About 8,000 immigrants in Pennsylvania may not become citizens in time to vote this year

by Ryan Deto Jul 21, 2020

According to a new report, there are about 315,000 immigrants in the U.S. who are on the path to become naturalized U.S. citizens, but likely won’t get to citizenship by November. This means they won’t make it in time to participate in one of American citizens’ most sacred rights — voting — in one of the most contentious elections in the country's history...