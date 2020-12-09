Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 10-16

click to enlarge Photo: David Bachman Photography Yazid Gray in Pittsburgh Opera’s Soldier Songs, see Fri., Dec. 11

Thegives some insight to itswith a virtual talk featuring participating artistsand. Both artists will discuss their perspective works —by Pilster andby Brewer — which were inspired by the theme “Make Our Differences Our Strengths.” The talk will be moderated by the project's lead artist, Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer.Whenrealized it had to shift its scheduled in-person production to a virtual setting, it chose not to abandon its original performance plan., a 60-minute opera focused on “combat and its impact on members of the military and their families,” is being live-streamed from the Opera’s headquarters with a complete live orchestra, providing at-home audiences with “all kinds of neat angles and close-ups.” The story follows the main character “The Soldier” (played by Yazid Gray) from his time as a child playing with toy soldiers to his time as a veteran looking back at his years in the service. All songs will be sung in English.Small town = Butler, Pa. Nostalgia =. Outdoor Christmas activities = check! It’s practically a Lifetime holiday movie come to life! Head up north for, featuringand. There will also be lots more holiday fun, including a social-distance friendly visit from Santa Claus, Christmas llamas, and horse and carriage rides.The family may not be able to travel for the holidays, but you can still take a trip to the tropics withat the. The event will feature meet-and-greets with some of the Aviary's birds as well as holiday crafts, and dropping letters in a "North Pole-approved mailbox." This event requires timed tickets.The portrayal of so-called "Middle America" tends to be limited to one that is working class and white. University of Minnesota professorwants to change that image with. Belt Publishing describes the anthology as “a collection of personal narratives, thought-provoking art, and searing commentaries” encompassing the Black Middle American experience.will present the first of a three-part Virtual Conversation Series about the book with a panel that includes Williamson and several contributors representing Pittsburgh and other places.Hanukkah is a holiday about making do with what you have, so in the middle of a pandemic, it only makes sense to celebrate on Zoom. Join college students from around the city for the, hosted by theJoinfor an event with, author of theseries, which tell the stories of scary historical events through the eyes of children who lived through them. Her latest,, follows an 11-year old boy who suddenly finds himself caught in the path of the devastating 2018 fires.The team behindare pretty sure it’s the first-ever Vegetable Puppet Opera Movie. And there is no sense in arguing because the virtual event includes the film premier and interludes for veggie-opera trivia, cocktails, bingo, prizes, raffles, and virtual mingling with the artists and creators. And it’s all a fundraiser for performing arts groupStrap on your face mask and head to the outdoorfor some festive shopping in Downtown Pittsburgh. Now in its ninth year, theevent features a variety of vendors, food, and activities. Browse traditional gifts from around the world and from Pittsburgh shops like 837 North, Keystone Steel Co., and love, Pittsburgh. Kids can stay safe while checking off their wish list during a Zoom call with Santa — even better, a suggested donation of $5 for each call benefits the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.Two African American families, one gathering for a traditional Christmas and the other celebrating Kwanzaa, join together in’s. The comedy is an encore streaming of the company’s popular 2014 performance, written by Kim El and directed by Mils James.The 2011 documentarydraws inspiration from filmmaker Bill Duke's childhood experience of being called names for having dark skin. “I tried to put bleach on my skin to lighten it because I thought it was ugly,” Duke recalls in a 2015 inteview with the. His film examines the impact of colorism in the Black community, especially with women, who are judged and valued based on the lightness of their skin color. Thewill present an online screening ofas part of its From Slavery to Freedom film series. Dr. Huberta Jackson-Lowman will also discuss the film and “place into cultural and psychological context the impact of colorism on women of African descent,” according to the website.