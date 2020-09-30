 Scratch rebrands, Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare pop-up in Bakery Square, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Scratch rebrands, Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare pop-up in Bakery Square, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY OF SCRATCH & CO.
Photo: Courtesy of Scratch & Co.

Openings

Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider pop-up

On Fri., Oct. 2, Wigle and Threadbare are bringing their goods to Bakery Square for a holiday pop-up. The temporary shop will sit between Anthroplogie and Free People, a space that formerly housed Learning Express, and will remain open through the New Year. All of the spirited favorites from Wigle and Threadbare will be available for purchase, along with new seasonal releases for both brands. wiglewhiskey.com and threadbarecider.com

BumbleBerry Farms

BumbleBerry, a Somerset-based honey company, has officially opened up its first storefront. The store features BumbleBerry’s signature honey, honey cream, and a mix of handmade products from local artists. No. 426 Doc Smith Drive, Somerset, Pa. 15501. bumbleberryfarms.com

Pane è Pronto

The latest venture from the owners of DiAnoia’s Eatery is set to open Wed., Oct. 7. Pane è Pronto, an Italian takeout, bread, and catering kitchen, will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with housemade bread and meals to-go. The menu includes around eight kinds of bread and classic Italian dishes like greens and beans, meatballs, and more, with coffee and pastries available until 3 p.m. 2627 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com/pronto

Changes

Scratch & Co.

Scratch Food & Beverage is now Scratch & Co. The rebrand is due to changes owner Don Mahaney has made to the popular Troy Hill eatery, including an option for staff to become part-owners of the restaurant. The use of “co” — which Mahaney, in a press release, says stands for “collective, collaboration, and community” — rather than “food and beverage,” gives Mahaney and his team more room to be creative, with the promise that Scratch’s familiar traditional service will always be there.


In conjunction with these changes, Mahaney is launching a retail line, MADE by Scratch & Co. This branch will feature deli items, ice cream sandwiches, self-stable items, and more. MADE items will be sold to local coffee shops and other third-party retailers. 1720 Lowrie St., North Side. scratchfoodbev.com

Events

In the Biz

Starting Mon., Oct. 5, Federal Galley will be holding a monthly brunch event for members of the food service industry. The first event of the series, named “Treat Yo Self,” is sponsored by Espolon and Aperol, and will feature food and drink specials for all industry folks. Local musician Byron Nash will be leading self-service restorative exercises, and Mezza Luna will be on site selling baked goods. 200 Childrens Way, North Side. federalgalley.org

Welcome to flavortown: Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Western Pa. Casino

By Hannah Lynn

A projection of what Guy Fieri's restaurant will look like.

Square Café announces an opening date for its new location, an adult lemonade stand pops-up in Lawrenceville, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Square Café announces an opening date for its new location, an adult lemonade stand pops-up in Lawrenceville, and more Pittsburgh food news

Rabbit Foot Creamery brings vegan cheese to Pittsburgh

By Maggie Weaver

Rabbit Foot Creamery brings vegan cheese to Pittsburgh

Six spots in Pittsburgh to get hot soup for cool weather

By Maggie Weaver

Brothmonger’s white chicken chili
