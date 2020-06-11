Scott Township commissioner condemned for transphobic comments concerning Dr. Rachel Levine

Commissioner Angela Wateska answers him and says after green phase is when things will return to business as usual, in terms of social distancing limits.
Then Abel says, “Well, I’ll tell ya, I am tired of listening to a guy dressed up like a woman," in an apparent reference to Levine, and then continues, "I know how frustrated people are.” It’s unclear if Abel was referring to Levine or the coronavirus closures when saying he was frustrated.
Abel did not immediately return a request for comment for this story. Scott Township is a suburb just south of the city of Pittsburgh.
The video of Abel's transphobic comments has been shared on social media, and some Scott Township residents are demanding an apology from Abel. One woman who shared the video, Lynn Trachtenberg Richards, called for Abel’s resignation.
“There should be consequences for his remarks and he should be held accountable,” she wrote yesterday on Facebook.
Scott Township board president David Calabria couldn't immediately be reached for comment. However, Scott Township resident Anthony Roscoe told Pittsburgh City Paper that he spoke to Calabria about Abel's comments and that Calabria told him the board will be asking for an apology from Abel, and plans to write a formal letter showing the board's support of Dr. Levine. Roscoe lives in Abel's ward.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) has been made aware of the comments made by Abel, and he has condemned the statements.
“Dissent on policy is critical to democracy,” said Fetterman. “Demeaning anyone over their self-identity has no place in governance and civil society.”
Levine’s profile has risen greatly under the COVID-19 pandemic. She is one of the first trans people to hold a state cabinet position in the entire country. During this time, Levine has been subject to transphobia and being misgendered, including from media personalities like KDKA Radio talk show host Marty Griffin.