Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 15-21

LIT • VIRTUAL
Nobel Prize and Booker Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro is joining Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures’ New & Noted series to discuss his latest book Klara and the Sun, in conversation with Madeline Miller, author of The Song of Achilles and Circe. Ishiguro’s eighth novel is a dystopian science fiction story about an Artificial Friend who longs for a customer to choose her. Like other works by Ishiguro, Klara and the Sun investigates a fundamental question: this time, what it means to love. (Don't miss Ishiguro's interview with Pittsburgh City Paper contributing writer Rege Behe ahead of the appearance.) 7 p.m. Available online for one week. $36. Includes a hardcover copy of Klara and the Sun shipped to your home. pittsburghlectures.org
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
The Pittsburgh Opera presents a free livestream performance of Yardbird, a story about jazz icon Charlie “Yardbird” Parker’s life, music, and relationships. Directed by acclaimed theater veteran Tomé Cousin, the opera revisits the saxophonist’s past through the ghost of Parker on a journey to complete his final masterpiece by “calming his demons” before his body is discovered. Available on both the Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. 7:30 p.m. Free. pittsburghopera.org
WORKSHOP • VIRTUAL
Get the tools to create the sexiest most artful selfies during Naughty Nudes & Thirsty Traps: A Selfie Science Workshop. Hosted by Kelly Strayhorn Theater, the event invites anyone to come and learn how to style, filter, and shoot the most enticing photos with artists Lena Chen, Maggie Oates, and Goofy Toof. Chen and Oates are currently part of KST’s Freshworks creative residency working on OnlyBans, a game exploring the policing of sex workers and marginalized bodies on the Internet. The workshop will take place over Zoom. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Pay what makes you happy. kelly-strayhorn.org/events
Sat., April 17
ART • IRL
Grab some rad art and a beer at Roadkill Gallery and Evolve Coaching’s SEE US art pop-up at Hop Farm Brewery, featuring over 20 neurodivergent artists in honor of World Autism Month. Spearheaded by local autistic artist A.drift Arguello, the exhibit gives the opportunity for neurodivergent artists to be showcased, supported, and promoted as they often struggle to feel seen and heard. COVID precautions will be in place, artwork will be available for sale, and there will be a live demo from Society for Contemporary Craft artist, The Kreepy Doll Factory. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. roadkillgallery.org/seeus
ART • IRL
Zynka Gallery’s newest exhibit explores the theme of hard work in sculptor Ed Parrish Jr. and painter Jack Taylor’s Labour of Love, featuring artwork that “honors the tools, products/by products, and kitsch created by working hands.” COVID precautions will be in place, and opportunities to meet the artists will be available during opening weekend. Timed appointments 12-7 p.m. Opening weekend continues 12-5 p.m. Sun., April 18. Exhibit continues through May 30. 904 Main St., Sharpsburg. Free. zynkagallery.com
COMEDY • IRL
Downtown Pittsburgh invites audiences to laugh again with the return of Arcade at the Oasis, an outdoor event showcasing comedy with social distancing and other COVID precautions in place. Arcade Comedy Theater kicks off its opening night of what promises to be a summer of live, in-person shows with comedians Suzanne Lawrence and Samantha Bentley, along with an improv set by duo Daddy New Year (Sara Kantner and Kyle Longsdorf). Buy a pair of tickets, or opt for one of the theater’s new “Starlake-style lawn seats” that will be “pay what you wish.” 7 p.m. 133 Seventh St., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com/outside
People of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder and those with sensory processing differences may not experience traditional museum exhibits the same as others. With that in mind, the Heinz History Center is focusing on inclusivity with its first ever Sensory Friendly Days. In partnership with Autism Connection of Pennsylvania, the museum has identified and implemented modifications to support a more sensory-friendly experience, allowing all to enjoy the exhibits showcasing Western Pennsylvania’s wonderful history. Timed reservations. Continues Mon., April 19. Free for individuals with ASD or sensory processing differences, plus one guest. heinzhistorycenter.org
FILM • VIRTUAL
When Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was elected in 2017, it was a progressive triumph. Almost immediately after, however, Krasner started to receive criticism from police and conservative politicians. This year, Krasner’s in a tough race for re-election. Learn more about his story with the virtual showing of the documentary Philly D.A., part of August Wilson African American Cultural Center’s Black Bottom Film Festival, where viewers can learn more about Krasner’s effort to lower Philadelphia’s record high incarceration rate. 7 p.m. Free. aacc-awc.org
MUSIC • VIRTUAL
The Quiet Loud, a Pittsburgh-based music collective, is celebrating 420 with a free, live “immersive musical journey.” The event features bandmates Brandon and Johnny spinning vinyl from their personal collections in a DJ Set in Cyberspace, with genres ranging from ska to gothic. There will also be a rare vinyl giveaway that includes records from Machine Gun Kelly, Fleet Foxes, and more. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Free. thequietloudofficial.com
TALK • VIRTUAL
The Pittsburgh Humanities Festival @ Home continues its virtual festival of livestream interviews focusing on “Smart talk about stuff that matters” with Cookie Activism: Using Sugar as a Platform for Social Justice with Jasmine Cho. The local Asian-American artist, baker, and founder of Yummyholic has gained national attention for her unique combination of cookie art and social justice, icing portraits of Asian-American figures onto cookies as a way to increase representation and raise awareness of history and identity. Cho will be interviewed by Pittsburgh multidisciplinary artist and illustrator Sara Tang live on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Facebook and YouTube pages. 7 p.m. Free. facebook.com/culturaltrust