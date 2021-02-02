 Scenes from a longterm Pittsburgh couple's backyard pandemic wedding | Pittsburgh City Photos | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Scenes from a longterm Pittsburgh couple's backyard pandemic wedding

Pittsburgh City Photos: An exploration of the city through photographs

By

Officiant Anne Lynch (center) presides over the wedding of Sue Kerr and Laura Hunhoff along with Mayor Bill Peduto and their friends Sarah Hartman (far left), Kate Gafner (back left), and Sarah Pohuly (back right).
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Officiant Anne Lynch (center) presides over the wedding of Sue Kerr and Laura Hunhoff along with Mayor Bill Peduto and their friends Sarah Hartman (far left), Kate Gafner (back left), and Sarah Pohuly (back right).
"Marrying on Groundhog's Day in the middle of a freezing snowy snap during a pandemic isn't your typical wedding choice." After nearly 18 years together, Sue Kerr, of popular local blog Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents, and her longterm partner Laura Dunhoff had a socially-distant, masked wedding in the backyard of their Manchester home on Tue., Feb. 2.

Officiated by Anne Lynch and Mayor Bill Peduto, who recently honored Kerr with a city proclamation along with Pittsburgh City Council for her blog's 15th anniversary, a sunny, snow-covered ceremony quietly took place in front of a few friends. And on such a popular Pennsylvania holiday, their backyard even included a hole that is home to their own local brown rodent. "Laura chose Groundhog's Day because it will be easy to remember," says Kerr. "I went along because I intend to renew our vows every single year."

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples, especially in the LGBTQ community, are concerned with their rights should their health be compromised. A relieved Sue Kerr says, "For now, I'm glad that it is done and my anxiety can disperse while we resume our normal Tuesday lives — albeit with wedding rings and a lot of leftover apple cider." The ceremony was kept "super simple," according to Kerr; even the cider and wedding cupcakes were packaged individually for safety precautions, due to the pandemic.


Kerr also created a wedding page on her blog for friends who couldn't attend. "Who needs The Knot when you are a blogger - for more photos and details about how a magistrate, a mayor, and a Lt Governor and the ACLU got involved in our wedding, visit PghLesbian.com."
Co-officiant Anne Lynch in the backyard of Sue Kerr and Laura Dunhoff
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Co-officiant Anne Lynch in the backyard of Sue Kerr and Laura Dunhoff
James Hill, Executive Assistant to Mayor Bill Peduto, gets their marriage paperwork together before the ceremony.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
James Hill, Executive Assistant to Mayor Bill Peduto, gets their marriage paperwork together before the ceremony.
Sue Kerr and Laura Dunhoff hold hands while listening to co-officiant Mayor Bill Peduto deliver his remarks.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sue Kerr and Laura Dunhoff hold hands while listening to co-officiant Mayor Bill Peduto deliver his remarks.
Sue Kerr and Laura Dunhoff remove their masks briefly to kiss.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sue Kerr and Laura Dunhoff remove their masks briefly to kiss.
Sue Kerr gives a cheer to all of those in attendance.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sue Kerr gives a cheer to all of those in attendance.
Newlywed Laura Dunhoff takes a sip of hot cider while Sue Kerr FaceTimes with the son of Sarah Hartman.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Newlywed Laura Dunhoff takes a sip of hot cider while Sue Kerr FaceTimes with the son of Sarah Hartman.
Sue Kerr and Laura Dunhoff pose for a portrait following their wedding ceremony.
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Sue Kerr and Laura Dunhoff pose for a portrait following their wedding ceremony.

