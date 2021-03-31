Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 1-7

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Ada Limón Ada Limón: Live Reading and Conversation, presented by Autumn House Press — see Fri., April 2

click to enlarge Photo: Gateway Clipper Three Rivers Sightseeing with Easter Bunny on the Gateway Clipper Fleet

click to enlarge Photo: vanessa german vanessa german’s nothing can separate you from the language you cry in, sculptures altarpieces to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Elijah McClain, part of Reckoning: Grief and Light at The Frick Pittsburgh

click to enlarge Photo: Jennie Scott Pittsburgh Arts and Lecture author Bernardine Evaristo

click to enlarge Photo: Tom Pawlesh for the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum An open car trolley, one of the relics and artifacts included in Remarkable Relics: PA Trolley Museum

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Venture Outdoors Fit with a Physician walk with Venture Outdoors

For those who miss raucous after-work drinks with pals, join Dixie Longate for, hosted by. The new streaming show stars the drag persona of actor, writer, and comedian Kris Andersson. Dixie, known from the off-Broadway tour of Dixie’s, will mix cocktails while telling stories and encouraging people to find their own personal happy hours. The four basic food groups — gin, rum, vodka, and tequila — will make appearances.Author and Guggenheim fellowis holding a virtual reading to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the release for her first book,, published by Pittsburgh-based publishing house. Limón will read from the collection and discuss how her writing process has grown over the years, followed by a Q&A. The event will also feature poets Jennifer L. Knox and Jason Schneiderman and will stream on Crowdcast.If you miss outdoor markets but worry about the still lingering threat of COVID-19, thehas an event for you. The city’s first-everinvites shoppers to visit local vendors selling second-hand gifts, vintage items, and more out of the trunks of their vehicles on multiple levels of the Sixth and Penn parking garage. There will also be brunchtime drinks and food because searching for cool, one-of-a-kind gems can really build up an appetite. Face masks and social distancing will be required.Looking for hidden eggs is one way to celebrate Easter, but why not try gazing at the fantastic sights along Pittsburgh’s three rivers instead? Theis hosting a river sight-seeing cruise on Easter weekend. Theevent allows parents to enjoy the water and relax, and gives kids an opportunity to meet the famous bunny and receive special treats. There are three different sailing times.Thewill debut, the first of a three-part series by local artist. Part of a multi-year partnership between german and the Frick, the show includes "nothing can separate you from the language you cry in," an installation in the Frick Art Museum addressing the trauma of police violence against Black Americans. The work combines sculptural glass altars and symphonic music inspired by the history of enslaved Africans on Southern U.S. rice plantations., author ofand winner of the 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction, is giving a lecture as part ofseries. Evaristo’s polyphonic book connects the lives of 12 central characters who, despite their vastly different lives, share intersections of identity across age, race, sexuality, and class. Evaristo is the author of eight books and writes across many genres, including poetry, verse fiction, literary criticism, radio, and theatrical drama, and her projects are based around her interest in the African diaspora.Pittsburgh’s trolley history is vast. The region once sported several streetcar lines headed north, south, east, and west from the city. Most of those trolleys no longer exist, but you can learn more about their history during thevirtual event hosted by several public libraries in Allegheny and Washington counties. View artifacts from the museum's collection and learn more about why the region’s thriving suburban communities owe their existence to the streetcar.It’s National Walking Day, and who better to celebrate with than the local nonprofit. Seniors 50+ will be led on a slow-paced walk through Highland Park trails for, during which a local medical professional will be available to answer questions during the walk and share health tips at rest stops along the way.