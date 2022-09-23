ScareHouse adds new escape room and creepy arcade for 2022 season | Pittsburgh City Paper

Now open Fridays and Saturdays (it also opens on Sundays starting Oct. 2) through Nov. 5, ScareHouse offers new additions such as the Stop the Invasion Escape Room, described in a press release as combining the brain-testing logic puzzles of escape rooms with live performers and thrilling special effects. Groups of up to six people can play together, so be prepared to collaborate on a mission to stop an incoming alien apocalypse.
For something less frightening, visitors can check out ScareHouse’s new Pinheads Arcade, a collection showcasing dozens of pinball and console video games based on classic horror media like John Carpenter’s Halloween and The Walking Dead.
Separate reservations for Stop the Invasion Escape Room are required, and tickets start at $40 per person. No additional purchase is required to enter Pinheads Arcade.
Since 2020, ScareHouse has restricted any intimate scare techniques that violate CDC guidelines. Although The Basement, ScareHouse’s intense, adult-only horror immersion experience, will remain closed for 2022, ScareHouse promises to bring back pitch-dark hallways and performers getting up close and personal to scare you.
“After the challenges of COVID-19 in previous seasons we’re excited to finally bring back the full intensity of ScareHouse that our fans expect but also offer two new attractions to extend their visit to the Pittsburgh Mills Mall,” says ScareHouse creative director Scott Simmons in a press release.
In 2021, ScareHouse celebrated a milestone anniversary with 20 Years of Fear, an event that also included new haunts. The ScareHouse crew's commitment to creating the most terrifying experiences for guests has earned it a reputation as one of the country's top haunted attractions, with coverage from a variety of publications including Forbes, Buzzfeed, and Travel Channel.
In August 2020, ScareHouse moved to the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills mall after a failed relocation attempt from Etna into the Strip District. ScareHouse boasts the perks of its new location, including more parking and shorter wait times for attractions.
“Sure, it’s kind of weird to visit a haunted house in a shopping mall, but this place has so much room for all our creepy activities!” says Simmons.
ScareHouse. Every weekend through Nov. 5. Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills. 590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd., Tarentum. $19.95-59. Advanced registration required. scarehouse.com