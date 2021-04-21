Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 22-28

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Alaina E. Roberts Alaina E. Roberts with Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures

click to enlarge Movies for Fri., April 23rd as part of Riverside Drive In Theatre's April Ghoul's Super Monster-Rama

click to enlarge Artwork: Carolyn Reed Barritt Symbols by Carolyn Reed Barritt, part of Nicole Renee Ryan's Experiments in Reality and Carolyn Reed Baritt's Puppet Show at Boxheart Gallery

click to enlarge Photo: Anqwenique Kinsel Just Sing! Singing for Self-Care with Anqwenique Kinsel, presented by Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council

click to enlarge Film Still: Twilight’s Kiss (Suk Suk) Twilight’s Kiss (Suk Suk), hosted by City of Asylum and presented by ReelQ

The story of American Reconstruction is often oversimplified and focuses on the American South. Pitt professor of historyseeks to change that with a discussion of her bookfor. A description from the University of Pennsylvania Press website says the book explores the tensions surrounding the origins of modern-day Oklahoma, when Native American land was given to Black settlers as reparations for slavery, fulfilling the so-called "40 acres and a mule" promise. Roberts draws from archival research and her own history as a descendant of the African Americans, Indigenous Chickasaw peoples, and white settlers about whom she writes.Drive-in theaters have seen a boost in popularity during the pandemic, as people are able to watch a movie from the safety of their own vehicles. Now horror fans can enjoy this benefit for a whole weekend when thepresents its. The latest edition of this annual event takes viewers back to the 1980s with two nights of teen slashers, werewolf films, and more. Go for a night or pack a sleeping bag for overnight on-site camping. Concessions, as well as lunch and breakfast meals, will be available.Expect plenty of good old fashioned hootin’ and hollerin’ during local bandoutdoor performance at. The self-proclaimed “Appalachian Bluegrass” five-piece is a fun mix of rockabilly, swing, and bluegrass music, featuring vocals, fiddles, guitars, and a mandolin. Masks will be required, and any tickets purchased separately from other guests who want to be seated together must email events@kingflyspirits.com at least 24 hours in advance.For the second year in a row,, one of the city’s most popular arts festivals, returns to an online format after a successful move last year due to the pandemic. The 24th annual festival will feature an online exhibit with works from hundreds of local artists and 22 hours of entertainment including interactive activities, films, musical performances, and more. Pro tip: Don’t delay checking out the artwork just because the festival is on the web. Art All Night’s virtual form stays true to its longtime in-person events; once the 22 hours are over, the entire event gets wiped from online.presents two dynamic shows withby Nicole Renee Ryan in the main gallery, andby Carolyn Reed Barritt in the upstairs gallery.presents a series of landscapes made abstract by the artist’s unreliable memory.came about as a meditation on the things lost to the pandemic, the paintings described on the BoxHeart website as containing colors, forms, and repetitions that “reflect not only the desire for a return to the ordinary but also the longing for the extra-ordinary.”Vocalist Anqwenique Kinsel wants to teach people how to use singing to de-stress, build confidence, and more in, presented by. Kinsel specializes in opera, classical music, jazz, and soul, and she has performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and is on faculty for the CLAZZ International Music Festival. She will teach vocal and breathing exercises from her career on stage.has launched a new monthly artmaking workshop,, a series of online workshops hosted by artist. Once a month, McSorley will guide viewers through an hour of artistic practice that is informative and calming. The first workshop in the series is Art Journaling, and various other art forms will be covered in future months. Participants will be able to engage with each form no matter their experience level, and each workshop comes with an inexpensive materials list.Pittsburgh’s International LGBTQ Film festival, presents, a film by Byray Yeung. The movie, hosted by, tells the story of PAK and HOI, two closested married men in their twilight years. After their initial meeting, a spark is lit, and despite the traditional families they have built, the two men must contend with their desire for each other.