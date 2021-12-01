Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 2-8

Thu., Dec. 2
STAGE • IRL
North Side’s New Hazlett Theater brings director, playwright, and CMU grad NaTasha Thompson’s Lavender Terrace to the stage as part of its Community Supported Art Performance Series. The original multimedia production explores Marita Boner’s 1928 one-act play The Purple Flower, a metaphor for racial issues in the U.S. Thompson says her goal is to “push Marita’s original allegory forward and to capture the essence of Black life in America over the past 100 years.” Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. 8 p.m. Continues through Fri., Dec. 3. 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $15-25. newhazletttheater.org
MUSIC • IRL
The Neck Deep tour is coming to Stage AE to deliver some high-energy pop-punk to the North Side. Neck Deep, a Welsh pop-punk band that formed in 2012, will be joined by Heart Attack Man, Oxymorrons, Zero 9:36, and Boston Manor. Before the show, we recommend checking out Heart Attack Man’s new EP Thoughtz & Prayerz. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. 5 p.m. 400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. $42. promowestlive.com
Fri., Dec. 3
ART • HYBRID
Help the Thomas Merton Center for Peace and Justice continue its fight for human rights during the Lost and Found: Pop-up Museum and Online Art Auction. The two-day fundraising event — described as “celebrating the community, art, and activism” that has kept the Center going for nearly five decades — will feature works by 50 artists in a pop-up museum and online auction. There will also be family-friendly interactive exhibits, protest memorabilia, pop-up performances, and complimentary beverages and snacks. 4-10 p.m. Continues through Sat., Dec. 4. 5150 Penn Ave., Garfield. Timed tickets. $40 suggested admission. $5-250 pay-what-you-can. thomasmertoncenter.org/2021
COMEDY • IRL
Take a raincheck on your other plans for some laughs with Nate Bargatze. Taking place at the Benedum Center, The Raincheck Tour will feature the stand-up comedian and host of Nateland, a podcast described as tackling “the meaningless issues that we face day-to-day.” See why Bargatze has appeared on several TV shows and multiple Netflix comedy specials. 7 p.m. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $31-51. trustarts.org
Sat., Dec. 4
MUSIC • IRL
Italian tenor and multi-instrumentalist Andrea Bocelli comes to PPG Paints Arena. After performing in piano bars and competing in singing contests, Bocelli rose to fame in 1994 after winning the preliminary round of the 44th Sanremo Music Festival. In 1998, Bocelli was named one of People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People, and later duetted with Celine Dion on the song “The Prayer.” Don’t miss this highly anticipated tour that was postponed in 2020. 8 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. $80-499. ppgpaintsarena.com
VOLUNTEER • IRL
A local outdoor retailer will join forces with several environmental organizations to help clean up the Ohio River. Public Lands, along with Friends of the Riverfront, Allegheny CleanWays, and United By Blue, will host a family-friendly event to pick up litter along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail and West End Bridge. Volunteers who register for the cleanup will receive a reusable cleanup kit and a limited edition T-shirt, as well as warm drinks and a snack from Soul Biscuit. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 800-816 Kroll Drive, North Side. Free. Registration required. ohiorivercleanup.eventbrite.com
Sun., Dec. 5
KIDS • IRL
Bring the kids to meet the jolly old elf during the Sensory-Friendly Magic Hours with Santa at The Mall at Robinson. Presented in partnership with Autism Speaks, the event promises a sensitive environment and sensory-friendly experience for kids with special needs and their families. Any photo purchase will benefit Autism Speaks. Come for a good time and mark the occasion with a festive photo to look back on for many holidays to come. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 100 Robinson Center Drive, Robinson. Reservation required. shoprobinsonmall.com/event
Mon., Dec. 6
LIT • VIRTUAL
As a part of the Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures Ten Evenings program, author Yaa Gyasi will discuss her celebrated book Transcendent Kingdom. Now a New York Times bestseller, the work follows a Ph.D. candidate at Stanford whose studies are influenced by her younger brother who died of a heroin overdose. Born in Ghana and raised in Huntsville, Ala., Gyasi has received much acclaim for both Transcendent Kingdom and her debut, award-winning novel Homegoing. 7:30 p.m. Available to screen virtually online for one week. $10-15. pittsburghlectures.org
EVENT • VIRTUAL
Learn how scientists contribute to environmental policy when the Carnegie Science Center presents its latest Virtual Café Sci. Join guest speaker Dr. Patrick Douglas Shirey for The Ecology Policy Lab, a look at how ecology can inform policy that helps to restore ecosystems and recover imperiled species. A certified ecologist and a professor from the Department of Geology and Environmental Science at the University of Pittsburgh, Shirey promises to shed light on this important subject. 7-9 p.m. Takes place over Zoom. Free. Registration required. carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/lectures
Tue., Dec. 7
TOUR • IRL
Enjoy all the beauty Downtown has to offer this season with Walk the Burgh’s Holiday Lights Tour. Lasting until New Year’s Day, the tour takes guests through the Downtown area of the city to take in the architecture, decorations, lights, and more, all during a breathtaking two-hour walk. If the views weren’t tempting enough, the price also includes coupons from restaurant partners of Walk the Burgh Tours, so you can check out the food scene in the city as well. 5-7 p.m. Continues through Sat., Jan. 1, 2022. 1049 Penn Ave., Downtown. $15-25. walktheburgh.com
Wed., Dec. 8
COMEDY • IRL
If you’re looking to laugh this holiday season, look no further than The Second City’s It’s A Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life at the O'Reilly Theater. Join the latest members of Chicago’s longtime improv comedy troupe as they skewer the archaic traditions that plague the holiday season with satirical sketches and songs. Included in the line-up will be Rich Alfonso, Andrew Bolduc, Jenelle Cheyne, Tim Metzler, and Julia Morales. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 12. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $37.25-$57.25. ppt.org