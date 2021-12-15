Seven‌ ‌Days‌ ‌in‌ ‌Pittsburgh:‌ Dec. 16-22

click to enlarge Photo: Monica Godfrey Photography Holiday Lights at Kennywood

Thu., Dec. 16



It's a Wonderful Life at Tull Family Theater

Fri., Dec. 17



Pittsburgh CLO presents A Musical Christmas Carol

Sat., Dec. 18



"Out in the streets" by Eliza Bee Henderson, part of Extraordinary Visions at Irma Freeman Center for Imagination

Sun., Dec. 19



Bell'Art Ensemble

Mon., Dec. 20



Tue., Dec. 21



Wed., Dec. 22



Pittsburgh’s, formerly the Rainbow Reading Group, and thepresentby. The online event will discuss the national bestseller, described by publisher Penguin Random House as a “deeply personal story of trauma and healing, a powerful reflection on gender and self-acceptance, and a hilarious guidebook for wearing tacky clip-on earrings in today’s world.”Be prepared for a weekend of festive fun when thekicks off its. See fan favorite holiday moviesand, as well as a sensory-friendly screening of. There will also be a market offering last-minute gift shopping from six local vendors, including Bridget Rose Fine Stationery, FoxTower Woodworks, and Rabbit Hill Candle Company. 12:30-7:15 p.m.Get on the road to nowhere whenpresents the Talking Heads tribute act. The band features front man Jon Braun as David Byrne, along with up to 10 members dedicated to recreating the music of the iconic New Wave band’s entire career. The band’s website calls its touring performance a “unique live show” and a “rockin', funkin', danceable celebration.” Joining Start Making Sense is special guest Ruby Dear. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required.returns to the classic Charles Dickens tale with its annual production of. This year, Scrooge will be played by actor Richard Thomas, best known as John Boy on the 1970s television series. Bring the whole family to thefor this Pittsburgh tradition, which puts a musical spin on the story of a greedy businessman redeemed by a trio of spirits. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required.returns to in-person performances with. Join Queen of the Ice Fairies, Lumi, and her loyal goblin army as she finds the villager who stole her snow and teaches him how to be a better person, while he teaches her about the magic of the holiday season. The show will be one act with a smaller cast and no intermission to ensure everyone can enjoy the show safely.Thepresents its latest group show. A press release describes the exhibitions as showcasing the great grandchildren of the gallery’s namesake, as well as a number of young artists between the ages of 16 and 30. See paintings, drawings, sculptures, linoleum prints, photography, and more by 20 artists from Pittsburgh and around the country. Included are the “3D mixed media paintings of Eva Conrad, the haunting childhood sculptures of Anny Chen, and the vivacious women skater gang antics of Fruit Basket.”Scrambling to get gifts for friends and family? Theatwill have 100 vendors selling unique jewelry, luxury bath and body products, accessories, scented candles, clothing, and more. You will also find floral arrangements, baked goods, wine, and other items perfect for holiday gatherings.Celebrate the season atduring its annual. The amusement park will dazzle with more than one million sparkling lights, as well as the tallest Christmas tree in the state. Some rides will be open for kids, and there will be new festive foods and holiday drinks to enjoy. Have dinner with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves with an add-on experience available for an additional price.Eclectic classical musicians thehave a mission to “bring the power of live music to everyone … one living room at a time.” Tonight, the five musicians bring their Living Room Chamber Music Project to the North Side, trading couches and coffee tables for the intimate space inside City of Asylum’s. Expect music by greats including Georg Friedrich Händel, Gerald Finzi, and more. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required.Drag queen and musicianreturns to Pittsburgh for, a special holiday performance at. The event description promises an evening of “carols, glamour, and homosexual holiday joy” as moon baby does a cabaret-style show with musical accompaniment from collaborator Jon David Russell. Grab a drink and settle in for this fabulously festive show.Thereturns to Pittsburgh Playhouse’sfor afeaturing internationally renowned trumpeter. Produced by MCG Jazz, the show promises lots of holiday cheer with the help of Jones, a musician, educator, and activist who has played with various jazz greats and symphonies. Guests 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination on the day of the show.