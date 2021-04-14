Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 15-21

click to enlarge Photo: Andrew Testa Kazuo Ishiguro with Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures

Nobel Prize and Booker Prize winneris joiningseries to discuss his latest book, in conversation with Madeline Miller, author ofand. Ishiguro’s eighth novel is a dystopian science fiction story about an Artificial Friend who longs for a customer to choose her. Like other works by Ishiguro,investigates a fundamental question: this time, what it means to love.presents a free livestream performance of, a story about jazz iconlife, music, and relationships. Directed by acclaimed theater veteran Tomé Cousin, the opera revisits the saxophonist’s past through the ghost of Parker on a journey to complete his final masterpiece by “calming his demons” before his body is discovered. Available on both the Opera’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.Get the tools to create the sexiest most artful selfies duringHosted by, the event invites anyone to come and learn how to style, filter, and shoot the most enticing photos with artists Lena Chen, Maggie Oates, and Goofy Toof. Chen and Oates are currently part of KST’s Freshworks creative residency working on, a game exploring the policing of sex workers and marginalized bodies on the Internet. The workshop will take place over Zoom.Grab some rad art and a beer atandart pop-up at, featuring over 20 neurodivergent artists in honor of World Autism Month. Spearheaded by local autistic artist A.drift Arguello, the exhibit gives the opportunity for neurodivergent artists to be showcased, supported, and promoted as they often struggle to feel seen and heard. COVID precautions will be in place, artwork will be available for sale, and there will be a live demo from Society for Contemporary Craft artist, The Kreepy Doll Factory.Zynka Gallery’s newest exhibit explores the theme of hard work in sculptor Ed Parrish Jr. and painter Jack Taylor’s, featuring artwork that “honors the tools, products/by products, and kitsch created by working hands.” COVID precautions will be in place, and opportunities to meet the artists will be available during opening weekend.Downtown Pittsburgh invites audiences to laugh again with the return of, an outdoor event showcasing comedy with social distancing and other COVID precautions in place.kicks off its opening night of what promises to be a summer of live, in-person shows with comedians Suzanne Lawrence and Samantha Bentley, along with an improv set by duo Daddy New Year (Sara Kantner and Kyle Longsdorf). Buy a pair of tickets, or opt for one of the theater’s new “Starlake-style lawn seats” that will be “pay what you wish.”People of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder and those with sensory processing differences may not experience traditional museum exhibits the same as others. With that in mind, theis focusing on inclusivity with its first ever. In partnership with Autism Connection of Pennsylvania, the museum has identified and implemented modifications to support a more sensory-friendly experience, allowing all to enjoy the exhibits showcasing Western Pennsylvania’s wonderful history.When Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was elected in 2017, it was a progressive triumph. Almost immediately after, however, Krasner started to receive criticism from police and conservative politicians. This year, Krasner’s in a tough race for re-election. Learn more about his story with the virtual showing of the documentary, part of, where viewers can learn more about Krasner’s effort to lower Philadelphia’s record high incarceration rate.a Pittsburgh-based music collective, is celebrating 420 with a free, live “immersive musical journey.” The event features bandmates Brandon and Johnny spinning vinyl from their personal collections in a, with genres ranging from ska to gothic. There will also be a rare vinyl giveaway that includes records from Machine Gun Kelly, Fleet Foxes, and more.Thecontinues its virtual festival of livestream interviews focusing on “Smart talk about stuff that matters” with. The local Asian-American artist, baker, and founder of Yummyholic has gained national attention for her unique combination of cookie art and social justice, icing portraits of Asian-American figures onto cookies as a way to increase representation and raise awareness of history and identity. Cho will be interviewed by Pittsburgh multidisciplinary artist and illustratorlive on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Facebook and YouTube pages.