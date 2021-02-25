Sen. Rand Paul criticized for likening gender dysphoria to "mutilation" in hearing with Dr. Rachel Levine

Anyone who wants to learn about the compassionate, thoughtful support available to gender expansive and gender dysphoric children and their families should check out this informative guide. https://t.co/hvCRg0s6mx

A few things:



1. There are no young trans children taking hormones or receiving medical intervention. This is not a thing. It is a myth that has been repeatedly debunked.



2. The way Rand Paul spoke to Dr. Rachel Levine today is completely disgusting and unprofessional.