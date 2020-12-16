Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 17-23

click to enlarge Photo: Ed DeArmitt Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancer in Pittsburgh Symphony’s Tapestry of Light: A Holiday Celebration

dances into your living room with, a virtual production following a young girl swept into a holiday adventure full of romance, danger, and magic. Even though it's not on an in-person stage, the show still features all the elements that have made it a favorite for generations, including stunning choreography by the PBT company and the timeless Tchaikovsky score. The opening night includes a virtual celebration, as well as a front-row seat to a beloved seasonal tradition from the safety of your own home.You may think you know Pittsburgh, but there is still plenty of history to be uncovered.can help. This unique selection of moving images, presented by, was created in or about the Pittsburgh region from the 1930s through the 1990s. The 90-minute film even includes home movies from legendary Pittsburgh photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris.Join the, a virtual salon featuring conversations and guest performances. This week will focus on mental health with educator, writer, and activist Lacrisha Holcomb, licensed counselor and author, Crystal Joseph, and Rowana Abbensetts, a Guyanese-American fiction and poetry writer who founded Spoken Black Girl, a mental health and wellness platform for women of color. The event will be moderated by the Center's literary curator, Jessica Lanay.One of Pittsburgh’s most anticipated yearly holiday performances can still be experienced this year at home as thebrings its principal pops conductor and soloist Byron Stripling to the virtual stage with. Recorded in Heinz Hall, the traditional performances include “old favorites and new surprises,” with a sensory-friendly version also available.Celebrate Kwanzaa 2020 style with a virtual event from pottery studio. With the, participants will make a "purpose board" to write down the different meanings of the holiday. While the class is virtual, all materials are provided in a kit to paint from the comfort of your home.Thecinema program will stream a special presentation of, a family-friendly, pre-recorded show that adds a new spin to an old favorite. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber,is described by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as a “contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless music” and taking place in modern-day New York instead of 19th-century Germany. The evening-length production features a cast of all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and an appearance by hip-hop legend MC Kurtis Blow.Since we’re temporarily unable to drink in bars because of the pandemic, pour a glass of wine at home and joinfor a night in with new friends online. Withwine aficionados can get virtual access to the famous wine cellar under the Roberto Clemente Museum, and, if you like, enjoy a tasting with wine experts.This is the last chance to seeandat the. The two photography exhibitions offer a compelling look at two very different worlds. Fors, Rory Doyle captures the historically overlooked subculture of African American cowboys and cowgirls in the rural Mississippi Delta. Sue Abramson focuses on the strange life-cycle of cicadas, following their 17 years of growing underground, then using the exoskeletons shed by the insects after their short time on earth. Silver Eye is currently closed, but you can take a virtual walk through the galleries on the Silver Eye website.What’s better than mom or dad reading bedtime stories? Having them read by Santa! Withhas created a fun holiday activity for kids stuck at home during the pandemic. Get the little ones dressed in their favorite PJs and let the big guy from the North Pole read them, a tale about a little penguin who finds a lost pinecone in the snow.There's something special about going to the theater around the holiday season. While you may not be able to physically be in a theater, the next best thing is experiencing actors over a livestream production, like Charles Dickens'will perform Dickens' classic tale as a RadioPlay, streamed through Broadway OnDemand.