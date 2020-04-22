Screen movies virtually from these local theaters

click to enlarge Photo: Visit Films Cap: Pahokee

Local movie theaters may be closed, but you can still catch new movies from home. Check out these films available to stream at home with proceeds going to local theaters.So many other issues have fallen by the wayside in the midst of the pandemic, including addressing climate change and environmental destruction. They are not issues that are going away just because we're stuck inside., a documentary directed by Nikolaus Geyrhalter, looks at changing landscapes, focusing on workers who mine mountains and hills for stones and minerals through excavation or explosion.In this quiet drama, Kathy (Hong Chau) takes her son to upstate New York to clean out the house of her reclusive and recently deceased sister. Kathy has to reckon with how much she didn't know about her sister, and what to do with all the stuff she hoarded inside the house. Meanwhile, her timid and precocious son forges a friendship with the widowed Korean War veteran next door (Brian Dennehy).Mushrooms can be a tasty little fungus. They can also be a powerful psychedelic. Or they can be poisonous. But they can also have medicinal properties.is a mushroom-centric documentary that characterizes the fungus as "an underground network that can heal and save our planet."Immerse yourself in the lives of high schoolers from Pahokee, a town in Florida’s Everglades. Among the student body of Pahokee High School, "91% of students qualify for free lunch," the documentary explains, but "over 90% graduate each year." From football players to beauty queens to restaurant workers, the film follows the lives of high school seniors at a crossroads, deciding how, and when, and if they can break into a new life than what they were born into.Amid everything else happening, you may have a vague notion that 2020 is a Census year. The short form might just seem like a light questionnaire, but it can have big impacts, as demonstrated in. The documentary explores redistricting and partisan gerrymandering that happened in the wake of the 2010 Census, which often gave Republican politicians a disproportionate amount of power. There are many ways the current electoral system is broken, and skewing voter data to give more power to politicians instead of voters is just one of them. (While we're here, don't forget to fill out your Census by mail or online).The annual CatVideoFest came through town in February (so, a lifetime ago). But if you need another feline fix, you can catch a 40-minute highlight reel of the best cat clips from the festival's history from the comfort of your own home.