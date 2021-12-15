 Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ Dec. 16-22 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ Dec. 16-22

‌This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ ‌events‌ ‌

By

click to enlarge Holiday Lights at Kennywood - PHOTO: MONICA GODFREY PHOTOGRAPHY
Photo: Monica Godfrey Photography
Holiday Lights at Kennywood

Thu., Dec. 16

LIT • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh’s Lavender Book Club, formerly the Rainbow Reading Group, and the PGH Equality Center present Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story by Jacob Tobia. The online event will discuss the national bestseller, described by publisher Penguin Random House as a “deeply personal story of trauma and healing, a powerful reflection on gender and self-acceptance, and a hilarious guidebook for wearing tacky clip-on earrings in today’s world.” 6:30 p.m. Takes place over Zoom. Free. lavenderbook.club

click to enlarge It’s a Wonderful Life at Tull Family Theater
It’s a Wonderful Life at Tull Family Theater

Fri., Dec. 17

FILM • IRL
Be prepared for a weekend of festive fun when the Tull Family Theater kicks off its Holiday Extravaganza 2021: Films Plus Pop-Up. See fan favorite holiday movies It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story, as well as a sensory-friendly screening of Elf. There will also be a market offering last-minute gift shopping from six local vendors, including Bridget Rose Fine Stationery, FoxTower Woodworks, and Rabbit Hill Candle Company. 12:30-7:15 p.m. Continues through Tue., Dec. 21. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-11. thetullfamilytheater.org

MUSIC • IRL
 Get on the road to nowhere when Mr. Smalls Theatre presents the Talking Heads tribute act Start Making Sense. The band features front man Jon Braun as David Byrne, along with up to 10 members dedicated to recreating the music of the iconic New Wave band’s entire career. The band’s website calls its touring performance a “unique live show” and a “rockin', funkin', danceable celebration.” Joining Start Making Sense is special guest Ruby Dear. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. All ages. $20. mrsmalls.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh CLO presents A Musical Christmas Carol - PHOTO: MATT POLK
Photo: Matt Polk
Pittsburgh CLO presents A Musical Christmas Carol
STAGE • IRL
Pittsburgh CLO returns to the classic Charles Dickens tale with its annual production of A Musical Christmas Carol. This year, Scrooge will be played by actor Richard Thomas, best known as John Boy on the 1970s television series The Waltons. Bring the whole family to the Byham Theater for this Pittsburgh tradition, which puts a musical spin on the story of a greedy businessman redeemed by a trio of spirits. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. 7 p.m. Continues through Thu., Dec. 23. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $52-64. pittsburghclo.org


Sat., Dec. 18

STAGE • IRL
Gemini Theater returns to in-person performances with Gift of the Ice Queen. Join Queen of the Ice Fairies, Lumi, and her loyal goblin army as she finds the villager who stole her snow and teaches him how to be a better person, while he teaches her about the magic of the holiday season. The show will be one act with a smaller cast and no intermission to ensure everyone can enjoy the show safely. 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Continues on Sun., Dec. 19. 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $10. geminitheater.org

click to enlarge “Out in the streets” by Eliza Bee Henderson, part of Extraordinary Visions at Irma Freeman Center for Imagination - PHOTO: COURTESY OF IRMA FREEMAN CENTER FOR IMAGINATION
Photo: Courtesy of Irma Freeman Center for Imagination
“Out in the streets” by Eliza Bee Henderson, part of Extraordinary Visions at Irma Freeman Center for Imagination
ART • IRL
The Irma Freeman Center for Imagination presents its latest group show Extraordinary Visions. A press release describes the exhibitions as showcasing the great grandchildren of the gallery’s namesake, as well as a number of young artists between the ages of 16 and 30. See paintings, drawings, sculptures, linoleum prints, photography, and more by 20 artists from Pittsburgh and around the country. Included are the “3D mixed media paintings of Eva Conrad, the haunting childhood sculptures of Anny Chen, and the vivacious women skater gang antics of Fruit Basket.” 2-5 p.m. or by appointment. Continues through Fri., Jan. 7, 2022. 5006 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Free. irmafreeman.org

Sun., Dec. 19

MARKET • IRL
Scrambling to get gifts for friends and family? The Greater Pittsburgh Arts and Crafts Christmas Marketplace at Monroeville Convention Center will have 100 vendors selling unique jewelry, luxury bath and body products, accessories, scented candles, clothing, and more. You will also find floral arrangements, baked goods, wine, and other items perfect for holiday gatherings. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. $2-5. familyfestivals.com/Pgh-Christmas-Marketplace.html

EVENT • IRL
Celebrate the season at Kennywood during its annual Holiday Light Show. The amusement park will dazzle with more than one million sparkling lights, as well as the tallest Christmas tree in the state. Some rides will be open for kids, and there will be new festive foods and holiday drinks to enjoy. Have dinner with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves with an add-on experience available for an additional price. Continues through Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $19.99-29.99. kennywood.com


click to enlarge Bell’Art Ensemble - PHOTO: CITY OF ASYLUM
Photo: City of Asylum
Bell’Art Ensemble

Mon., Dec. 20

MUSIC • HYBRID
 Eclectic classical musicians the Bell’Art Ensemble have a mission to “bring the power of live music to everyone … one living room at a time.” Tonight, the five musicians bring their Living Room Chamber Music Project to the North Side, trading couches and coffee tables for the intimate space inside City of Asylum’s Alphabet City. Expect music by greats including Georg Friedrich Händel, Gerald Finzi, and more. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required. 7-8:30 p.m. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Also livestreamed. Free with registration. cityofasylum.org

Tue., Dec. 21

EVENT • IRL
 Drag queen and musician moon baby returns to Pittsburgh for Christmas Eve Eve Eve Eve On the Moon, Baby, a special holiday performance at Spirit. The event description promises an evening of “carols, glamour, and homosexual holiday joy” as moon baby does a cabaret-style show with musical accompaniment from collaborator Jon David Russell. Grab a drink and settle in for this fabulously festive show. 8 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10-45. spiritpgh.com

Wed., Dec. 22

MUSIC • IRL
 The Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra returns to Pittsburgh Playhouse’s PNC Theatre for a Holiday Concert featuring internationally renowned trumpeter Sean Jones. Produced by MCG Jazz, the show promises lots of holiday cheer with the help of Jones, a musician, educator, and activist who has played with various jazz greats and symphonies. Guests 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination on the day of the show. 7 p.m. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-53. playhouse.pointpark.edu

