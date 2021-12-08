Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 9-15

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Tekko Tekko

Siegfried Tieber in Sixty-Seven Keys

Get a sense of what thehas in store for 2022 with an online pre-event. Theis part of what’s described as a “multicultural initiative of the Black and White Reunion,” and primarily addresses issues affecting the Black community. The town hall will present two panels on disability justice and environmental justice, respectively, with several experts speaking on these topics. The event will also have ASL interpreters and live transcription.Head to thethis weekend to celebrate all things anime., the region’s premier anime convention, is a four-day convention where anime fans can dress up and take in all the event has to offer. The convention will feature cosplay, fashion, music, vendors, and special guests who have appeared in anime projects. The event will be COVID-cautionary by requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative test result, as well as mask-wearing.If you’re a pop culture hound, you won’t want to missat the. Meet some of your favorite celebrities, artists, and voice actors from sci-fi and fantasy television shows, films, and video games. This year, meet several actors from, including Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan; Peter Weller of; and many more. You can also meet notable comedians and pro wrestlers.Shop from a variety of local makers during the. The market will feature 12 vendors, including several from Wilkinsburg, where the studio is located. Besides finding unique gifts, guests can also enjoy DIY projects like mini-wreath making, as well as treats and hot coffee.Have a happy and safe holiday at thethis month. Socially distanced photos with Santa will be available to take inside the Center’sexhibition during. Saint Nick will visit every Saturday leading up to Sat, Dec. 25, seated in an exact replica of the chair from Kaufmann’s Santaland. The exhibition will also allow guests to explore Pittsburgh’s holiday traditions through the decades.is hosting aevent benefiting the. Come meet some adorable, adoptable cats from Humane Animal Rescue and maybe leave with a new friend. There will also be pizza, cider, and cocktails to enjoy while you get to know these curious felines. A portion of food and drink sales will benefit the shelter.Expand your vinyl collection during theat. Presented by Pittsburgh Record Fest, the afternoon features tons of opportunities to buy, sell, and trade records of all kinds. Find a special gem for yourself, or get some holiday shopping done for the music lover in your life. There will also be DJ sets and drink specials.Iconic British rock bandheads toas part of The Last Domino? tour. Members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will be joined by Nic Collins and Daryl Stuermer to play the band’s decades-spanning hits, including “Invisible Touch,” “I Can’t Dance,” and more. This tour will be the band’s last, according to Phil Collins, so Pittsburgh fans should not miss this show.Experience the most epic alt-metal ballad of the early-aughts live whencomes to the. Best known for their 2003 hit “Bring Me To Life,” Evanescence, the defining project for singer and pianist Amy Lee, released their fifth studio albumin March. Joining Evanescence is Halestorm, a metal band out of Pennsylvania that also released new music this year. Lilith Czar will serve as the opener. Proof of vaccination or negative test is required within 72 hours of show.Lovers of magic and storytelling should check outwith. Inspired by the 1913 book, the latest show atis described as blurring the line between “the improbable and the impossible,” as Tieber uses his skills to guide the audience through an “unlikely journey” unlocked by a single key selected each night. There will also be “obstacles to overcome” as mysteries unfold during each performance.