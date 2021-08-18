 Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 19-25 | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 19-25

Pogopalooza, a DIY cat toy event, and more of this week’s must-see arts and cultural events

By

click to enlarge Pogopalooza - PHOTO: COURTESY OF XPOGO
Photo: Courtesy of XPOGO
Pogopalooza

Thu., Aug. 19

LIT • IRL
 If you’re a fan of salacious crime, science-fiction, and horror stories with eye-grabbing art, PulpFest invites you to experience a weekend of all that and more. Head to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh - Cranberry for a celebration of pulp magazines, a colorful genre that flourished between the 1930s and 1950s. Find fascinating items in the dealer room, or hear talks from collectors, artists, and other experts on the subject. Continues through Sun., Aug. 22. 910 Sheraton Drive, Mars. Membership fee and registration required to enter. pulpfest.com

EVENT • IRL
 Whether you like it or not, Little Italy Days is back for four days of food, live entertainment, and more. Those of Italian descent, and Italians at heart, will find vendors selling pizza, cannolis, and other favorites, plus a bocce tournament and appearances by local celebrities, all in Bloomfield’s business district stretching down Liberty Avenue. Unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance during the event. Continues through Sun., Aug. 22. Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. littleitalydays.com

Fri., Aug. 20

COMEDY • IRL
 Get ready to laugh when Mexican-born comedian and actor Felipe Esparza performs at the Pittsburgh Improv. Esparza, who has stand-up specials, recurring television appearances, podcasts, and more under his belt, will stop in the city during The Unmasked Tour. He’s also noted for filming two versions of his Netflix special Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones, one in English and one in Spanish. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 22. 166 E. Bridge St., Homestead. $20-70. improv.com/pittsburgh


EVENT • IRL
 You might as well jump when the world’s most extreme pogo stick competition Pogopalooza returns to Pittsburgh. Taking place at two locations, Downtown’s Market Square and Wilkinsburg, the event will wow audiences with incredible, gravity-defying leaps by various jumpers and the Xpogo Stunt Team. Go various days to see everything from high jumps to the best pogo tricks. Continues through Sun., Aug. 22. Market Street, Downtown and 1256 Franklin Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. Registration required. xpogo.com/pogopalooza

Sat., Aug. 21

DRAG • IRL
 Become the ultimate scream queen when the 1985: SLASHER PROM comes to P Town Bar. Hosted by Elizabeth Wayne and Kat De Lac, the drag show will include local talent, as well as special appearances by The Boulet Brother's Dragula contestant Maxi Glamour and California-based burlesque act Sgt. Die Wies. Presented by Funeral Parlor, the event invites audiences to tease their hair, put on their best retro prom wear, and enjoy a night of horror-themed glam. 8 p.m. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $25-100. facebook.com/funeralparlorpgh

FILM • IRL
 Some movies are so bad, they’re good. Others are just bad. Really bad. Celebrate one of the most notoriously terrible movies ever made when Jump Cut Theater presents a special screening of Manos: The Hands of Fate at the Parkway Theater. The 1966 cult horror curiosity follows a family in Texas who become mixed up with a cult leader and his stammering sidekick, Torgo. Legend has it the movie was made on a bet, and it shows. Manos is the first installment in Jump Cut’s four-part Roadshow program. 10:30 p.m. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. $8. jumpcuttheater.org

Sun., Aug. 22

MUSIC • IRL
 Enjoy a night of jazz on the river when local music legend Robert Humphries hosts a cruise on the Gateway Clipper. Humphries and his RH Factor Band will play during the Jazz on the River Boat Ride, which will also feature the vocal stylings of Dred "Perky" Scott and Anita Levels, and 2021 Roger Humphries Pass it On Award Recipient, Tim Stevens. Proceeds will benefit the Robert L. Humphries, Sr. Music Scholarship Fund. 12:30-4 p.m. 350 W. Station Square, South Side. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. rogerhumphriesband.com


click to enlarge An adoptable cat plays with a toy at Black Cat Market. - CP PHOTO: KAYCEE ORWIG
CP Photo: Kaycee Orwig
An adoptable cat plays with a toy at Black Cat Market.

Mon., Aug. 23

EVENT • IRL
 The Black Cat Market kicks off its week-long anniversary celebration with DIY Cat Toy Day. Make your own cat toys with supplies provided by the cafe, which, for the past three years, has operated a space where people can meet adoptable cats. The festivities continue all week with discount admissions to the cat room, a craft fair, and an info session on fostering rescue cats, as well as free stickers, photo ops, and plushies for the kids. Continues through Sun., Aug. 29. 5135 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. Appointments recommended. blackcatmarketpgh.com

Tue., Aug. 24

ART • VIRTUAL
Carnegie Museum of Art once again combines art and movement for another edition of Chair Yoga. The 30-minute online class takes viewers through a series of gentle stretching, breathing techniques, and more, all with the added support of a chair. Each lesson begins with a look at a work of art from CMOA’s collection, which will then inspire the physical activity. Chair Yoga will take place over Zoom. 11-11:30 a.m. Pay what you wish. cmoa.org/calendar

click to enlarge Reel Q and City of Asylum present Tropical Malady. - PHOTO: STRAND RELEASING
Photo: Strand Releasing
Reel Q and City of Asylum present Tropical Malady.

Wed., Aug. 25

FILM • HYBRID
Reel Q and City of Asylum will present a screening of Tropical Malady. Directed by celebrated Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, the 2004 work follows a soldier’s mystical journey through rural Thailand, which includes a romantic tryst with a male villager who suddenly disappears. The film went on to win the Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival. The event will take place in-person at the Sampsonia Way Tent, and will stream online at City of Asylum @ Home. 8 p.m. 318 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Free. Registration required. alphabetcity.org/events

Trending

Pittsburgh-based company becomes first Black-owned puzzle brand to be sold at Target
Meet the Pittsburgh artist behind Electric Cat fashion designs
The Government Center finds a new location and a new vision
Why some Pittsburgh industries are seeing persistent labor shortages
Shall we give up or keep on keepin’ on?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trans Q Live!, a showcase for LGBTQ+ performers, returns for its seventh year

By Dani Janae

Jesse Factor performing at the 2019 TQ Live!

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 12-18

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 12-18

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 5-11

Cocktails on wheels: Local women-owned Sips Mobile Bar comes to Pittsburgh

By Lauryn Nania

Cocktails on wheels: Local women-owned Sips Mobile Bar comes to Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Pittsburgh-based company becomes first Black-owned puzzle brand to be sold at Target

By Dani Janae

A+X Puzzles

Trans Q Live!, a showcase for LGBTQ+ performers, returns for its seventh year

By Dani Janae

Jesse Factor performing at the 2019 TQ Live!

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Trace Brewing, P Town Bar, and more (Aug. 12-15)

By Dani Janae

DJ Femi

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 12-18

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 12-18
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 18-24, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Meet the Pittsburgh artist behind Electric Cat fashion designs

Meet the Pittsburgh artist behind Electric Cat fashion designs

By Lauryn Nania

A+X Puzzles

Pittsburgh-based company becomes first Black-owned puzzle brand to be sold at Target

By Dani Janae

The Government Center finds a new location and a new vision

The Government Center finds a new location and a new vision

By Dani Janae

Soulshowmike’s album picks: A Rex Theater favorite and The Purple One

Soulshowmike’s album picks: A Rex Theater favorite and The Purple One

By Mike Canton

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation