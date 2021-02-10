Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Feb. 11-17

click to enlarge CP Photo: Abbie Adams Art by Bekezela Mguni in 202021: a new constellation, see Sun., Feb. 14

Art by Larry Neal at Charismatic

Death by Design will livestream through Duquesne University's Human Rights Film Series.

continues its mission of bringing relief to live music professionals and spaces with the latest edition of its online. Enjoy an evening with four-piece rock band The Redlines, instrumental duo hALF wHEEL, and solo act Dom Fusca. The series seeks to keep independent music venues afloat as they wait for federal funding to disperse. Net proceeds from the series will benefit the National Independent Venue Association Emergency Relief Fund.Pandemic winter got you down? Escape to a beachy getaway whenpresents a livestream production of. The bard's tale follows four young noblemen who swear off romance for three years in pursuit of study at a seaside retreat. Their plan hits a major snag, however, when the Princess of France and her ladies arrive. Watch as each cast member tackles multiple roles in this romp.Theis open and ready for visitors to view, an exhibition featuring works by Pittsburgh artists Dylan Critchfield-Sales and Larry Neal. Critchfield-Sales uses materials like gouache paint and linen for his still lifes and landscapes, while a release describes Neal's striking photorealistic paintings as exploring the “history of hues, values, and contrasts.”History gets muddled the longer we are away from it, and America’s civil rights movement is no different. Join Dr. Hasan Jeffries for alecture that will explore the ways popular misconceptions about the civil rights movement remake history. The virtual talk is part of the's Black History Month line-up.There are significant racial disparities within housing, education, economic status, and other rights for Black people living in the Rust Belt and the Midwest. Joinfor a conversation centered around, edited by Terrion L. Williamson. The discussion will feature a panel of writers and educators including Curtis Crisler, Deva Rashed-Boone, and Nia Easley.Celebrate Black Pittsburgh and Black joy witha public art installation spread throughout 10 locations in Downtown Pittsburgh and curated bycontributing writer, artist, and designer. The installation features the work of 12 Black Pittsburgh-based artists, including printmaker and activist Bekezela Mguni, photographer/videographer Njaimeh Njie, filmmaker Chris Ivey, fine artist and painter Wavy Wednesday, sewist Lavish Lamb, and more. The show is “an exploration of a new way to tell time, textiles of comfort and culture — joyous, defiant, happy, and contemplative images of Black women,” according to the project description.Part theater production, part concert, musician Jill Sobule’s performance pieceis an ode to the strange and awkward period of adolescence known as middle school. Described as a “celebration of coming of age and coming out,” the show was originally set to be performed in May 2020 at South Side’s. Instead, it is now available to stream digitally on the company’s website.is back to help make those Monday blues disappear. The weekly off-Broadway magic show, aired locally by magic venueand hosted by David Corsaro, features “corporate magician and illusionist” Kevin Bethea and sleight-of-hand artist Noah Sonie. Watch magicians perform unbelievable acts from the comfort of your home. For those who want a more intimate, live show feel, the event offers a “Front Row Experience” for an additional fee where audience members can be “part of the action.”As part of its Schooltime Concerts series, thepresentsto explore how music helps tell a story. Ayisha Morgan-Lee, founder and CEO of Pittsburgh’s Hill Dance Academy Theatre, will read ballerina Misty Copeland’s 2020 picture book, which follows the story of a young girl named Misty as she discovers her love of dance through the ballet. The event is available to all PreK-12 educators to use with their students, although it is designed for grades PreK-1.For years, tech companies have been encouraging customers to buy new phones, computers, tablets, and other electronics every year or two. But what happens to all the old phones that get discarded? The heavy toll of e-waste is explored in, a documentary on the health and environmental impact of electronic waste. The film is available with a livestream through Duquesne University'sJoinfor its presentation of the regional premiere of Diako Yazdani’s. The film follows Yazdani as he goes to the Iraqi countryside with Kojin, a 23-year-old gay friend, and confronts his family, friends, and community about their prejudices towards the LGBTQ community. In addition to the screening, attendees can participate in a discussion and Q&A about the film. The screening is part of, Pittsburgh’s International LGBTQ Film Festival.