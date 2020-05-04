Scoobi moped rentals return to Pittsburgh streets

The Pittsburgh-based mobile scooter company Scoobi has brought its fleet of mopeds out of hibernation. More than 100 mopeds are now available to rent through smartphones throughout Downtown, South Side, Oakland, much of the East End, and more. Scoobi rolled out the mopeds on May 1.
“Times are tough, but so are the people of Pittsburgh,” reads an email from Scoobi. “We hope all of you and your loved ones have been doing as well as possible. Maybe we can provide some break from the monotony that is our daily lives by adding a new activity to the currently limited arsenal.”
This year, new parking zones will be added sometime next week in Mt. Washington, the Strip District, and in the North Side near Heinz Lofts.
According to a release from Scoobi, the company is addressing the coronavirus pandemic by stepping up its sanitation efforts. Employees are now disinfecting all commonly touched areas on the mopeds, including handlebars, breaks, seats, and trunks, in addition to regular cleaning and disinfecting of helmets available in the trunks. Scoobi also is now including disinfectant wipes in the trunk for riders to use. Riders are welcome to bring their own helmets as well.
Scoobi mopeds might provide a decent alternative mobility option to those who can afford it. According to the Scoobi website, rentals cost $2.00 to unlock the moped and then 30 cents per minute after and 15 cents per minute while the ride is paused. Scoobi mopeds travel a maximum speed of 30 mph.
Port Authority of Allegheny County has cut public transit service in response to decreased revenue caused by coronavirus closures. Buses are also limiting passengers as a way to maintain social distancing to keep drivers and passengers from being infected. So far, 13 Port Authority employees have tested positive from COVID-19.
Scoobi also wants to remind users of red zones within their usage area. These red zones marked on its map show places where Scoobi mopeds cannot be parked. These zones include many main streets in Downtown and the Bakery Square parking lot, as well as University of Pittsburgh and Chatham University campuses.
Scoobi also reminds users to be kind and respect pedestrians, bicyclists, and road neighbors in cars or on motorcycles.
“When you ride a Scoobi your collective actions form the consensus perception of our company, so let's be cool to one another and enjoy the breezy life at 30 MPH,” read an email from Scoobi.