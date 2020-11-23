 Sen. Lindsey Williams sounds alarm on PennDOT shortfall that would result in 240,000 lost jobs | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sen. Lindsey Williams sounds alarm on PennDOT shortfall that would result in 240,000 lost jobs

By

click to enlarge road_work.jpg
Gov. Tom Wolf today signed two Pennsylvania budget bills that will provide the state funding through June 30, 2021. But state Sen. Lindsey Williams (D-West View) is worried that a missing $600 million in funding for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation would result in up to 240,000 lost jobs, not to mention the costs associated with canceling hundreds of road and transit construction projects.

She says the legislature needs to issue a $600 million bond to PennDOT by Dec. 1 in order to ensure hundreds of projects are maintained.

It’s unclear exactly who is to blame for the lack of dedicated funding to PennDOT. Republicans have blamed the Wolf administration, claiming that PennDOT did not inform legislators soon enough about the need for a $600 million bond. PennDOT claims that Republican legislators aren’t listening closely enough, and said they have brought this up.


Williams just wants the issue solved. “The only question I want answered is, ‘How are you going to fix it?’” she says.

Williams says the governor’s office might be able to address the issue as a temporary fix, but adds that if nothing is done by Dec. 1, “We are going to have to shut down projects.”

“It’s estimated this could cost 240,000 jobs,” says Williams. “And right now we have no solution to stop that on December 1.”
She acknowledges that providing a $600 million bond will cost about $42-50 million to pay back. She says this "is not insignificant, but that pales in comparison to the unemployment and broken contracts we will have to spend if we let these projects shut down.”

Williams says without funding, hundreds of projects in state and dozens in Allegheny County will be in jeopardy, including a large project resurfacing project on Route 28 and the Etna Bypass and Highland Park Bridge.


“It would be hard pressed to find a community who doesn't have a project that would be impacted,” says Williams.

According to the Allentown Morning Call, state Sen. Pat Browne (R-Lehigh) said legislative budget leaders learned of the PennDOT shortfall on Nov. 10, and complained that this didn’t give them enough time to include necessary funding in the budget.

But Williams wonders why, nearly two weeks later, Republicans haven’t proposed a plan B to try to figure out how to fill the budget hole. She says that as a member of the minority party, she and other Democrats are not in on budget meetings.

She says either way, Republicans in the legislature are going to have to act since they control the chamber. Either they pass a bill to provide PennDOT funding before the session expires at the end of November, or they pass a bill when the session returns in January if Wolf is able to provide gap funding for a couple of months.

“You put ego aside, and politics aside, and you figure it out,” says Williams.

Trending

Peduto proposes Pittsburgh city pandemic paid sick leave legislation as federal act runs out
PA bans alcohol sales for onsite consumption on "Blackout Wednesday" in response to COVID spike
Carnegie Museum of Art highlights local and emerging artists with latest offerings
Harrisburg GOP apparently wants to ban certain flags from John Fetterman's office
Where to find Thanksgiving takeout in Pittsburgh
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

PA bans alcohol sales for onsite consumption on "Blackout Wednesday" in response to COVID spike

By Ryan Deto

PA bans alcohol sales for onsite consumption on "Blackout Wednesday" in response to COVID spike

Sean Parnell is suing Pa. over mail-in voting, even though he praised mail-in voting earlier this year

By Ryan Deto

A screencap from Sean Parnell's appearance on FOX News, included as part of a campaign video on seanforcongress.co

Harrisburg GOP apparently wants to ban certain flags from John Fetterman's office

By Stephen Caruso and Elizabeth Hardison

Pride flags are flown outside Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's capitol office

Pennsylvania's unspent COVID stimulus cash will likely pad out $35B budget

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg
More »

Tags

Latest in News

UPDATE: KDKA-TV producers officially unionize with SAG-AFTRA

By Ryan Deto

KDKA-TV sign in Downtown Pittsburgh

Peduto proposes Pittsburgh city pandemic paid sick leave legislation as federal act runs out

By Hannah Lynn

Peduto proposes Pittsburgh city pandemic paid sick leave legislation as federal act runs out

Sean Parnell is suing Pa. over mail-in voting, even though he praised mail-in voting earlier this year

By Ryan Deto

A screencap from Sean Parnell's appearance on FOX News, included as part of a campaign video on seanforcongress.co

Harrisburg GOP apparently wants to ban certain flags from John Fetterman's office

By Stephen Caruso and Elizabeth Hardison

Pride flags are flown outside Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's capitol office
More »

Readers also liked…

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 18-24, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

PA bans alcohol sales for onsite consumption on "Blackout Wednesday" in response to COVID spike

PA bans alcohol sales for onsite consumption on "Blackout Wednesday" in response to COVID spike

By Ryan Deto

A screencap from Sean Parnell's appearance on FOX News, included as part of a campaign video on seanforcongress.co

Sean Parnell is suing Pa. over mail-in voting, even though he praised mail-in voting earlier this year

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation