Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

click to enlarge Photo: Joey Kennedy Handmade Arcade

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Murder for Girls at Millvale Music Festival

click to enlarge Photo: Devon Albeit Photography Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures presents Maggie Smith

hostsfor those who love to ramble about their nerdy passions. The evening is filled with numerous speakers discussing topics including science, technology, pop culture, history, and everything in between. Before speakers come to the stage, a networking game will be held for those interested in getting to know one another. And, of course, drinks and wood-fired pizza will be available to order throughout the night.Cryptids like Big Foot are notoriously difficult to spot, but forat the, children and their caregivers will get the chance to explore one of the most famous creatures through an artifact she left behind. Nessie might reside in a lake in Scotland, but youngsters in Pittsburgh will learn about her through her neck cover, hear her story, make meditation chains, read stories, and participate in power yoga in the Children’s Museum Garden.If you love tennis, ping pong, and badminton, pickleball is just the activity for you, as it contains elements of all three sports. Gamma Sports presentsat thefor a weekend filled with fun competition. Beginner or expert, child or adult, everyone is welcome to join.After being postponed, theis back and certainly isn’t lacking in size. The schedule is jam packed with performances by bands like Murder for Girls, the Aris Paul Band, KELS, Sierra Sellers, Lady Beast, The Quiet Loud, and many more. Visual artists include the Roadkill Gallery Art Cube, Allegheny Artisan, By Hart Designs, and others. Stages will be located at Mr. Smalls Funhouse, Double L, Grist House Brewery, and the Millvale Community Library.Shopping at local pop-up markets around the city is a summer must, so don’t miss theand Sell Market at. The pop-up market features over 20 vendors selling unique crafts and art. Stock up on hand-made jewelry, scented soaps, artwork, ceramics, and so much more. There will also be food trucks on site and chances to stroll through the Construction Junction warehouse for second-hand goods and building materials.Preparing food can be just as important as cooking it, andseeks to honor that importance. In collaboration with, ceramic artist George Bowes and 13 nationally recognized artists have created 263 distinctive prep bowls used for combining ingredients when cooking.is part of’sproject and is being shown at a satellite gallery inpresentsand thefor an all-ages performance at Highland Park. Abreu is a renowned soloist and recitalist who has performed in France, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, and Brazil. She performs traditional Brazilian songs, as well as Broadway and jazz standards. Enjoy a warm afternoon in the park surrounded by great music.Join the ballroom dancing brothersandfrom ABC’sfor an unforgettable comedic and dance performance at the. Thepromises an “intimate evening packed with breathtaking dancing, deeply personal storytelling, and world-class showmanship,” as well as some disrobing.Get moving whenpresentswith the. The camp gives participants ages 5-15 a chance to explore a variety of art forms, from the art of dance movement, to pottery making and gesture drawing. Campers will also have the chance to participate in kinetic painting, printing with their bodies, and video and photo techniques to document their work throughout the week.Go from “oom-pah” to “oh, wow!” whentravels tofor their. The musical group is known for its avant-garde flare of playing heavy metal with instruments like tubas and euphoniums. However, the group also plays classical and mellow melodies for those interested in lighter tunes. If you can’t make it to the event, it will also be live-streamed online by City of Asylum.See the poet who inspired celebrities whenpresents an evening with. Smith garnered attention in recent years when her daily Twitter notes went viral with the help of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Katie Couric. Her poem “Good Bones” was also named the Official Poem of 2016 by BBC/Public Radio International. Smith, whose recently released poetry collection,, is available for purchase through White Whale Bookstore, will be joined in conversation with poet and essayist Tiana Clark.