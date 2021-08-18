Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 19-25

Thu., Aug. 19
LIT • IRL
If you’re a fan of salacious crime, science-fiction, and horror stories with eye-grabbing art, PulpFest invites you to experience a weekend of all that and more. Head to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh - Cranberry for a celebration of pulp magazines, a colorful genre that flourished between the 1930s and 1950s. Find fascinating items in the dealer room, or hear talks from collectors, artists, and other experts on the subject. Continues through Sun., Aug. 22. 910 Sheraton Drive, Mars. Membership fee and registration required to enter. pulpfest.com
EVENT • IRL
Whether you like it or not, Little Italy Days is back for four days of food, live entertainment, and more. Those of Italian descent, and Italians at heart, will find vendors selling pizza, cannolis, and other favorites, plus a bocce tournament and appearances by local celebrities, all in Bloomfield’s business district stretching down Liberty Avenue. Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance during the event. Continues through Sun., Aug. 22. Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. littleitalydays.com
Fri., Aug. 20
COMEDY • IRL
Get ready to laugh when Mexican-born comedian and actor Felipe Esparza performs at the Pittsburgh Improv. Esparza, who has stand-up specials, recurring television appearances, podcasts, and more under his belt, will stop in the city during The Unmasked Tour. He’s also noted for filming two versions of his Netflix special Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones, one in English and one in Spanish. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 22. 166 E. Bridge St., Homestead. $20-70. improv.com/pittsburgh
EVENT • IRL
You might as well jump when the world’s most extreme pogo stick competition Pogopalooza returns to Pittsburgh. Taking place at two locations, Downtown’s Market Square and Wilkinsburg, the event will wow audiences with incredible, gravity-defying leaps by various jumpers and the Xpogo Stunt Team. Go various days to see everything from high jumps to the best pogo tricks. Continues through Sun., Aug. 22. Market Street, Downtown and 1256 Franklin Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. Registration required. xpogo.com/pogopalooza
Sat., Aug. 21
DRAG • IRL
Become the ultimate scream queen when the 1985: SLASHER PROM comes to P Town Bar. Hosted by Elizabeth Wayne and Kat De Lac, the drag show will include local talent, as well as special appearances by The Boulet Brother's Dragula contestant Maxi Glamour and California-based burlesque act Sgt. Die Wies. Presented by Funeral Parlor, the event invites audiences to tease their hair, put on their best retro prom wear, and enjoy a night of horror-themed glam. 8 p.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $25-100. facebook.com/funeralparlorpgh
FILM • IRL
Some movies are so bad, they’re good. Others are just bad. Really bad. Celebrate one of the most notoriously terrible movies ever made when Jump Cut Theater presents a special screening of Manos: The Hands of Fate at the Parkway Theater. The 1966 cult horror curiosity follows a family in Texas who become mixed up with a cult leader and his stammering sidekick, Torgo. Legend has it the movie was made on a bet, and it shows. Manos is the first installment in Jump Cut’s four-part Roadshow program. 10:30 p.m. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8. jumpcuttheater.org
Sun., Aug. 22
MUSIC • IRL
Enjoy a night of jazz on the river when local music legend Robert Humphries hosts a cruise on the Gateway Clipper. Humphries and his RH Factor Band will play during the Jazz on the River Boat Ride, which will also feature the vocal stylings of Dred "Perky" Scott and Anita Levels, and 2021 Roger Humphries Pass it On Award Recipient, Tim Stevens. Proceeds will benefit the Robert L. Humphries, Sr. Music Scholarship Fund. 12:30-4 p.m. 350 W. Station Square, South Side. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. rogerhumphriesband.com
Mon., Aug. 23
EVENT • IRL
The Black Cat Market kicks off its week-long anniversary celebration with DIY Cat Toy Day. Make your own cat toys with supplies provided by the cafe, which, for the past three years, has operated a space where people can meet adoptable cats. The festivities continue all week with discount admissions to the cat room, a craft fair, and an info session on fostering rescue cats, as well as free stickers, photo ops, and plushies for the kids. Continues through Sun., Aug. 29. 5135 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. Appointments recommended. blackcatmarketpgh.com
Tue., Aug. 24
ART • VIRTUAL
Carnegie Museum of Art once again combines art and movement for another edition of Chair Yoga. The 30-minute online class takes viewers through a series of gentle stretching, breathing techniques, and more, all with the added support of a chair. Each lesson begins with a look at a work of art from CMOA’s collection, which will then inspire the physical activity. Chair Yoga will take place over Zoom. 11-11:30 a.m. Pay what you wish. cmoa.org/calendar
Wed., Aug. 25
FILM • HYBRID
Reel Q and City of Asylum will present a screening of Tropical Malady. Directed by celebrated Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, the 2004 work follows a soldier’s mystical journey through rural Thailand, which includes a romantic tryst with a male villager who suddenly disappears. The film went on to win the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The event will take place in-person at the Sampsonia Way Tent, and will stream online at City of Asylum @ Home. 8 p.m. 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. Registration required. alphabetcity.org/events