6 Best Scammer Phone Number Lookup Websites | Pittsburgh City Paper

In this digital age, where connectivity is at its peak, scam calls have become an unfortunate reality for many individuals. These calls disrupt our daily lives and can result in financial loss, identity theft, and emotional distress. With scammers employing increasingly sophisticated tactics, protecting oneself from falling prey to their schemes has become more crucial than ever.

Luckily, there is a glimmer of hope amidst this troubling situation: scammer phone number lookup services. They serve as a valuable resource for identifying and avoiding potential scammers. By leveraging vast databases and advanced algorithms, these platforms empower users to unveil the true intentions behind unknown phone numbers.

Stay tuned as we delve deeper into the top scammer phone number lookup websites, uncovering their unique features and how they can help you protect yourself from scam calls effectively.

6 Top Scammer Phone Number Lookup Services

BeenVerified - Best for Public Record Searches

Pros & Cons

Pros

Comprehensive results for individual searches

Good customer support

Money-back guarantee

Diverse data sources

Cons

Automatic membership renewal

Services Offered

BeenVerified offers various services and features for conducting online background checks and gathering information. Their primary service is people search, which provides detailed data on individuals, including family members, criminal records, and social media profiles. The platform also offers a reverse phone lookup feature to identify scam callers and gather information about them.

Additionally, the reverse address lookup service helps users gain insights into property details and neighborhood information, while the reverse email lookup feature allows users to verify the legitimacy of email senders and gather associated information.

What Information Do the Reports Include

This reverse phone lookup service stands out as one of the best due to the extensive data it provides. Reports include valuable information such as the caller's personal or business name, current address along with address history, other associated phone numbers, social media profiles, email addresses, and possible relatives.

This service is helpful for various purposes, such as researching someone you're meeting for the first time, protecting yourself from fraudulent individuals, gathering comprehensive details about a business, and identifying frequent callers to your partner.

Memberships/Free Trial

BeenVerified offers two membership options with 100 monthly searches: a three-month membership at $17.48 per month and a one-month membership at $26.89 per month.

Additionally, there is a 7-day trial available for $1, after which the monthly membership fee of $26.89 applies. To avoid being charged the monthly fee, you must cancel the subscription before the trial period ends.

TruthFinder - Best for Comprehensive Background Checks

Pros & Cons

Pros

Unlimited reports with the monthly membership plan

Filters and advanced search options

Up-to-date information

Dark web scan feature

Cons

No option to purchase single reports

Services Offered

TruthFinder offers a diverse range of services to meet user needs. These services include comprehensive background checks, a dark web scan to monitor potential data breaches, criminal records search to uncover an individual's legal history, and people searching for contact details and personal information.

In addition, this platform also has a family tree feature for building and exploring ancestral connections, a phone book for identifying unknown callers or finding specific individuals, and access to public records such as birth, marriage, and property records. With these services, TruthFinder provides a comprehensive platform for users to conduct thorough investigations, gather relevant information, and uncover insights about individuals.

What Information Do the Reports Include

With TruthFinder's reverse phone lookup feature, you can uncover valuable information about a scam phone number's owner. Simply enter the unknown phone number and wait a few minutes for the search results to pop up.

The comprehensive report will provide you with details such as the owner's first and last name, satellite images of the associated location, online activity linked to the number, information about criminal records, and the city and state of residence. Additionally, any social media profiles connected to the phone number will be displayed. This feature is useful for discovering who has been trying to contact you and gathering relevant information about the mystery caller.

Memberships/Free Trial

TruthFinder operates on a subscription-based model, meaning individual reports cannot be purchased. The basic membership costs $28.05 per month and includes unlimited searches. For cost savings, a discounted rate of $23.28 per month is available for two months if paid in advance.

It's important to note that a separate membership plan for reverse phone lookups is priced at $4.99 per month. Users can select either membership separately or combine them for a comprehensive package. Additionally, downloading a background check report costs $2.99 per report, but viewing the reports online is included in the membership.

Intelius - Best for Scammer Phone Number Lookup Services

Pros & Cons

Pros

Accurate and up-to-date information

Easy-to-use website layout

Reasonable and affordable subscription options

Mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices

Cons

Limited trial offers

Services Offered

Intelius provides comprehensive people search and background check services, offering access to a wide range of information, including public records, contact details, and criminal records. With this easy-to-use platform, users can perform searches using parameters such as name, phone number, address, or email address.

Additionally, Intelius offers reverse phone lookup services that allow users to gather information about individuals based solely on their phone numbers. Users can also find contact information, such as email addresses, by inputting a person's name. By providing these extensive services, Intelius aims to empower users with the information they need to identify an unknown caller.

