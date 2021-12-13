 Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches” | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Senate candidate Oz in Pittsburgh says he likes “beer and sandwiches”

By

click to enlarge Mehmet Oz in Pittsburgh on Mon., Dec. 13, 2021 - SCREENSHOT TAKEN FROM TWITTER
Screenshot taken from Twitter
Mehmet Oz in Pittsburgh on Mon., Dec. 13, 2021
On Dec. 13, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Mehmet Oz shared a video on social media announcing he was visiting Pittsburgh as part of his campaign, noting that the Steel City has “beer and sandwiches.”

Commonly known as Dr. Oz on his daytime television program, Oz entered Pennsylvania’s Senate race on Nov. 30, just a short time after former frontrunner Sean Parnell dropped out.

Oz has already been criticized by some for carpetbagging, as his primary residence is likely still in New Jersey just outside of New York City, even though he changed his voting registration in late 2020 to his in-laws' address in Montgomery County. Others have called him out for not offering specifics about how he will improve the Keystone State, or barely mentioning the word "Pennsylvania" at all. His campaign announcement video mostly spoke about a “divine spark.”


Oz's short video posted to social media on Dec. 13 had Oz on the North Side with Downtown Pittsburgh in the background, and it has not silenced those critics.

“I love, love being in Pittsburgh,” said Oz in a video posted to Twitter. “Now people think I come here for the food, and I do like beer and sandwiches, but it’s the food for thought that I really came to Pittsburgh for. I love hearing ideas, I get so optimistic when I hear so many insights that can empower all of us. I am gonna hear a lot of them today.”
Several people on social media replied to Oz, referencing his New Jersey residence, and mocking him for boiling down Pittsburgh cuisine to “beer and sandwiches.”

No matter how some Pittsburgh social media users feel about Oz, the surgeon and media personality has some strong backing, according to a recent poll. Democratic Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman had his pollster Data for Progress run a poll on a potential match-up between Fetterman and Oz in a general election. In that poll, Fetterman was only up 44-42 percent, with Oz having a big lead among non-college educated residents, and Fetterman with a slight edge among independents.

Oz also has a significant personal fortune to fund his campaign, and a massive following thanks to the popularity of his TV show, which is ending next month. He hosted the Dr. Oz daytime TV show for 13 seasons, and has a history of Republican advocacy. But that popularity has also attracted controversy.


In 2014, Oz was called in front of Congress and accused of playing a role in a scam involving dubious weight-loss products. Oz denied these allegations. Then Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) said during the 2014 hearing that the “scientific community is almost monolithically against” Oz. He also has a history of purporting false and unproven medical claims on his show. He advised former President Donald Trump on health-related issues during his term.

Trending

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Concert Preview: Diet Cig, Killswitch Engage, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in January

By Dani Janae

Concert Preview: Diet Cig, Killswitch Engage, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in January

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

By Ryan Deto

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

Port Authority wants bus-only lanes and other upgrades for Homestead-McKeesport corridor

By Ryan Deto

Rendering of Port Authority’s vision for the Homestead to McKeesport Transportation and Pedestrian project, including bus-only lanes in red, and enhanced stations in yellow.
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

By Ryan Deto

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

State committees to hear feedback on efforts to change Pa. fireworks law

By Marley Parish

Fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh

Port Authority wants bus-only lanes and other upgrades for Homestead-McKeesport corridor

By Ryan Deto

Rendering of Port Authority’s vision for the Homestead to McKeesport Transportation and Pedestrian project, including bus-only lanes in red, and enhanced stations in yellow.

Pa. Supreme Court tosses Wolf administration school mask mandate

By John L. Micek

Pa. Supreme Court tosses Wolf administration school mask mandate
More »

Readers also liked…

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)

Photos: Police brutality and environmental racism protest march in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jared Wickerham

Toy Slaughter raises a fist during a youth-led march against police brutality and environmental racism in Downtown.

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 8-14, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Buccos designer, Bonsai Horticulturist, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Fireworks in Downtown Pittsburgh

State committees to hear feedback on efforts to change Pa. fireworks law

By Marley Parish

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

By Ryan Deto

Mayor-elect Gainey puts controversial transit project on hold as multi-modal vision of Hazelwood Green becomes more uncertain

Mayor-elect Gainey puts controversial transit project on hold as multi-modal vision of Hazelwood Green becomes more uncertain

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation