 Scott Township commissioner condemned for transphobic comments concerning Dr. Rachel Levine | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Scott Township commissioner condemned for transphobic comments concerning Dr. Rachel Levine

By

click to enlarge PHOTO FROM SCOTT TOWNSHIP'S FACEBOOK PAGE
Photo from Scott Township's Facebook page
During a Scott Township Board of Commissioners meeting last night, Scott Township board vice president Paul Abel expressed frustrations over coronavirus closures that included a transphobic comment about Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

click to enlarge Scott Township board vice president Paul Abel
Scott Township board vice president Paul Abel
In a segment of the meeting, which was held on Zoom, Abel is not shown on video but is asked by board president David Calabria to weigh in. When addressed, Abel can be heard asking if there is any end to the “green phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopen plan and asks if “we can start acting like human beings again."

Commissioner Angela Wateska answers him and says after green phase is when things will return to business as usual, in terms of social distancing limits.


Then Abel says, “Well, I’ll tell ya, I am tired of listening to a guy dressed up like a woman," in an apparent reference to Levine, and then continues, "I know how frustrated people are.” It’s unclear if Abel was referring to Levine or the coronavirus closures when saying he was frustrated.
Abel did not immediately return a request for comment for this story. Scott Township is a suburb just south of the city of Pittsburgh.

The video of Abel's transphobic comments has been shared on social media, and some Scott Township residents are demanding an apology from Abel. One woman who shared the video, Lynn Trachtenberg Richards, called for Abel’s resignation.

“There should be consequences for his remarks and he should be held accountable,” she wrote yesterday on Facebook.

Scott Township board president David Calabria couldn't immediately be reached for comment. However, Scott Township resident Anthony Roscoe told Pittsburgh City Paper that he spoke to Calabria about Abel's comments and that Calabria told him the board will be asking for an apology from Abel, and plans to write a formal letter showing the board's support of Dr. Levine. Roscoe lives in Abel's ward.


Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Braddock) has been made aware of the comments made by Abel, and he has condemned the statements.

“Dissent on policy is critical to democracy,” said Fetterman. “Demeaning anyone over their self-identity has no place in governance and civil society.”

Levine’s profile has risen greatly under the COVID-19 pandemic. She is one of the first trans people to hold a state cabinet position in the entire country. During this time, Levine has been subject to transphobia and being misgendered, including from media personalities like KDKA Radio talk show host Marty Griffin.

Speaking of...

Pittsburghers march in protest from Mount Washington to Downtown on day nine of Black Lives Matter demonstrations

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburghers march in protest from Mount Washington to Downtown on day nine of Black Lives Matter demonstrations

Teenagers lead peaceful sit-in at Bakery Square in Pittsburgh's East End

By Hannah Lynn

Teenagers lead peaceful sit-in at Bakery Square in Pittsburgh's East End

UPDATE: Residents who filmed East Liberty skirmish charged with allegedly throwing water bottles at Pittsburgh Police, both deny accusations

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Police stand guard outside a protest in East Liberty on Mon., June 1.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto admits police reports 'were wrong' about Monday's protest, calls for independent investigations

By Hannah Lynn

Mayor Bill Peduto in February 2020
More »

Tags

Latest in News

These lawyers are offering free or discounted representation for arrested protesters

By Alex Gordon

These lawyers are offering free or discounted representation for arrested protesters

UPDATE: GOP House Speaker Mike Turzai has announced his resignation

By Ryan Deto

Mike Turzai announcing his retirement

Over a week of Black Lives Matter protests expose Pittsburgh Police’s weakness in safely managing demonstrations

By Ryan Deto

A protest and vigil in honor of George Floyd around the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in East Liberty on Wed., June 3

Video shows Pittsburgh Police arresting and pinning woman to ground in East Liberty before deploying tear gas at onlookers

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh police arresting woman on Beatty Street in East Liberty on June 1
More »

Readers also liked…

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

By Ryan Deto

Stark racial disparities exist for teens tried as adults in Allegheny County. Can anything be done to change it?

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is going on 67-county listening tour about legal marijuana

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

By CP Staff

Photo essay: Pittsburghers in Oakland continue to protest the acquittal of Antwon Rose shooter Michael Rosfeld into Saturday evening

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 10-16, 2020

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Mike Turzai announcing his retirement

UPDATE: GOP House Speaker Mike Turzai has announced his resignation

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh police arresting woman on Beatty Street in East Liberty on June 1

Video shows Pittsburgh Police arresting and pinning woman to ground in East Liberty before deploying tear gas at onlookers

By Ryan Deto

A protest and vigil in honor of George Floyd around the East Liberty Presbyterian Church in East Liberty on Wed., June 3

Over a week of Black Lives Matter protests expose Pittsburgh Police’s weakness in safely managing demonstrations

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation