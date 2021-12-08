Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 9-15

Thu., Dec. 9
TALK • VIRTUAL
Get a sense of what the Pittsburgh Racial Justice Summit has in store for 2022 with an online pre-event. The Racial Justice Town Hall is part of what’s described as a “multicultural initiative of the Black and White Reunion,” and primarily addresses issues affecting the Black community. The town hall will present two panels on disability justice and environmental justice, respectively, with several experts speaking on these topics. The event will also have ASL interpreters and live transcription. 6-8:30 p.m. Takes place over Zoom. Registration required. pittsburghracialjusticesummit.org
EVENT • IRL
Head to the David. L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend to celebrate all things anime. Tekko, the region’s premier anime convention, is a four-day convention where anime fans can dress up and take in all the event has to offer. The convention will feature cosplay, fashion, music, vendors, and special guests who have appeared in anime projects. The event will be COVID-cautionary by requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative test result, as well as mask-wearing. 2 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 12. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $50-150. tekko.us
Fri., Dec. 10
EVENT • IRL
If you’re a pop culture hound, you won’t want to miss Steel City Con at the Monroeville Convention Center. Meet some of your favorite celebrities, artists, and voice actors from sci-fi and fantasy television shows, films, and video games. This year, meet several actors from The Goonies, including Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan; Peter Weller of Robocop; and many more. You can also meet notable comedians and pro wrestlers. 10 a.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 12. 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. $23-125. steelcitycon.com
MARKET • IRL
Shop from a variety of local makers during the Workshop Holiday Pop Up. The market will feature 12 vendors, including several from Wilkinsburg, where the studio is located. Besides finding unique gifts, guests can also enjoy DIY projects like mini-wreath making, as well as treats and hot coffee. 3-9 p.m. 321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. workshop-pgh.square.site
Sat., Dec. 11
EVENT • IRL
Have a happy and safe holiday at the Heinz History Center this month. Socially distanced photos with Santa will be available to take inside the Center’s A Very Merry Pittsburgh exhibition during Saturdays with Santa. Saint Nick will visit every Saturday leading up to Sat, Dec. 25, seated in an exact replica of the chair from Kaufmann’s Santaland. The exhibition will also allow guests to explore Pittsburgh’s holiday traditions through the decades. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org
Sun., Dec. 12
BENEFIT • IRL
Threadbare Cider is hosting a Cat Café event benefiting the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. Come meet some adorable, adoptable cats from Humane Animal Rescue and maybe leave with a new friend. There will also be pizza, cider, and cocktails to enjoy while you get to know these curious felines. A portion of food and drink sales will benefit the shelter. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1291 Spring Garden Ave., North Side. Free. threadbarecider.com
EVENT • IRL
Expand your vinyl collection during the Pittsburgh Record Event at Spirit. Presented by Pittsburgh Record Fest, the afternoon features tons of opportunities to buy, sell, and trade records of all kinds. Find a special gem for yourself, or get some holiday shopping done for the music lover in your life. There will also be DJ sets and drink specials. 2-6 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $3, $10 early admission. All ages. facebook.com/pittsburgh.fest
Mon., Dec. 13
MUSIC • IRL
Iconic British rock band Genesis heads to PPG Paints Arena as part of The Last Domino? tour. Members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Nic Collins and Daryl Stuermer to play the band’s decades-spanning hits, including “Invisible Touch,” “I Can’t Dance,” and more. This tour will be the band’s last, according to Phil Collins, so Pittsburgh fans should not miss this show. 8 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $75-300. ppgpaintsarena.com
Tue., Dec. 14
MUSIC • IRL
Experience the most epic alt-metal ballad of the early-aughts live when Evanescence x Halestorm comes to the Petersen Events Center. Best known for their 2003 hit “Bring Me To Life,” Evanescence, the defining project for singer and pianist Amy Lee, released their fifth studio album The Bitter Truth in March. Joining Evanescence is Halestorm, a metal band out of Pennsylvania that also released new music this year. Lilith Czar will serve as the opener. Proof of vaccination or negative test is required within 72 hours of show. 7 p.m. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $36.50-450. peterseneventscenter.com/events
Wed., Dec. 15
MAGIC • IRL
Lovers of magic and storytelling should check out Sixty-Seven Keys with Siegfried Tieber. Inspired by the 1913 book The Seven Keys to Baldpate, the latest show at Liberty Magic is described as blurring the line between “the improbable and the impossible,” as Tieber uses his skills to guide the audience through an “unlikely journey” unlocked by a single key selected each night. There will also be “obstacles to overcome” as mysteries unfold during each performance. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org