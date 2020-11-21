Sean Parnell is suing Pa. over mail-in voting, even though he praised mail-in voting earlier this year

A screencap from Sean Parnell's appearance on FOX News, included as part of a campaign video on seanforcongress.co

In light of today’s filing: Here’s an April tweet from Sean Parnell touting Pennsylvania’s “bipartisan system in place for early & mail in voting”, referring to Act 77. https://t.co/10Pl7TRZMO

The newest GOP lawsuit in PA argues that PA Republicans acted unconstitutionally 13 months ago in creating "mail-in" voting, and the only proper remedy (2 elections later) is to throw out all mail-in ballots or let the GOP General Assembly pick a winner.🙄https://t.co/99C2H2iIDQ pic.twitter.com/apktnltvHT