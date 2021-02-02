Scenes from a longterm Pittsburgh couple's backyard pandemic wedding

Officiated by Anne Lynch and Mayor Bill Peduto, who recently honored Kerr with a city proclamation along with Pittsburgh City Council for her blog's 15th anniversary, a sunny, snow-covered ceremony quietly took place in front of a few friends. And on such a popular Pennsylvania holiday, their backyard even included a hole that is home to their own local brown rodent. "Laura chose Groundhog's Day because it will be easy to remember," says Kerr. "I went along because I intend to renew our vows every single year."
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples, especially in the LGBTQ community, are concerned with their rights should their health be compromised. A relieved Sue Kerr says, "For now, I'm glad that it is done and my anxiety can disperse while we resume our normal Tuesday lives — albeit with wedding rings and a lot of leftover apple cider." The ceremony was kept "super simple," according to Kerr; even the cider and wedding cupcakes were packaged individually for safety precautions, due to the pandemic.
Kerr also created a wedding page on her blog for friends who couldn't attend. "Who needs The Knot when you are a blogger - for more photos and details about how a magistrate, a mayor, and a Lt Governor and the ACLU got involved in our wedding, visit PghLesbian.com."