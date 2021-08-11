Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 12-18

click to enlarge Photo: Heather Mull An Odyssey at Schenley Park Ice Skating Rink

Myq Kaplan

Zoje Stage

GRRL at BoxHeart Gallery

presents, a comedic play set in the 1960s. The show follows 10-year-old Jeffrey attending an etiquette class taught by infamous and strict teacher, Mrs. Mannerly. In her 36 years of teaching etiquette, Mrs. Mannerly has never handed out a perfect grade. However, Jeffrey stumbles upon a secret from his teacher’s past, and an A+ looks a little more promising in his future.is hosting a, an opportunity to support the LGBTQIA+ tri-state community, and a “celebration of excellence, magic, and joy.” The event includes a showing of the movie Leave it on the Floor from Sheldon Larry in the parking lot of the Hugh Lane Wellness Foundation. Saturday will see two events: Blacks Who Brunch, and the Blackout 2K Party and Mini Ball. Sunday will close out the string of events with the I AM HUMAN TOO Benefit Show.welcomes best-selling author and comedianfor a weekend filled with laughter at. Kaplan has appeared on prominent late night talk shows and has released several comedy albums, including his most recent one A.K.A. Comedians Liz Glazer and Ed Bailey will open Kaplan’s performance. Drinks from Brew Gentlemen and food trucks will be available during each show.Dress up in black and gold — or anything else that represents Pittsburgh — for the. Whether you decide to dress as a Heinz ketchup bottle or your favorite bridge, you can run the race in-person or as a virtual event.is hosting the race in partnership with, and all proceeds will benefit, which offers men, women, and families support through poverty, addiction, and homelessness. An extra $5 from virtual registrations will go to the Mission.If you started sewing or creating fabric projects during quarantine, and have kept up with the hobby, you’ll love thisat. Presented in partnership withand the, this event is a leave something, take something opportunity, so bring any scraps you’d like to exchange in favor of something a little fresher. The library will have a printer to print out patterns from online and a station to piece them together.travels to theto feature three different local artists and their work in dance, poetry, and ceramics. The pop-up is a part of the second season of Bloomfield Garden Club, which highlights different local and regional artists, and gives them an experimental platform to create new work. The artists being showcased this month are Gia Cacalano, Chardae Jones, and Janet Watkins.Gather the kids and head tofor the perfect summer day. The regularly heldwill be filled with numerous free, kid-friendly activities, including balloon artists, crafting, live performances, and special guests.Support a variety of local restaurants during, and enjoy discounted special meals featuring an array of cuisines. Diners can choose from 27 restaurants filtered by categories such as outdoor seating, online reservations, and eating sustainably. You can try French onion soup, truite meuniere, and mousse au chocolate at East Liberty’s Paris 66, watermelon and frisee salad, lobster tortellini, and lime crème brulee at Vue 412 in Mount Washington, and much more.In a new take on a Greek classic,presentsat the. In this adaptation by Jay Bell and directed by Jed Allen Harris, Quantum promises to explore “what keeps us coming back to these ancient tales of a war and of a journey home,” while emphasizing female characters who were cast to the side in the original and finding new humor in the old tale. Concessions and boxed dinners from NearBuy will be available for all shows, and each dollar spent on boxed dinners will be matched and distributed to neighbors experiencing food insecurity.Following the success of her booksandis bringing the launch for her newest novel,, toin Squirrel Hill.tells the story of Imogen and Beck, two sisters who decide to go on a deep hike into the Grand Canyon’s backcountry with a friend after Imogen survives a traumatic attack. As they journey into the tough terrain, tensions rise between the women, and they realize they aren’t alone.See the two latest art exhibitions now on view atby sculptoris described on BoxHeart’s website as revealing a coming-of-age story with themes of intersectional feminism and deconstructing expectations of womanhood.vide and The Light bywill be featured on the gallery’s second floor, and showcases the multidisciplinary artist’s focus on fine art and design for homes, public realms, and the built environment.