News, Dining, Music, Best Of, Arts, Film | Pittsburgh City Paper

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 3-9

Penguins on parade, an exhibit inspired by street art, a National Book Award-winning author, and more events this week in Pittsburgh

by CP Staff Dec 2, 2020

Thu., Dec. 3 MUSIC • VIRTUAL Pianist and musical director Orrin Evans, vocalist Alexia Bomtempo, bassist Luques Curtis, drummer Clarence Penn, and guitarist Leandro Pellegrino — Terreno Comun features some of the most renowned musicians in modern Brazilian jazz music. The project was commissioned by The August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and, according to their website, the song list includes “beautiful arrangements of Brazilian standards with an opportunity for each musician to shine.” 8 p.m. $12...