Save Our Stages Concert Series is back with themed virtual shows by Pittsburgh artists

Pittsburgh musician Benji. performing at Spirit in Lawrenceville in October 2019 - CP PHOTO BY JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo by Jared Wickerham
Pittsburgh musician Benji. performing at Spirit in Lawrenceville in October 2019
A group of talented Pittsburgh musicians have come together again for the second season of the Save Our Stages Concert Series. The series raises awareness of the struggles local venues are facing, and also raises money for their survival. The effort was started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced local venues to close to stem the spread of the virus.

The proceeds will directly benefit the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund and provide “a lifeline to independently owned venues who are at-risk.” This year, the concert series has themed nights, highlighting genres like jazz, singer-songwriter, metal and more. All are available to stream online at the Save Our Stages Pittsburgh website.

Tonight, (Thu., April 15) the series is putting on a Jazz Night from 6-8 p.m. featuring Fred Pugh, Lisa Bleil, Kenny Blake, Scott Boni, and a dozen other local jazz artists. Next week on Thu., April 22, Blues Night will be held with John Pergal, Curtis Fraciscus, Jim Franciscus, Jeanie Loutsenhizer, Tina Daniels, and many, many more blues performers.


Singer-Songwriter Night was held on April 8 and included performances by Scott Blasey, Bill Toms, Danny Gochnour, Aubrey Burchell, and others. The final themed night will take place on April 29, and will be Metal Night with performances by Shell, Winter’s Descent, and Instakill.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sos2020pgh.org

