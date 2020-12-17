 Sen. Toomey spearheading push to end emergency pandemic lending program, report | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sen. Toomey spearheading push to end emergency pandemic lending program, report

By

click to enlarge Pat Toomey in Pittsburgh in 2016 - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO]
CP photo: Ryan Deto]
Pat Toomey in Pittsburgh in 2016
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) is pushing to include language in the emerging COVID-19 relief bill that would terminate an emergency lending program run by the Federal Reserve by year’s end, a move that critics say will limit the incoming Biden administration’s ability to address the nation’s economic woes, according to a published report.

The Washington Post reports that the issue is holding progress on relief talks. The program was created in the CARES Act in March.

Toomey told journalists that his language would “end these programs exactly as the statute intended to do and it would preclude the replication of them. So you wouldn’t be able to just create a carbon copy and call it a new one, and call it a different thing,” the Post reported. The program was intended to assist struggling small businesses, municipal governments and credit markets. According to the Post, Toomey has argued that the programs were supposed to be short-lived.


“Democrats have disagreed with his stance and said their reading of the law says the facilities can remain active until 2026,” the Post reported Thursday. “They have said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s moves to end the program are designed to tie the hands of Janet Yellen, the choice of President-elect Joe Biden to lead the Treasury. — Laura Litvan and Laura Davison.”

Trending

Where to find holiday takeout in Pittsburgh
Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh group votes to join United Steelworkers union
Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?
What local LGBTQ organizers and legislators say must be done post-election
Ho-ho-how will Santa find his way to kids this year?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

By Ryan Deto

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

As deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal closes in, Pa. residents "need help yesterday"

By John Micek

As deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal closes in, Pa. residents "need help yesterday"

Pennsylvania electors cast their 20 votes for Biden and Harris, while social distancing

By John Micek

Inside the Forum Auditorium in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

By Ryan Deto

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh group votes to join United Steelworkers union

By Amanda Waltz

The roboworld exhibit at Carnegie Science Center

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

By Ryan Deto

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

What local LGBTQ organizers and legislators say must be done post-election

By Meg Fair

Pittsburgh activist Jalina McClarin
More »

Readers also liked…

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

Study shows most COVID-era diners are, in fact, as terrible to service workers as presumed

By Ryan Deto

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh City Council shifts over $9 million away from police, Mon Oakland Connector in proposed budget

Pittsburgh City Council shifts over $9 million away from police, Mon Oakland Connector in proposed budget

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation