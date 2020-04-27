Send a little love during quarantine with these creative Pittsburgh care packages

#WarshYourHands Soap Package
As described on the Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents blog, #WarshYourHands is a package created by a "collaboration of three Western Pennsylvania queer-owned small businesses" to "promote public health.” Each box, priced at $25.75, comes with a t-shirt by Etna Print Circus, soaps by Dragonfly Lake Scents, and a digital snowflake from Steel City Snowflake, a project conceived by Sue Kerr with support from the F. Dok Harris Initiative and designed by Code4Good.
Limited Edition Small Biz Boxes
The Millvale-based Ton Pottery studio is carrying a number of Small Biz Boxes filled with goodies from area makers, as well as reading selections from White Whale Books. Right now, you can find boxes for Mother's Day, with curated selections for moms who like crafts, cooking, cool books, handcrafted jewelry, and more.
Workshop PGH Pick Me Up Gift Packs
Workshop PGH might be closed, but it's still sending some love with a variety of gift packs available on its online store. Priced from $35-68, each pack contains a plant, and cards and handcrafted ceramics by local artists, as well as distinctive themed items. There's Gay Ole Time with gifts made by local queer makers, the sweet-smelling Artsy Aromatherapy with scented oil from 837 North Perfect, the laid-back vibes of Netflix & Chill, and the Colorful & Thoughtful pack, which contains a mask-making kit.
Self-Care Box Set
box set to help you or a loved one get through self-isolation. Each box contains a pair of literary-inspired candles, two artisanal tea blend samples, one randomly-chosen Blind Date with a Book selection, and a vintage library checkout card bookmark. No two boxes are the same, so be ready for a surprise.
Are we missing a cool care package? Please let us know at awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.