Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Opera Pittsburgh Opera Piano Sale

Thu., Aug. 26



Fri., Aug. 27



Sat., Aug. 28



Sun., Aug. 29



Mon., Aug. 30



Tue., Aug. 31



Wed., Sept. 1



Whether you have years of experience playing piano or are just getting started, thepiano sale is an opportunity to buy a high-quality piano at prices not typically available at retail stores. The sale will include grands, uprights, digitals, hybrids, and Disklavier player pianos, and will offer brands such as Yamaha, Bösendorfer, Clavinova, Estonia, and Baldwin at discount prices. Pittsburgh Opera is also selling used Yamaha pianos from its loan program, all of which are expertly maintained and less than a year old.The latehas fascinated and inspired generations of artists. His graffiti-style work has permeated pop culture, and he’s widely considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century.will honor this visionary during itsevent. Presented as part of The Andy Warhol Museum’s Warhol and Basquiat In Focus exhibition, this night will be an “immersive evening of film, music, and visual art” in celebration of Basquiat’s work. Enjoy experimental music, free art making, and a guided tour. A scheduled screening of the filmis full, but you can enjoy other activities.One of the best ways to end a Pittsburgh summer is strolling alongduring the. The popular Shadyside street is covered in a river of tents filled with local and national artists showcasing their work. View and buy a wide selection of items, including paintings, sculptures, handmade jewelry, pottery, and much more. If you’re feeling hungry or parched as you wander through the festival, Walnut Street is also lined with numerous restaurants and bars to stop at like Shady Grove and Cappy’s Cafe.If you love theater, and especially Shakespeare, don’t miss this production., in partnership with the, presents Shakespeare’sat the Barry G. Schell Field in West View., one of Shakespeare’s last plays, was written between 1608-1609 and chronicles the titular character’s journey seeking love through distant lands, as well as his many setbacks and hardships.Since 2013,has supported artists as they explore and make art in response to thein Rankin. Now, for the fourth iteration of its program, Alloy Pittsburgh is hosting an opening reception for visitors to meet and mingle with the six resident artists who will spend their residencies at the furnaces and five neighborhood partners across the city. Each resident will connect with community members before their site-specific art is displayed at the furnaces. Space is limited, and registration is required.Presented by, theinvites participants to learn how the hard liquor powered political, labor, and social movements throughout the region’s history. As you travel from Downtown to the Strip District, tour guides will dive into topics such as the Whiskey Rebellion and former speakeasies located around the city. The tour ends with tastings of three different whiskey varieties at the family-owned distilleryAfter the success of its first performance,returns to thein Homewood. Artist Kara Bialecki, aka l’instant will present a live paint session, and will be joined by music guest Carolyn Perteete, as well as James Johnson III, Jeff Grubbs, Jerome Kirkland, and Cliff Barnes. The multimedia event will also introduce a spoken word component, and local artists will exhibit their work in a pop-up display before and during the program. Food vendors will also be on site.Looking for a big, beautiful, furry unit to join your family? Thehas a number of dogs ready for adoption, but in the meantime, the nonprofit group is hosting aatto help cover the cost of saving and fostering these animals. The outing includes 18 holes of golf and meals, as well as raffles and giveaways for big prizes throughout the day. Golfers and spectators can also meet a few of the Great Pyrenees rescues ready for their forever homes.Joinfor a morning workout that not only benefits participants, but the environment. Volunteers will head toto work on invasive plant management that includes cutting vines from trees, weeding, and litter clean-up along the trail and riverfront. It’s recommended to bring your own tools and gloves, but Friends of the Riverfront can provide them if needed. Be sure to wear sturdy close-toed shoes, long plants, and bring along enough water to stay hydrated throughout the morning.Theis launching their own podcast in early September calledas part of its 25th anniversary. Experience it first-hand when the Conservancy hostsat. Guests will get an exclusive preview of an episode before the series officially launches while The Porch serves up free pizza. The event will also include lawn games, free carousel rides, and a live performance by local music group Moonshine Jasmine.andhave teamed up for the, a resource for families and pet owners alike., a Braddock co-working space and business incubator for female entrepreneurs, will host the event. On top of pet food basics, East Shore will offer clothing from Old Navy, Banana Republic, Kate Spade, JoFit, and more.