What Information Do the Reports Include

Intelius provides comprehensive reports that include various details, such as addresses, traffic and criminal records, social media accounts and profiles, names, and phone numbers. When trying to find specific details about someone, particularly regarding their criminal and driving records, relying solely on a simple Google search can be challenging.

To ensure accuracy, it is recommended to cross-reference the information obtained from an Intelius background check with other sources. Moreover, it's essential to consider that Intelius and similar services may not have information on sealed or expunged criminal records or records protected by federal or state laws.

Memberships/Free Trial

The prices for Intelius services vary based on the type of search you require. For example, a people search can cost between $1.95 for a simple search and $29.95 for a complete search that includes phone numbers, addresses, and criminal histories.

Background checks start at $9.95 for a basic check and go up to $49.95 for a comprehensive search, including education, work history, and other public data besides criminal records. The reverse phone lookup tool and email search services range from $4.95 for a basic search to $14.95 for a thorough search that includes additional personal details.

Remember that these prices are subject to change, and it's recommended to check the Intelius website for the most up-to-date pricing information based on the specific service you are interested in.

Instant Checkmate - Best for Identifying Unknown Texts

Pros & Cons

Pros

Convenient mobile app

User-friendly and easy-to-use interface

Advanced search feature

Access to information from various databases

Cons

Cannot purchase individual reports

Services Offered

Instant Checkmate is a service that allows you to conduct background investigations on individuals using various search methods. For example, you can perform a name-based search by entering the person's first and last name to gather information. Plus, you can still search for the individual even if you don't have all the details.

The provider also offers a dedicated tab for searching criminal records. By entering the person's first and last name and the state they are located in, you can access a summary of arrests, criminal records, and traffic violations. Furthermore, Instant Checkmate includes a people search tool and a reverse phone number lookup feature, which allows you to gather information about unknown callers.

What Information Do the Reports Include

Instant Checkmate empowers users to conduct comprehensive background checks and access pertinent information. For example, you can check for past convictions and violent histories by entering specific individual details, such as the person's name, location, and age. The comprehensive database displays felony and misdemeanor convictions, active warrants, pending lawsuits, and traffic offenses.

Additionally, the reverse phone number lookup tool enables users to obtain information about unknown callers. This includes details such as the caller's name, address, demographics, and, if applicable, organizational affiliation.

Memberships/Free Trial

Instant Checkmate offers two pricing plans: the Power User plan, which costs $28.09 per month for three months of unlimited reports, and the Recommended plan, which costs $35.12 for unlimited reports for one month.

Instant Checkmate does not provide a free trial period. However, they offer special discounts and promotions, such as a five-day trial for just one dollar. If you try the service and decide to cancel before the trial period ends, you will receive a refund of one dollar.

Spokeo - Best for Identifying Spam Callers

Pros & Cons

Pros

Complete access to PDF documents

User-friendly website with easy navigation

Quick delivery of results

Affordable pricing plans

Cons

Additional charges for specific services

Services Offered

Spokeo offers several key services that make it a reliable background check provider. It can help identify unknown callers or texts, assisting in addressing cyberbullying issues. The platform also aids in reestablishing connections with long-lost family members by searching for missing relatives or retrieving birth and marriage certificates.

Spokeo can also help uncover a person's criminal history, including prior offenses, DUIs, and sex offenses. However, it's important to note that criminal background checks may require an additional fee.

What Information Do the Reports Include

With Spokeo, conducting a basic online background check for scammer phone numbers is possible and may reveal the person's name, surname, email address, physical address, social media usernames, and contact numbers. Additional details like middle name, age, state of residence, and possible relatives can be included for a more advanced search.

This comprehensive approach allows you to gather relevant information about individuals, providing insights into their contact details, personal background, and online presence.

Memberships/Free Trial

Spokeo offers a range of plans for background reports, each with specific features and costs. The Basic Business plan provides 200 monthly reports with instant results for $35.95, offering valuable contact information, property details, and criminal records. Moreover, the Professional Business plan includes 500 reports with instant results for $69.95 per month, with the same plan inclusions. The Enterprise Business plan offers the most comprehensive package, with 1,000 monthly reports and instant results for $119.95.

CocoFinder - Best for Free Reverse Phone Lookups

Pros & Cons

Pros

Multiple search options

Databases are regularly updated

User-friendly interface for easy navigation

Provides in-depth information across various categories

Cons

Longer wait times for results

Services Offered

CocoFinder provides a range of services to meet various needs. You can use the phone number lookup feature to identify unknown callers and retrieve their details in a detailed report. The white pages tool allows you to find contact information for individuals offering specific services.

