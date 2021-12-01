Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 2-8

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Big Picture Media Heart Attack Man

Thu., Dec. 2



Fri., Dec. 3



Sat., Dec. 4



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Mall at Robinson Sensory-friendly Magic Hours with Santa

Sun., Dec. 5



Mon., Dec. 6



Tue., Dec. 7



Wed., Dec. 8



North Side’sbrings director, playwright, and CMU grad NaTasha Thompson’sto the stage as part of its Community Supported Art Performance Series. The original multimedia production explores Marita Boner’s 1928 one-act play The Purple Flower, a metaphor for racial issues in the U.S. Thompson says her goal is to “push Marita’s original allegory forward and to capture the essence of Black life in America over the past 100 years.” Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.Thetour is coming toto deliver some high-energy pop-punk to the North Side. Neck Deep, a Welsh pop-punk band that formed in 2012, will be joined by, and. Before the show, we recommend checking out Heart Attack Man’s new EP. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.Help thecontinue its fight for human rights during the. The two-day fundraising event — described as “celebrating the community, art, and activism” that has kept the Center going for nearly five decades — will feature works by 50 artists in a pop-up museum and online auction. There will also be family-friendly interactive exhibits, protest memorabilia, pop-up performances, and complimentary beverages and snacks.Take a raincheck on your other plans for some laughs with. Taking place at the, The Raincheck Tour will feature the stand-up comedian and host of Nateland, a podcast described as tackling “the meaningless issues that we face day-to-day.” See why Bargatze has appeared on several TV shows and multiple Netflix comedy specials.Italian tenor and multi-instrumentalistcomes to. After performing in piano bars and competing in singing contests, Bocelli rose to fame in 1994 after winning the preliminary round of the 44th Sanremo Music Festival. In 1998, Bocelli was named one of People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People, and later duetted with Celine Dion on the song “The Prayer.” Don’t miss this highly anticipated tour that was postponed in 2020.A local outdoor retailer will join forces with several environmental organizations to help clean up the, along with, and, will host a family-friendly event to pick up litter along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and West End Bridge. Volunteers who register for the cleanup will receive a reusable cleanup kit and a limited edition T-shirt, as well as warm drinks and a snack from Soul Biscuit.Bring the kids to meet the jolly old elf during theat. Presented in partnership with Autism Speaks, the event promises a sensitive environment and sensory-friendly experience for kids with special needs and their families. Any photo purchase will benefit Autism Speaks. Come for a good time and mark the occasion with a festive photo to look back on for many holidays to come.As a part of theprogram, authorwill discuss her celebrated book. Now abestseller, the work follows a Ph.D. candidate at Stanford whose studies are influenced by her younger brother who died of a heroin overdose. Born in Ghana and raised in Huntsville, Ala., Gyasi has received much acclaim for bothand her debut, award-winning novelLearn how scientists contribute to environmental policy when thepresents its latest. Join guest speaker Dr. Patrick Douglas Shirey for, a look at how ecology can inform policy that helps to restore ecosystems and recover imperiled species. A certified ecologist and a professor from the Department of Geology and Environmental Science at the University of Pittsburgh, Shirey promises to shed light on this important subject.Enjoy all the beauty Downtown has to offer this season with’s. Lasting until New Year’s Day, the tour takes guests through the Downtown area of the city to take in the architecture, decorations, lights, and more, all during a breathtaking two-hour walk. If the views weren’t tempting enough, the price also includes coupons from restaurant partners of Walk the Burgh Tours, so you can check out the food scene in the city as well.If you’re looking to laugh this holiday season, look no further than’sat the. Join the latest members of Chicago’s longtime improv comedy troupe as they skewer the archaic traditions that plague the holiday season with satirical sketches and songs. Included in the line-up will be Rich Alfonso, Andrew Bolduc, Jenelle Cheyne, Tim Metzler, and Julia Morales.