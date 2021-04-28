Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 29-May 5

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Handmade Arcade Handmade Arcade Virtual Marketplace: Spring Edition vendor Coded Clay — see Fri., April 30

click to enlarge Photo: Benjamin Matthews Cast in Chrome: The Art of Hood Ornaments at The Frick Pittsburgh

Joinfor a virtual book launch with. The Chicago-based author will discuss her latest poetry collection, which chronicles a love story between two women over the span of the year encompassing the 2016 presidential election. The book is composed of the speaker’s letters sent to Naomi, and Naomi’s occasional responses. Mennies will be joined by Sumita Chakraborty, Kimberly Quiogue Andrews, and Emily Mohn-Slate. This event will take place over Zoom.April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, andis going “DigiTEAL” to host its. In addition to showing that Pittsburgh stands against sexual assault, the Teal Ball will celebrate survivors and fundraise for PAAR through a silent auction. The live event will be hosted by journalist Natalie Bencivenga, and a limited number of celebration kits are available with items from local businesses including Maggie's Farm, Brew Gentlemen, Salty Pork Bits, Scratch & Co., DiAnoia’s Eatery, and Commonplace Coffee.is still virtual, but no less fun for anyone seeking locally made gifts, art, housewares, and more. Thewill feature over 60 vendors, and offer 24/7 shopping over the course of three days. Those looking for a more intimate experience should check out the "maker takeover" where participating Handmade Arcade vendors share stories about their creative process and products on Handmade Arcade's website, and on its Instagram and Facebook accounts.andare pleased to bring back their. Taking place every Saturday through May 29, these pop-up markets will feature 20 different local businesses selling handmade or quality second-hand goods. This latest event will include sustainable fashion from Otto Finn, vintage items from Mon Modern, jewelry by Collarbone, and more. Face masks and social distancing required. Local makers are also free to apply for future pop-ups.No city in America should celebrate May Day more than Pittsburgh. The Steel City spawned several of the country’s labor movements and continues to do so. In honor of that legacy, celebrateon May 1, aka May Day, with three local groups focused on labor rights and social justice. Join the Pittsburgh chapter of the, the, andfor a virtual event on Facebook Live full of music, authentic Mexican food from La Palapa, and discussions about the struggle for workers’ rights, particularly in Pittsburgh’s immigrant communities.will resume its monthly show by welcoming crowds to buy, sell, trade, and learn about the many reptiles, birds, spiders, and other animals one can own in Pennsylvania. Vendors carry everything from snakes to tarantulas, and feeders for your reptile of choice are available for purchase at the expo and ahead of time. Grab a gecko or a frog for yourself or a friend and bring a unique pet into your life.Kids seeking a creative outlet are invited to enjoyat the Warrington Recreation Center. The weekly event encourages kids to explore various arts activities provided by Citiparks, all held outdoors at the Warrington playground. Kids 8-12 are welcome to participate.In the National Basketball Association, losing has become a key to winning. That’s because the worst teams are the only ones that have a chance to win the NBA Draft lottery, and thus get a shot at selecting the best talent coming into the league. Arguably, no one understands this dynamic better than, a sports journalist who has written for Sports Illustrated and recently penned a book about the subject. Join Fischer at the virtual launch of, hosted by the Oakmont-based, to hear more about the trade negotiations, power struggles, and infamous public relations fiascos that go along with NBA teams losing on purpose.Theis giving youth poets a chance to show off during. The live, virtual showcase will feature teen writers in a collaboration with Write Pittsburgh, a collective that supports and empowers local writers. The reading will also include Vincent Folkes, the inaugural Youth Poet Laureate of Allegheny County, doing the closing performance of his laureateship.Get distracted by something shiny whenpresents theexhibition at its Car and Carriage Museum. Opened on April 24, the new show displays more than 30 hood ornaments and explores the artform's evolution throughout automotive history, from art-deco-inspired motifs to the airplanes and rockets that graced cars during the Space Race of the 1960s. There will also be three classic cars on loan, and connections to the Frick Pittsburgh's namesake family, including a look at the greyhound ornament from Helen Clay Frick’s 1931 Lincoln Model K Dual Cowl Phaeton.