Moreover, this platform offers background checks using a person's name and reveals educational history, traffic violations, and criminal records. These services offer valuable insights for identifying callers, conducting background checks, and verifying address details.

What Information Do the Reports Include

CocoFinder provides in-depth insights into an individual's background. The platform offers access to names and aliases, criminal records, arrest records, traffic records, phone numbers, addresses, vital records, court records, and details about relatives and acquaintances.

With CocoFinder, you can uncover alternate identities, explore legal histories, identify past convictions, and better understand the individual's personal and social connections. With this comprehensive data, CocoFinder enables you to make well-informed decisions and thoroughly research an individual's background.

Memberships/Free Trial

CocoFinder offers a 100% free reverse phone lookup service with no charges or credit card requirements. With this provider, you can obtain valuable information about unknown callers without cost or financial obligations.

This free service is a reliable and accessible tool for anyone seeking to identify mysterious callers and gain peace of mind without the hassle of fees. Say goodbye to the frustration of unknown calls and embrace the simplicity and affordability of a completely free reverse phone lookup service like CocoFinder.

How a Scammer Phone Number Lookup Works

Scammer phone number lookup services employ a systematic process to gather and analyze information about suspicious phone numbers. The primary goal is to provide users with comprehensive details that help them make informed decisions about incoming calls. These services rely on public databases, online resources, and advanced technology for accurate and reliable results.

Providers often create a collaborative and up-to-date database of potential scammer's phone numbers by crowdsourcing user data. Government databases and public records also serve as valuable resources for phone number lookup services, providing additional information about known scam numbers.

Once the data is collected, scammer phone number lookup services utilize sophisticated technology and algorithms to analyze and flag potential scam numbers. Machine learning and AI algorithms detect patterns, identify common characteristics of scam calls, and continuously learn from new data to improve accuracy. These algorithms consider factors such as call frequency, spam reports, user feedback, and previous scam patterns to assess the likelihood of a number being associated with fraudulent activity.

Furthermore, some lookup services utilize real-time call analysis to identify potential scams. Advanced algorithms analyze the call metadata and voice patterns to detect suspicious behavior. This technology can identify automated or robotic calls, spoofed numbers, and even voice manipulation techniques commonly used by scammers. With this information, individuals can make informed decisions about answering or blocking calls, effectively protecting themselves from scams.

Identifying Legitimate Calls vs. Scam Calls

Differentiating between legitimate and scam calls can be challenging, as scammers have become increasingly adept at mimicking legitimate businesses and organizations. However, several key characteristics and red flags can help individuals identify and protect themselves from potential scams.

Legitimate calls often have identifiable characteristics. They may come from recognized phone numbers, such as those belonging to known businesses or personal contacts. A legitimate unknown caller usually provides clear and concise information about their identity, the purpose of the call, and their affiliation with a reputable organization. Additionally, legitimate callers are typically receptive to questions, provide verifiable contact details, and allow individuals to verify their identity or request a callback independently.

On the other hand, scam calls often exhibit certain red flags. Scammers typically employ high-pressure tactics to create a sense of urgency or fear, urging individuals to take immediate action without allowing them time to think about or verify the information. They may request personal or financial information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account details, credit card details, or certain passwords, which legitimate callers would not typically ask for over the phone.

Scammers may also use threats, aggressive language, or promise unrealistic rewards to manipulate individuals into complying with their demands.

Benefits of Using Scammer Phone Number Lookup Services

Using scammer phone number lookup services offers several benefits, helping individuals identify and avoid potential scams while protecting against financial and personal information theft.

Here are some key advantages of utilizing these services:

Identify Potential Phone Scams:

Scammer phone number lookup services empower users to identify potential scams by providing detailed information about suspicious phone numbers. This includes reports from other users, government databases, and public records. Armed with this knowledge, individuals can make informed decisions about answering or blocking calls from unknown numbers.

Protect Personal Information:

Scammers often attempt to extract sensitive personal or financial information during their calls. By using a scammer phone number lookup service, individuals can quickly determine if a call is associated with fraudulent activity. This helps to protect against identity theft, financial scams, and unauthorized access to personal information.

Prevent Financial Loss:

Scammer phone calls can lead to financial loss through various schemes, such as fake lottery winnings, investment scams, or fraudulent charity requests. Individuals can identify and avoid these calls by using a lookup service, protecting themselves from falling victim to such scams and potential financial devastation.

