburgh.org