Sen. Mastriano and former state rep. Saccone among Trump supporters who occupied U.S. Capitol

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (left) and Rick Saccone (right)

Former Pa. state lawmaker Rick Saccone was among those who stormed the Capitol, per his Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/Taiqf7XXrp — ByJohnLMicek (@ByJohnLMicek) January 6, 2021

"I see some people are twisting the peaceful protest into something else," Saccone posted on Facebook on Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. "Everyone from our group was involved in peaceful, first amendment assembly. It was part of the metaphor to storm the castle so to speak."



Saccone posted that he doesn't condone any violence, "unlike those on the left," and that he didn't personally witness any violence.





.@SenMastriano is at the Capitol in DC right now with Rick Saccone encouraging people to storm the building and “run out all the evil people” and RINOs that don’t support Trump. https://t.co/WmIt39u1Qg@JakeCorman are you okay with this? pic.twitter.com/AKQUY8u4VM — Lindsey Williams (@SenWilliamsPA) January 6, 2021





