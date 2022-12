Savory cocktails to try in Pittsburgh, part deux | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Bartenders Jimmy Wise and Paige Barker work behind the bar at Siempre Algo

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Siempre Algo The O.G-eez Itz

O.G-eez Itz — Siempre Algo

414 E. Ohio St., North Side. siemprealgopgh.com



Dirty Dish Martini

128 S. 17th St., South Side. dishosteria.com — Dish Osteria and Bar



Umeshu White Mezcal Negroni — Umami Izakaya

202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com

Spicy, Dirty Pickle Vol.2

4635 Butler St., Lawrenceville. theabbeyonbutlerstreet.com — The Abbey



Perfect Storm and Thyme Out — The Forge

3345 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. theforgepgh.com

Earlier this month, we posted a list of savory cocktails at various bars and restaurants throughout Pittsburgh. Since then, others have come out of the woodwork to suggest even more local drinks that forego sweet ingredients for salty, herbaceous, or spicy goodness. See below for more cocktails to try this winter.This submission is for the cheeseheads. The cocktail combines sharp cheddar fat-washed Old Grand-Dad bonded bourbon, parmesan, paprika, and Angostura bitters. It's all topped with a crispy cheese tuile.The Dish Osteria and Bar spin on this classic cocktail combines locally produced Parking Chair vodka and olive brine and comes with mountain gorgonzola-stuffed olives.This negroni from Umami includes Umeshu pickled plum sake and Aveze Gentiane liqueur, described as having grassy, floral, and citrusy notes, as well as anise.The Abbey brings the heat with flavors of jalapeño-infused Japanese Roku gin, olive, and dill pickle.This self-described "craft-cocktail and Mediterranean small-plates lounge" recommended two seasonal drinks. The Perfect Storm comes with beet-infused vodka and lemon, and has "floral notes." Thyme Out, a martini-forward cocktail, features herb-infused gin, orange, and Lillet Blanc.