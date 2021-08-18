Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 19-25

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of XPOGO Pogopalooza

click to enlarge CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig An adoptable cat plays with a toy at Black Cat Market.

click to enlarge Photo: Strand Releasing Reel Q and City of Asylum present Tropical Malady.

If you’re a fan of salacious crime, science-fiction, and horror stories with eye-grabbing art,invites you to experience a weekend of all that and more. Head to thefor a celebration of pulp magazines, a colorful genre that flourished between the 1930s and 1950s. Find fascinating items in the dealer room, or hear talks from collectors, artists, and other experts on the subject.Whether you like it or not,is back for four days of food, live entertainment, and more. Those of Italian descent, and Italians at heart, will find vendors selling pizza, cannolis, and other favorites, plus a bocce tournament and appearances by local celebrities, all in Bloomfield’s business district stretching down Liberty Avenue. Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance during the event.Get ready to laugh when Mexican-born comedian and actorperforms at the. Esparza, who has stand-up specials, recurring television appearances, podcasts, and more under his belt, will stop in the city during. He’s also noted for filming two versions of his Netflix special, one in English and one in Spanish.You might as well jump when the world’s most extreme pogo stick competitionreturns to Pittsburgh. Taking place at two locations, Downtown’s Market Square and Wilkinsburg, the event will wow audiences with incredible, gravity-defying leaps by various jumpers and the Xpogo Stunt Team. Go various days to see everything from high jumps to the best pogo tricks.Become the ultimate scream queen when thecomes to. Hosted by Elizabeth Wayne and Kat De Lac, the drag show will include local talent, as well as special appearances bycontestant Maxi Glamour and California-based burlesque act Sgt. Die Wies. Presented by Funeral Parlor, the event invites audiences to tease their hair, put on their best retro prom wear, and enjoy a night of horror-themed glam.Some movies are so bad, they’re good. Others are just bad.bad. Celebrate one of the most notoriously terrible movies ever made whenpresents a special screening ofat the. The 1966 cult horror curiosity follows a family in Texas who become mixed up with a cult leader and his stammering sidekick, Torgo. Legend has it the movie was made on a bet, and it shows.is the first installment in Jump Cut’s four-part Roadshow program.Enjoy a night of jazz on the river when local music legendhosts a cruise on the. Humphries and his RH Factor Band will play during the, which will also feature the vocal stylings of Dred "Perky" Scott and Anita Levels, and 2021 Roger Humphries Pass it On Award Recipient, Tim Stevens. Proceeds will benefit the Robert L. Humphries, Sr. Music Scholarship Fund.Thekicks off its week-long anniversary celebration with. Make your own cat toys with supplies provided by the cafe, which, for the past three years, has operated a space where people can meet adoptable cats. The festivities continue all week with discount admissions to the cat room, a craft fair, and an info session on fostering rescue cats, as well as free stickers, photo ops, and plushies for the kids.once again combines art and movement for another edition of. The 30-minute online class takes viewers through a series of gentle stretching, breathing techniques, and more, all with the added support of a chair. Each lesson begins with a look at a work of art from CMOA’s collection, which will then inspire the physical activity. Chair Yoga will take place over Zoom.andwill present a screening of. Directed by celebrated Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, the 2004 work follows a soldier’s mystical journey through rural Thailand, which includes a romantic tryst with a male villager who suddenly disappears. The film went on to win the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The event will take place in-person at the Sampsonia Way Tent, and will stream online at City of Asylum @ Home.