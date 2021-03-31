Seven Days in Pittsburgh: April 1-7

THEATER • VIRTUAL
For those who miss raucous after-work drinks with pals, join Dixie Longate for Dixie’s Happy Hour, hosted by Pittsburgh CLO. The new streaming show stars the drag persona of actor, writer, and comedian Kris Andersson. Dixie, known from the off-Broadway tour of Dixie’s Tupperware Party, will mix cocktails while telling stories and encouraging people to find their own personal happy hours. The four basic food groups — gin, rum, vodka, and tequila — will make appearances. 7:30 p.m. $35. trustarts.org
Fri., April 2
LIT • VIRTUAL
Author and Guggenheim fellow Ada Limón is holding a virtual reading to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the release for her first book, Lucky Wreck, published by Pittsburgh-based publishing house Autumn House Press. Limón will read from the collection and discuss how her writing process has grown over the years, followed by a Q&A. The event will also feature poets Jennifer L. Knox and Jason Schneiderman and will stream on Crowdcast. 7 p.m. Free. Registration required. facebook.com/AutumnHousePrs
Sat., April 3
MARKET • IRL
If you miss outdoor markets but worry about the still lingering threat of COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has an event for you. The city’s first-ever Car Bazaar invites shoppers to visit local vendors selling second-hand gifts, vintage items, and more out of the trunks of their vehicles on multiple levels of the Sixth and Penn parking garage. There will also be brunchtime drinks and food because searching for cool, one-of-a-kind gems can really build up an appetite. Face masks and social distancing will be required. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sixth and Penn parking garage. Downtown. Free. carbazaarpgh.com
Looking for hidden eggs is one way to celebrate Easter, but why not try gazing at the fantastic sights along Pittsburgh’s three rivers instead? The Gateway Clipper Fleet is hosting a river sight-seeing cruise on Easter weekend. The Three Rivers Sightseeing with Easter Bunny event allows parents to enjoy the water and relax, and gives kids an opportunity to meet the famous bunny and receive special treats. There are three different sailing times. 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. 350 W. Station Square Drive, Station Square. $25 for adults. $15 for children. gatewayclipper.com
ART • IRL
The Frick Pittsburgh will debut Reckoning: Grief and Light, the first of a three-part series by local artist vanessa german. Part of a multi-year partnership between german and the Frick, the show includes "nothing can separate you from the language you cry in," an installation in the Frick Art Museum addressing the trauma of police violence against Black Americans. The work combines sculptural glass altars and symphonic music inspired by the history of enslaved Africans on Southern U.S. rice plantations. Continues through 2023. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free. Timed ticketing registration required. thefrickpittsburgh.org
LIT • VIRTUAL
Bernardine Evaristo, author of Girl, Woman, Other and winner of the 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction, is giving a lecture as part of Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures’ Ten Evenings series. Evaristo’s polyphonic book connects the lives of 12 central characters who, despite their vastly different lives, share intersections of identity across age, race, sexuality, and class. Evaristo is the author of eight books and writes across many genres, including poetry, verse fiction, literary criticism, radio, and theatrical drama, and her projects are based around her interest in the African diaspora. 7:30 p.m. $15. pittsburghlectures.org
HISTORY • VIRTUAL
Pittsburgh’s trolley history is vast. The region once sported several streetcar lines headed north, south, east, and west from the city. Most of those trolleys no longer exist, but you can learn more about their history during the Remarkable Relics: PA Trolley Museum virtual event hosted by several public libraries in Allegheny and Washington counties. View artifacts from the museum's collection and learn more about why the region’s thriving suburban communities owe their existence to the streetcar. 5-6 p.m. Free. facebook.com/pennsylvaniatrolleymuseum
SENIORS • IRL
It’s National Walking Day, and who better to celebrate with than the local nonprofit Venture Outdoors. Seniors 50+ will be led on a slow-paced walk through Highland Park trails for Fit with a Physician, during which a local medical professional will be available to answer questions during the walk and share health tips at rest stops along the way. 1 p..m. Highland Park. Free. ventureoutdoors.org