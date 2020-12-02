Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 3-9

click to enlarge Photo: Gregory Halpern (left), Kraken Apothecary (right) Left: Ta-Nehisi Coates, see Mon., Dec. 7

Pianist and musical director Orrin Evans, vocalist Alexia Bomtempo, bassist Luques Curtis, drummer Clarence Penn, and guitarist Leandro Pellegrino —features some of the most renowned musicians in modern Brazilian jazz music. The project was commissioned by, and, according to their website, the song list includes “beautiful arrangements of Brazilian standards with an opportunity for each musician to shine.”View the abstract and surreal work of painter's work at his exhibit, now showing at the. "I try to keep things as chaotic as possible," says Emhurt while describing his own work, which is inspired by street and pop art.Artistsandtake recycling to a new level with the opening reception of, a new exhibition at. The show features a variety of works made from reused materials like yoga mats and pipe cleaners, and is described on the CDCP website as questioning “ideas of purpose and value, while delivering a subtle sense of humor.”Joinfor, a virtual version of their annual event celebrating the intersection of making art and giving back. The virtual event will showcase local artists, specifically ones from underrepresented communities, that will "allow shoppers the ability to find meaningful gifts for the activists in their lives." The event will take place on Facebook, with posts highlighting artists, as well as interviews, raffles, and more.Human parades are pretty much canceled thanks to the pandemic, but our penguin friends at theare filling in. Every Saturday and Sunday in December, watch as our cold-weather pals waddle on the PPG Aquarium’s outdoor patio during. Zoo tickets must be purchased to view.We stare at screens all day, so change it up and feast your eyes on some freaking lasers instead. At the, audience members can take in the sights and sounds of thelaser shows with some of their favorite seasonal songs.As part of, join, the 2015 National Book Award–winning author of, as he discusses his debut novel,, with Pittsburgh’s Damon Young. Young is the author of the racially-charged collection of memoirs,. Can’t make the virtual event on Monday? Ticket holders can watch the discussion digitally anytime for up to a week after the event.will present, a virtual talk between Pulitzer Prize-winning arts writer and playwrightand the museum's Milton Fine Curator of Art, Jessica Beck. The discussion will cover Als' research and writing on Warhol, including his ongoing, and his essays on Warhol’s relationship with late graffiti artist, Jean Michel-Basquiat. The talk is part of the museum's global digital initiative, Warhol Without Walls.Thetakes a new approach to virtual theater with its rendition of the musical. Set in New York, the show, which first premiered in 2008, follows four characters whose “ordinary lives end up connecting in the most unexpected ways,” according to a press release. The show will be digitally produced with two casts, and features some gender-swapped roles. Director Dave Solomon says audiences can experience both casts, which showcases the “incredible level of talent at Point Park.” The opening night includes a live talkback.