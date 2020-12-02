 News, Dining, Music, Best Of, Arts, Film | Pittsburgh City Paper

Black-led Community Spotlight: Cultivating Resilient Youth

By Nardos Haile

Pittsburgh’s Latino immigrant community reacts to Biden’s win with optimism, realism

By Julia Maruca

Alexis Johnson’s lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette could set precedent for media being immune against race-based discrimination

By Ryan Deto

City Theatre debuts first filmed stage production with "Claws Out: A Holiday Drag Musical"

By Amanda Waltz

Coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

by Ryan Deto

UPDATE —  2:10 p.m., Wed., Dec. 2: Number of today's new confirmed positive cases in Allegheny County: 508* Number of today's new confirmed coronavirus deaths in Allegheny County: 10...

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 3-9

Penguins on parade, an exhibit inspired by street art, a National Book Award-winning author, and more events this week in Pittsburgh

by CP Staff

Thu., Dec. 3 MUSIC • VIRTUAL Pianist and musical director Orrin Evans, vocalist Alexia Bomtempo, bassist Luques Curtis, drummer Clarence Penn, and guitarist Leandro Pellegrino — Terreno Comun features some of the most renowned musicians in modern Brazilian jazz music. The project was commissioned by The August Wilson African American Cultural Center, and, according to their website, the song list includes “beautiful arrangements of Brazilian standards with an opportunity for each musician to shine.” 8 p.m. $12...

Black-led Community Spotlight: Cultivating Resilient Youth

How the organization is building up Black teens in the face of systemic forces and pandemic restrictions

by Nardos Haile

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nikkia Ingram has been on call 24 hours a day, but she doesn’t mind. Ingram is the founder and executive director of Cultivating Resilient Youth, and she receives calls all through the day and night from the girls in her organization...

Pittsburgh’s Latino immigrant community reacts to Biden’s win with optimism, realism

by Julia Maruca

Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, which saw many people in Pittsburgh take to the streets in celebration, comes as somewhat of a relief for immigration reform advocates after four years of the Trump administration. Since his election in 2016, Donald Trump’s explicitly anti-immigration policies, such as the so-called “Muslim ban,” cancellation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and family separation mandates at the border, have been at the forefront of many activists’ and allies’ concerns...

Restaurant Review: Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon

by Maggie Weaver

In mid-August, Fairlane in Mt. Lebanon became another restaurant casualty of the pandemic. But soon after the modern American restaurant officially closed its doors, the Beverly Road space pulled in a new tenant: Mediterra Café...

Alexis Johnson’s lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette could set precedent for media being immune against race-based discrimination

by Ryan Deto

According to her lawsuit, former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist Alexis Johnson met with then-managing editor Karen Kane the morning after Johnson posted a tweet comparing the mess typically made outside of Kenny Chesney concerts in Pittsburgh with the property damage that occurred following a protest in honor of George Floyd. Johnson, who is Black, was then barred by Kane and management from covering the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests...

City Theatre debuts first filmed stage production with "Claws Out: A Holiday Drag Musical"

by Amanda Waltz

The holidays are all about peace and togetherness, showing family and friends how much you appreciate them by exchanging tidings of good will and, of course, gifts. But City Theatre will give audiences a different kind of gift this December when it debuts Claws Out, an original drag holiday musical starring Shua Potter and Monteze Freeland as women fighting for the title of Mrs. Claus...

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Dec. 3-9

by Rob Brezsny

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): "Pictures of perfection, as you know, make me sick and wicked," observed Sagittarian author Jane Austen. She wrote this confession in a letter to her niece, Fanny, whose boyfriend thought that the women characters in Jane's novels were too naughty...

New report shows how disproportionately Black people in Pittsburgh are incarcerated, arrested, and confronted by police

by Hannah Lynn

The Abolitionist Law Center (ALC) released a report today outlining their findings that show stark imbalances in how disproportionately often Pittsburgh's Black population is incarcerated, arrested, and confronted by police and the criminal-justice system.  In a press release, the ALC describes the report as analyzing "trends in arrests and bail decisions, highlighting the impact of police and judicial discretion" in which they found "an undeniable system of racial apartheid."

Shop from a variety of Black-owned small businesses at latest Downtown Pittsburgh holiday pop-up

by Amanda Waltz

This year has driven a lot of holiday shoppers online in an effort to avoid crowds as the coronavirus sees yet another spike. But for those who still want that in-person experience, and want to support local businesses, there are still safe options, including the upcoming Black Market: Holiday Edition pop-up in Downtown Pittsburgh...

PA GOP says current COVID outbreak not an emergency, and is fundraising off of it

by Ryan Deto

Last week, virtually everyone in Pennsylvania who owns a cell phone received a public safety alert, warning them about the rapidly rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the state. The alert was apparently sent through the emergency alert system, and it asked people to stay home and social distance to help stem the spread of COVID-19...

Local artist gift guide: Ceramics

Pittsburgh artists and businesses to support this holiday season

by Hannah Lynn

Supporting local artists and businesses is a good practice to have year-round, but it's especially relevant during the holiday season. Why buy a discounted hunk of plastic as a gift when you can instead give a thoughtful and handmade piece of art, all while supporting your community?

Allegheny County receives over $1.2 million to provide emergency cold-weather shelter to homeless population

by Amanda Waltz

As winter nears and temperatures drop, the question of how to serve vulnerable populations experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity is once again posed. This is especially dire now, as COVID-19 has drastically changed how shelters operate...

Ziccarrelli continues to say certain mail-in ballots shouldn't be counted, even after courts disagree

by Kim Lyons

Republican state Senate candidate Nicole Ziccarelli trails incumbent Democrat Jim Brewster by 91 votes in Pennsylvania's 45th state Senate District, but she is still fighting over whether hundreds of mail-in ballots should be counted. About 300 mail-in ballots from Allegheny County, which were turned in on time and filled out properly except were missing hand-written dates on their outer envelopes, were recently counted thanks to a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision...

Pa. Supreme Court throws out GOP challenge to 2.5M mail-in ballots

by John Micek

Dealing them their second legal defeat of the weekend, Pennsylvania’s highest court has thrown out a Trump campaign-aligned challenge to the state’s effort to certify mail-in ballots, according to a published report. On Saturday, the state Supreme Court unanimously overruled a lower court’s order blocking the certification, arguing that the underlying lawsuit was filed months after the law allowed for the Keystone State’s mail-in balloting statute, the Guardian reported...

