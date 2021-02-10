Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 11-17

MUSIC • VIRTUAL
SOS PGH continues its mission of bringing relief to live music professionals and spaces with the latest edition of its online Concert Series. Enjoy an evening with four-piece rock band The Redlines, instrumental duo hALF wHEEL, and solo act Dom Fusca. The series seeks to keep independent music venues afloat as they wait for federal funding to disperse. Net proceeds from the series will benefit the National Independent Venue Association Emergency Relief Fund. 6-8 p.m. $3/$10 for series subscription. sos2020pgh.org/concerts
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Pandemic winter got you down? Escape to a beachy getaway when Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks presents a livestream production of Love’s Labour’s Lost. The bard's tale follows four young noblemen who swear off romance for three years in pursuit of study at a seaside retreat. Their plan hits a major snag, however, when the Princess of France and her ladies arrive. Watch as each cast member tackles multiple roles in this romp. 7 p.m. Pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Continues through Mon., Feb. 15. $17. Tickets grant access to all five performances on YouTube. pittsburghshakespeare.com
ART • IRL
The Christine Frechard Gallery is open and ready for visitors to view Charismatic, an exhibition featuring works by Pittsburgh artists Dylan Critchfield-Sales and Larry Neal. Critchfield-Sales uses materials like gouache paint and linen for his still lifes and landscapes, while a release describes Neal's striking photorealistic paintings as exploring the “history of hues, values, and contrasts.” 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or by appointment. Continues through Sun., Feb. 14. 5126 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. christinefrechardgallery.com
TALK • VIRTUAL
History gets muddled the longer we are away from it, and America’s civil rights movement is no different. Join Dr. Hasan Jeffries for a (Re)Making History lecture that will explore the ways popular misconceptions about the civil rights movement remake history. The virtual talk is part of the Heinz History Center's Black History Month line-up. 5:30-7 p.m. Free with registration. heinzhistorycenter.org
Sat., Feb. 13
LIT • VIRTUAL
There are significant racial disparities within housing, education, economic status, and other rights for Black people living in the Rust Belt and the Midwest. Join White Whale Bookstore for a conversation centered around Black in the Middle: An Anthology of the Black Midwest, edited by Terrion L. Williamson. The discussion will feature a panel of writers and educators including Curtis Crisler, Deva Rashed-Boone, and Nia Easley. 7 p.m. Free. whitewhalebookstore.com
Sun., Feb. 14
ART • IRL
Celebrate Black Pittsburgh and Black joy with 202021: a new constellation, a public art installation spread throughout 10 locations in Downtown Pittsburgh and curated by Pittsburgh City Paper contributing writer, artist, and designer Tereneh Idia. The installation features the work of 12 Black Pittsburgh-based artists, including printmaker and activist Bekezela Mguni, photographer/videographer Njaimeh Njie, filmmaker Chris Ivey, fine artist and painter Wavy Wednesday, sewist Lavish Lamb, and more. The show is “an exploration of a new way to tell time, textiles of comfort and culture — joyous, defiant, happy, and contemplative images of Black women,” according to the project description. Continues through March. Free. Cultural District, Downtown. trustarts.org
THEATER • VIRTUAL
Part theater production, part concert, musician Jill Sobule’s performance piece F*CK7THGRADE is an ode to the strange and awkward period of adolescence known as middle school. Described as a “celebration of coming of age and coming out,” the show was originally set to be performed in May 2020 at South Side’s City Theatre. Instead, it is now available to stream digitally on the company’s website. Available through Wed., June 30. $15. citytheatrecompany.org
Mon., Feb. 15
MAGIC • VIRTUAL
Monday Night Magic: Live Online is back to help make those Monday blues disappear. The weekly off-Broadway magic show, aired locally by magic venue Liberty Magic and hosted by David Corsaro, features “corporate magician and illusionist” Kevin Bethea and sleight-of-hand artist Noah Sonie. Watch magicians perform unbelievable acts from the comfort of your home. For those who want a more intimate, live show feel, the event offers a “Front Row Experience” for an additional fee where audience members can be “part of the action.” 8 p.m. $20-70. trustarts.org
Tue., Feb. 16
KIDS • VIRTUAL
As part of its Schooltime Concerts series, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Schooltime: Bunheads to explore how music helps tell a story. Ayisha Morgan-Lee, founder and CEO of Pittsburgh’s Hill Dance Academy Theatre, will read ballerina Misty Copeland’s 2020 picture book Bunheads, which follows the story of a young girl named Misty as she discovers her love of dance through the ballet Coppélia. The event is available to all PreK-12 educators to use with their students, although it is designed for grades PreK-1. 10 a.m. Continues through March 17. Free. trustarts.org
FILM • VIRTUAL
For years, tech companies have been encouraging customers to buy new phones, computers, tablets, and other electronics every year or two. But what happens to all the old phones that get discarded? The heavy toll of e-waste is explored in Death by Design, a documentary on the health and environmental impact of electronic waste. The film is available with a livestream through Duquesne University's Human Rights Film Series. 7 p.m. Free. duq.edu
FILM • VIRTUAL
Join City of Asylum for its presentation of the regional premiere of Diako Yazdani’s The Many Lives of Kojim. The film follows Yazdani as he goes to the Iraqi countryside with Kojin, a 23-year-old gay friend, and confronts his family, friends, and community about their prejudices towards the LGBTQ community. In addition to the screening, attendees can participate in a discussion and Q&A about the film. The screening is part of ReelQ, Pittsburgh’s International LGBTQ Film Festival. 7-9:30 p.m. Free with registration. alphabetcity.org