Stay Updated on Scam Tactics:

Scammers continually evolve their tactics to deceive unsuspecting individuals. Scammer phone number lookup services stay updated with the latest scam techniques and patterns, utilizing advanced algorithms and machine learning to analyze data and identify emerging trends. By accessing these services, users gain insight into evolving scam tactics and can better protect themselves against new, sophisticated schemes.

Community-Driven Protection:

Many scammer phone number lookup services rely on user reports to build their databases. These services foster a community-driven approach, encouraging users to report suspicious numbers and share their experiences. By participating in this collaborative effort, individuals contribute to a collective defense against scams, benefiting the larger user community.

Enhanced Peace of Mind:

Utilizing a scammer phone number lookup service provides peace of mind, knowing you have a reliable resource to identify and avoid potential scams. It reduces the anxiety and stress associated with receiving unknown calls and helps individuals regain control over their phone communications.

By leveraging scammer phone number lookup services, individuals can protect themselves against fraudulent calls, safeguard their personal and financial information, and avoid falling victim to scams. These services offer a valuable layer of defense in the ongoing battle against scammers, empowering users to make informed decisions and stay one step ahead of potential threats.

Tips for Using Scammer Phone Number Lookup Services Effectively

To make the most out of scammer phone number lookup services and effectively protect yourself against scam calls, consider the following tips:

Understand the Information Provided:

When using a scammer phone number lookup service, carefully review the information about the suspicious phone number. Pay attention to the caller type, user reports, other spam calls or red flags, and additional comments or reviews. This information can help you assess the likelihood of the call being a scam and decide how to proceed.

Use Multiple Lookup Services:

While one phone number lookup service can be reliable, using multiple services can provide a broader perspective and increase the chances of accurate information. Different platforms may have varying databases and user-reported data, so cross-referencing can provide a more comprehensive view.

Consider User Feedback and Ratings:

Look for scammer phone number lookup services that allow users to provide feedback and ratings about specific phone numbers. Pay attention to comments and ratings left by other users, as they can offer valuable insights into the caller's legitimacy or potential scam nature. However, remember that individual experiences may vary, so use this information as a guideline rather than a definitive judgment.

Take Appropriate Action:

Scammer phone number lookup services can guide how to handle suspicious calls. If the information suggests a number belongs to a potential scammer, it's best to err on the side of caution. Consider blocking the number on your phone to prevent future spam calls made from that specific number. Additionally, report the scam call to the appropriate authorities, such as your local consumer protection agency. Reporting scams helps raise awareness and contributes to the collective effort to combat fraudulent activities.

Stay Proactive With Call Blocking:

Take advantage of call blocking features available on your phone. Most smartphones offer call-blocking capabilities that can block specific numbers, or filter calls from unknown numbers. This provides an added layer of protection against potential scam calls.

Educate Yourself About Common Phone Scam Tactics:

Stay informed about common phone scam tactics and red flags associated with fraudulent calls. Educating yourself on the latest scam techniques can help you identify potential scams more effectively, even before using a scammer phone number lookup service. Resources such as government websites, consumer protection agencies, and scam awareness campaigns can provide valuable information on prevalent scams and how to avoid them.

How to Stay Safe From Scam Calls

Staying safe from scam calls requires a combination of caution, awareness, and proactive measures. Here are practical tips and advice to help you protect yourself from scam calls:

Be Cautious of Unknown Callers:

Approach calls from unknown numbers cautiously, especially if they ask for personal or financial information. Remember that legitimate organizations typically don't request sensitive information over the phone.

Verify Caller Identity Independently:

If someone claims to represent a company or organization, independently verify their identity. Look for official contact information from reliable sources like the company's website or official documents rather than relying solely on information provided during the call.

Avoid Sharing Personal Information:

Be cautious when sharing personal information over the phone. Legitimate callers should have a valid reason for requesting sensitive details, and you should only provide such information if you are confident about the caller's legitimacy.

Beware of High-Pressure Tactics:

Scammers often use high-pressure tactics to rush you into making quick decisions. Be wary of callers who create a sense of urgency, threaten consequences if you don't comply immediately, or offer deals that seem too good to be true.

Watch for Red Flags:

Look out for red flags during calls, such as a caller who refuses to provide verifiable contact information, becomes aggressive or confrontational, or insists on payment through unconventional methods like gift cards or wire transfers. These are warning signs of potential scams.

Register Your Mobile Device on the Do Not Call Registry:

Consider registering your phone number on the official Do Not Call Registry (available in select countries). While this won't eliminate all scam calls, it can reduce the number of unsolicited calls you receive.

