Seasonal ciders, a new brunch pop-up, and more Pittsburgh food news

Brassero Grill532 Braddock Ave., Braddock. brasserogrill.jimdo.com
On Sun., Nov. 28, Brassero Grill will be hosting a Sunday Brunch Pop-up and Record Sale. It’s set to be the perfect afternoon for eating and buying vinyl, so show up from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Coven Brewing4901 Butler St., Lawrenceville. instagram.com/coven.brewing
Word on the street is that Coven Brewing is slated to open in the building where Roundabout Brewery stood. News about what kind of beer and other offerings they have to come soon.
Round Corner Cantina3720 Butler St., Lawrenceville. roundcornercantina.com
Round Corner Cantina has announced via Instagram that they will now be open on Tuesdays. They also will have a Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. with $2 off of any margarita. They are now taking reservations for Tuesday dining.
Valkyrie Doughnuts Pittsburgh601 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. valkyriedoughnuts.com
Vegans rejoice! Vegan donuts have come to Pittsburgh, and not just cake donuts. You can get a traditional fried donut at Valkyrie, which officially opened on Nov. 19. From the looks of it, they had a pretty busy opening day so make sure to grab a donut or a dozen while you can.
Turners x Grist House10 Sherman St., Millvale. gristhouse.com
We love a good collaboration, and this one sounds delicious. The Udderly Baked Brownie Batter Stout is made with Turner’s Brownie Batter milk. The dessert stout is described as full-bodied and lightly sweet. Perfect to enjoy on a chilly November night.
Crumbl Cookies306 McHolme Drive, Robinson. crumblcookies.com
Crumbl Cookies, a national cookie chain that has become popular on apps like Tiktok, is opening a location in Robinson sometime in the future. An official opening date has not been announced, but you can look forward to cookies like salted caramel cheesecake and maple cinnamon roll.
Pear and the Pickle1800 Rialto St., Troy Hill. pearandpickle.com
As of Nov. 21, this Troy Hill eatery has closed for the rest of 2021. In a post on their Instagram, they announced that they will be taking some time away from Pear and the Pickle in order to “determine our path forward.”
Arsenal Cider House300 39th St., Lawrenceville. arsenalciderhouse.com
Arsenal Cider House announced that their Snowbound Cinnamon Cider is back in stock and available for purchase at all locations just in time for your holiday festivities.
Ka-Fair Cafe1806 Chislett St., Morningside. instagram.com/kafair_cafe
If you aren’t celebrating Thanksgiving this year and worry that every place will be closed, Ka-Fair Cafe, a cafe in Morningside, will remain open during the day. Grab a seasonally flavored cupcake or a cup of tea during business hours (A&E Editor Amanda Waltz recommends trying their crepe cake if it's available).
East End Brewing147 Julius St., East Liberty. eastendbrewing.com
This brewery recently released a new beer named after the Stanton Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The beer is a Belgian Tripel and is described as big and bright, with a floral and candy aroma, and a dry finish. They also are slated to release a Squirrel Hill North beer on Tue., Nov. 23 at Five Points Bakeshop in Squirrel Hill from 4-6 p.m.