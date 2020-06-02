Scare off COVID-19 with horror masks by Tom Savini and Jason Baker

Savini, the artist and actor famous for his work on films like Dawn of the Dead, Friday the 13th, and many more, teamed up with Baker to produce a variety of masks inspired by movie monsters and villains. One resembles the bottom part of the iconic hockey mask worn by Jason Voorhees.
Savini says future masks might include ones designed after Mr. Sardonicus, a 1961 horror film that features a character whose face becomes frozen in a creepy, wide-mouthed grin.
Since the project started about a month ago, many have shared photos or taken to social media to show their Jason masks, including fellow makeup effects artist and The Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero.
The masks came about because, Savini says, “My fans requested them and can’t wait to wear them at some of the horror movie conventions we do.”
The custom-made masks retail for $60. Ones autographed by Savini are a bit more expensive.
Besides adding a layer of protection, the masks fit in with efforts to scare people into taking COVID-19 seriously by using macabre imagery. In Florida, a lawyer tried to discourage tourists and swimmers from gathering by going to beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper. In Indonesia, a small village recruited area youth to dress as pocong — a type of ghost that hops around in a white shroud — to scare people into staying in their homes at night.
Savini adds that, through the project, he and Baker were able to hire “over 10 local artists who recently lost their jobs in film and television projects.”
Update on “hockey mask” PPE’s.— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) May 9, 2020
Thank you all so much for the support & patience. pic.twitter.com/x2alZvvNm1
Those interested in purchasing a mask can message Baker through his social media accounts @bakingjason on Instagram and Twitter.