Utilize Call-Blocking Features:

Take advantage of call-blocking features available on your mobile phone. Block specific numbers or enable features that filter calls from unknown or suspected scam numbers. These tools can help prevent unwanted calls from reaching you.

Report Scam Calls:

If you receive a scam call, report it to the appropriate authorities, such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or your local consumer protection agency. Reporting scams helps authorities track down scammers and protects others from falling victim to similar schemes.

Educate Yourself and Your Loved Ones:

Share information about common scams and warning signs with friends, family, and vulnerable individuals in your community. By spreading awareness, you contribute to a safer environment for everyone.

How to Perform a Scammer Phone Number Check

Here's a detailed guide to help you conduct an efficient and informative scammer phone number check:

Choose a Reliable Scammer Phone Number Lookup Service:

Start by selecting a reputable scammer phone number lookup service. Look for platforms with positive user reviews, a wide-ranging database, and extensive reports. Research and compare different options to find the one that best suits your needs.

Access the Website:

Once you've identified a suitable scammer phone number lookup service, visit their website or download their mobile app, if available. Some services may require registration or subscription, so follow the steps to create an account.

Enter the Phone Number:

Enter the phone number you want to check. Make sure to input the number correctly, including the area code and any applicable country codes. These services are often referred to as reverse phone number lookups, which are online tools that allow you to search for information about a person or business by entering their phone number instead of searching by the person's name or address.

Submit the Search Query:

After entering the phone number, submit the search request. The scammer's phone number lookup service will then search its databases and resources to gather information about the number.

Review the Search Results:

Once the search is complete, the scammer phone number lookup service will present you with the results. These results may include details such as the caller type (e.g., telemarketer, scammer, or legitimate business), user reports, spam flags, and additional comments or reviews from other users. Take the time to review and analyze the information provided carefully.

Interpret the Information:

Consider red flags and warning signs when interpreting the results. Look for patterns or consistent user reports that indicate potential scam activity. Consider the reputation of the caller type and any specific comments left by users. Remember that while the service aims for accuracy, using the information as a guide and exercising your judgment is still important.

Make an Informed Decision:

Decide how to proceed with the call based on the information obtained. If the number is flagged as a potential scam or if the information raises concerns, it's generally best to err on the side of caution and avoid engaging with the caller. Consider blocking the number on your cell phone to prevent future calls from that specific number.

Report the Scam:

If the search results indicate the call is a scam, report the incident to the relevant authorities, such as the FTC or your local consumer protection agency. Reporting scams helps protect others and contributes to efforts in combating fraudulent activities.

How to Report Scammers and Fraudulent Calls

Reporting scammers and fraudulent calls is crucial in the fight against scams and in protecting others from falling victim to fraudulent activities. By reporting scam numbers to local authorities, and relevant organizations, you contribute to the collective effort in combating scams. Here's how you can report scammers and fraudulent calls through official channels:

Federal Trade Commission (FTC):

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is the primary agency responsible for consumer protection in the United States. If you receive a scam call, you can report it to the FTC through their official website or by calling their toll-free number. Your information can help the FTC track down scammers, identify patterns, and take legal action against fraudulent operations.

Local Consumer Protection Agencies:

Many countries have agencies that handle reports of scams and fraudulent activities. These agencies may have specific reporting mechanisms, such as online complaint forms or dedicated hotlines. Research and locate your country's appropriate consumer protection agency to report scam calls.

Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3):

The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) is the result of a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National White Collar Crime Center (NW3C). It serves as a reporting mechanism for various types of internet-related scams, including fraudulent phone calls. You can submit a complaint through their website, providing details about the scam call and any associated information.

Phone Carrier or Service Provider:

Some phone carriers have channels for reporting scam calls. Contact your service provider and inquire about the process for reporting fraudulent phone numbers. They may have dedicated departments or resources to handle such reports and take appropriate action.

Scam Reporting Platforms:

Several online platforms and websites are dedicated to collecting and sharing information about scam numbers. Platforms like Scamwatch and Scam Detector allow users to report scam calls and provide details about their experiences. By submitting a report on these platforms, you help create awareness and assist others in identifying potential scams.

Conclusion

Scammer phone number lookup services play a crucial role in combating fraudulent calls and protecting individuals from scams. These services allow us to investigate unknown callers and identify potential scammers. By using these tools, we can take proactive measures to ensure our security and avoid falling victim to fraud.

Remember, knowledge is power. We can arm ourselves with the information needed to protect our personal and financial well-being by utilizing scammer phone number lookup services. Don't hesitate to leverage these tools and encourage others to do the same. Together, we can create a safer and more secure environment.