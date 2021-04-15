Save Our Stages Concert Series is back with themed virtual shows by Pittsburgh artists

The proceeds will directly benefit the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund and provide “a lifeline to independently owned venues who are at-risk.” This year, the concert series has themed nights, highlighting genres like jazz, singer-songwriter, metal and more. All are available to stream online at the Save Our Stages Pittsburgh website.
Tonight, (Thu., April 15) the series is putting on a Jazz Night from 6-8 p.m. featuring Fred Pugh, Lisa Bleil, Kenny Blake, Scott Boni, and a dozen other local jazz artists. Next week on Thu., April 22, Blues Night will be held with John Pergal, Curtis Fraciscus, Jim Franciscus, Jeanie Loutsenhizer, Tina Daniels, and many, many more blues performers.
Singer-Songwriter Night was held on April 8 and included performances by Scott Blasey, Bill Toms, Danny Gochnour, Aubrey Burchell, and others. The final themed night will take place on April 29, and will be Metal Night with performances by Shell, Winter’s Descent, and Instakill.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sos2020pgh.org