Seasonal brews, a Lamb Festival, and more Pittsburgh food news

Steel City Big Pour214 North Lexington St., Homewood. cjreuse.org
Featuring 34 brewers including Allegheny City Brewing, East End Brewing, and Trace Brewing, the popular Steel City Big Pour festival is back for its 14th year. There, of course, will be food provided by Sprezzatura Cafe & Catering, J.L. Kennedy Meat Stand, and more. This year, the festival will be held on Sat., Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at Construction Junction. Tickets are $99 and are available to purchase here.
Western Pennsylvania Lamb Fest424 S. 27th St., South Side. tablemagazine.com
Eight collaborative chef teams from renowned Pittsburgh restaurants are coming together to see who can make the best lamb dish, and you get to be the judge. Lamb Fest will happen this year in Southside Works and will mainly be held outdoors. Enjoy a meal and a cocktail before you vote on what dish you liked best. Tickets start at $65 and are available here.
Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse4624 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. pizzadrafthouse.com
Eric Von Hansen, Caliente’s head chef, won first place in the category of Non-Traditional Pizza during the world’s largest pizza trade industry show held in Las Vegas last month. This news came along with the announcement that Caliente is expanding yet again, this time with locations in Sewickley and Crafton, bringing the total to seven locations. The new locations should be open in late September or early October.
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. x No Dog Left Behind15 Allegheny County Airport, West Mifflin. nodogleftbehind.org
A California-based coffee retailer partnered with a local Pittsburgh animal rescue to release a Rescue Roast blend as part of a fundraising initiative. The initiative will donate 100% of the proceeds of the coffee blend's sales to No Dog Left Behind, a nonprofit dedicated to transporting at-risk dogs to safety. With National Coffee Day on September 29, what better way to celebrate than to purchase this delicious blend and help save a few pups in the process.
East End Brewing Company147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com
Now is the time for the best seasonal beers, and East End Brewing Company does not disappoint with its Big Hop Harvest Ale. Crafted from Hazy Daze Hops, this ale has a fresh green hop flavor with an earthiness that does not disappoint. Available for purchase now, get yours while you can.
Wigle Whiskey x Penn Brewery2401 Smallman St., Strip District. wiglewhiskey.com
Made from distilled Penn Brewery Oktoberfest beer, this tasty spirit is reminiscent of Scotch whiskey, boasting notes of fresh sugar cane, candied orange peel, and lemon. On Thu., Sept. 23, Wigle will host a free sample tasting of the whiskey at their Distillery from 5 - 7:30 p.m. This collaboration isn't the only thing coming out Wigle this month. Wigle also announced the coming of its Honey Bourbon, and on Thu., Sept. 30 from 4:30-8:30 p.m., will host a release party complete with live music, honey-inspired food, and honey tastings from Bedillion Farms.
PrimoHoagies1600 Smallman St., Strip District. primohoagies.com
PrimoHoagies, a chain that originally opened in Philadelphia in 1992, announced that it will open a new location in the bustling Strip District, where patrons can look forward to made-to-order lunch and dinner options like hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, and vegetarian options. A press release says the casual restaurant is "known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on freshly baked rolls." Stay tuned for more information on the opening date.
Commonplace Coffee x Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. commonplacecoffee.com
Commonplace and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy announced a new fall blend coffee as a part of their collaboration highlighting regional parks. The Riverview Park Blend will be available from the first day of fall to mid-November. This coffee is described as having honey and caramel notes, and blend components include El Aguacatal from El Salvador.
Best Thing We Ate This Week
Tofu Moqueca from Casa Brasil. After starting with the yuca fries and Pao de Queijo for the appetizers, I ordered the Tofu Moqueca (mo-KEH-kah) for my entree. The Tofu Moqueca is plain tofu stewed in coconut milk, with bell peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, and onions. It’s served with white rice and a side of farofa. The presentation was absolutely stunning, and the flavor was delicious.
The creamy coconut milk was just right to stew the tofu in, its fatty richness coated my tongue and was deepened by the spice and texture of the vegetables. The tofu isn’t fried, so it absorbs all of the milk and seasonings and has a ton of flavor. I usually don’t think bell pepper adds anything to a dish but these added a layer of brightness to the density of the milk. The cilantro also gave a delicate bite to the dish. The white rice was well seasoned, tender, and was the perfect medium to pour the golden coconut milk over. - Dani Janae, staff writer