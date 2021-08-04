Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

Thu., Aug. 5
EVENT • IRL
Spirit hosts Nerd Night for those who love to ramble about their nerdy passions. The evening is filled with numerous speakers discussing topics including science, technology, pop culture, history, and everything in between. Before speakers come to the stage, a networking game will be held for those interested in getting to know one another. And, of course, drinks and wood-fired pizza will be available to order throughout the night. Lectures begin at 7:15 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com/events
KIDS • IRL
Cryptids like Big Foot are notoriously difficult to spot, but for Cryptid Crawl at the Children’s Museum, children and their caregivers will get the chance to explore one of the most famous creatures through an artifact she left behind. Nessie might reside in a lake in Scotland, but youngsters in Pittsburgh will learn about her through her neck cover, hear her story, make meditation chains, read stories, and participate in power yoga in the Children’s Museum Garden. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. 10 Children’s Way, North Side. Free, but does not include museum admission. pittsburghkids.org
Fri., Aug. 6
SPORTS • IRL
If you love tennis, ping pong, and badminton, pickleball is just the activity for you, as it contains elements of all three sports. Gamma Sports presents The Pickleball Classic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center for a weekend filled with fun competition. Beginner or expert, child or adult, everyone is welcome to join. Continues through Sun., Aug. 8. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $65. pittsburghcc.com
After being postponed, the Millvale Music Festival is back and certainly isn’t lacking in size. The schedule is jam packed with performances by bands like Murder for Girls, the Aris Paul Band, KELS, Sierra Sellers, Lady Beast, The Quiet Loud, and many more. Visual artists include the Roadkill Gallery Art Cube, Allegheny Artisan, By Hart Designs, and others. Stages will be located at Mr. Smalls Funhouse, Double L, Grist House Brewery, and the Millvale Community Library. Continues through Sat., Aug. 7. Various locations. Free. millvalemusic.org
Sat., Aug. 7
MARKET • IRL
Shopping at local pop-up markets around the city is a summer must, so don’t miss the Handmade Arcade Show and Sell Market at Construction Junction. The pop-up market features over 20 vendors selling unique crafts and art. Stock up on hand-made jewelry, scented soaps, artwork, ceramics, and so much more. There will also be food trucks on site and chances to stroll through the Construction Junction warehouse for second-hand goods and building materials. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 214 Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. handmadearcade.org/marketplaces
ART • IRL
Preparing food can be just as important as cooking it, and Prepping Pittsburgh: Art Sustaining Community seeks to honor that importance. In collaboration with Community Kitchen Pittsburgh, ceramic artist George Bowes and 13 nationally recognized artists have created 263 distinctive prep bowls used for combining ingredients when cooking. Prepping Pittsburgh is part of Contemporary Craft’s Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community through Art project and is being shown at a satellite gallery in BNY Mellon Center. Continues through Nov. 29. 500 Grant St., Downtown. exploremindfulart.com/george-bowes
Sun., Aug. 8
MUSIC • IRL
Reservoir of Jazz presents Lilly Abreu and the Brazilian Jazz Quartet for an all-ages performance at Highland Park. Abreu is a renowned soloist and recitalist who has performed in France, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, and Brazil. She performs traditional Brazilian songs, as well as Broadway and jazz standards. Enjoy a warm afternoon in the park surrounded by great music. 5-7 p.m. Highland Avenue at Reservoir Drive, Highland Park. Free. pittsburghpa.gov/events/reservoir-jazz
STAGE • IRL
Join the ballroom dancing brothers Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars for an unforgettable comedic and dance performance at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. The Maks and Val: Stripped Down Tour promises an “intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world-class showmanship,” as well as some disrobing. 6-9 p.m. 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. $39.50-59.50. druskyentertainment.com/event
Mon., Aug. 9
DANCE • IRL
Get moving when Attack Theatre presents Movement Makers with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania. The camp gives participants ages 5-15 a chance to explore a variety of art forms, from the art of dance movement, to pottery making and gesture drawing. Campers will also have the chance to participate in kinetic painting, printing with their bodies, and video and photo techniques to document their work throughout the week. Continues through Fri., Aug. 13. 212 45th St., Lawrenceville. $100. Registration required. attacktheatre.com/movement-makers
Tue., Aug. 10
MUSIC • HYBRID
Go from “oom-pah” to “oh, wow!” when River City Brass travels to Sampsonia Way for their Tuba and Euphonium Extravaganza. The musical group is known for its avant-garde flare of playing heavy metal with instruments like tubas and euphoniums. However, the group also plays classical and mellow melodies for those interested in lighter tunes. If you can’t make it to the event, it will also be live-streamed online by City of Asylum. 7-8:15 p.m. 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. alphabetcity.org/events
Wed., Aug. 11
LIT • VIRTUAL
See the poet who inspired celebrities when Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents an evening with Maggie Smith. Smith garnered attention in recent years when her daily Twitter notes went viral with the help of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Katie Couric. Her poem “Good Bones” was also named the Official Poem of 2016 by BBC/Public Radio International. Smith, whose recently released poetry collection, Goldenrod, is available for purchase through White Whale Bookstore, will be joined in conversation with poet and essayist Tiana Clark. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. pittsburghlectures.org