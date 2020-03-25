Sen. Pat Toomey supports coronavirus stimulus bill, but worries it 'creates incentives not to work'

click to enlarge Screenshot from Sen. Pat Toomey's video Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) makes a statement on Mon., March 23.

Sen. Toomey: “The combination of unemployment insurance and direct payments is so much that in and of itself creates incentives not to work.” — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 25, 2020

Dear @SenToomey: You know what's an incentive not to work?

Fear of contracting a deadly, highly-contagious virus with no known cure or vaccine. https://t.co/bsJ8GKxNWp — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) March 25, 2020

Pat Toomey isn’t joining the death cult yet, but he can’t wait to join this fall https://t.co/W5LzBbOKgg — Jon Geeting (@jongeeting) March 25, 2020