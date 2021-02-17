Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 18-24

click to enlarge Photo: Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium Every Penguin in the World, see Sat., Feb. 20

Wherefore art thou Romeo? He's online, along with his star-crossed lover, Juliet, as part of thePlaytime series, a selection of digital programming that makes old plays new again. PPT resident director Justin Emeka presents, a reimagined Shakespeare adaptation that focuses on African-American and Black immigrant communities for the well-tread story of two very young, very lovestruck, very ill-fated teens from feuding families. The PPT website describes it as a “sensitive, lean retelling that centers Black culture and characters.”In continuance of its Black History Month celebration,brings us another night of Black-focused entertainment. For the next event in the series, they are hosting, a game show where comedians take turns roasting figures and events of American history. This night features Deric Brown, Miles Miller, Christina McNeese, and more. The performance will take place on Arcade's YouTube channel.There was a time when penguins dominated popular culture, from. While the tuxedoed birds have largely receded from the spotlight — unless, of course, you’re a Pittsburgh hockey fan — there's still plenty to learn and love about them, which you can do during's event. Hear from researcher Charles Bergman, who has traveled the world to see and photograph every species of penguin.The blazing hot dumpster fire that was 2020 didn't dampen the spirits of. The community art project still kicked off 2021 by doing what it does best, encouraging people to flex their creative muscles every day throughout the month of January. Now you can view what participating artists produced, which includes everything from music to hand-carved wooden spoons, by visiting the, up now through the end of February.February is Carnival season, so joinfor an installment of their film seriesPresented in partnership with the Sabira Cole Film Festival and the JouvayFest Collective, this installment will feature three short films that highlight and celebrate the history and culture of Carnival in the Carribean. The virtual screenings will be followed by a panel discussion entitled Global Caribbean Culture: Resistance and Spiritual Fusion.is hosting the eighth of its Ten Evenings lecture series.will feature Russell’s most recent book,, a collection of short stories that leap across time and place with outlandish situations and tender slices of ordinary life. The Pulitzer Prize finalist,bestseller, and 2013 MacArthur Genius will also answer questions that were submitted in advance.Throughout Black History Month,is highlighting the "amazing and groundbreaking influences" of Black scientists. During a, guests will meet, the Chief Program Officer at DataKind, a "global nonprofit that harnesses the power of data science and AI in the service of humanity." Bruce, who previously served as the Executive Director of the White House's National Science and Technology Council, has used technology to improve outcomes in criminal justice reform, immigration, and more.Spring is closer than you might think, and nothing signifies the start of the season like the return of migrating birds to Pittsburgh. And with that avian influx comes potential problems for our feathered friends. Learn more about how to keep local and migrating birds safe this spring with the panel discussion. The virtual talk is hosted by theand includes an ornithologist, conservationist, and others.