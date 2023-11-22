Save Big With Black Friday Kratom Deals; Up to 20% OFF | Pittsburgh City Paper

Black Friday 2023 is an exciting time for Kratom fans nationwide. With its super exciting deals, the holiday season frenzy is the best time to stock up on your favorite Kratom products.

This year, the Black Friday sale brings substantial discounts on kratom, especially if you want to buy in bulk. You can save a ton by purchasing larger quantities, ensuring a steady supply for the months ahead.

A vibrant selection of products from the renowned kratom brand Happy Go Leafy is on offer in the black Friday sale. From the classic powders and capsules to delicious gummies and shots, there's something effective for everyone.

This is a great chance to explore different strains to ease your body and mind or stick with your favorites at unbeatable prices. Let’s explore what, why, and how to buy kratom in bulk and save big this holiday season!

Best Kratom Products To Buy In Bulk This Black Friday Sale

Happy Go Leafy is a well-known brand offering the highest-value kratom powder, capsules, gummies, and shots. The brand is certified by the American Kratom Association (AKA) and Great Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring you get pure, potent, and compliant kratom products in red, green, and white kratom strains.

Kratom Product-Specific Bulk Deals

Kratom Capsules: Compact and Convenient

Happy Go Leafy offers kratom capsules in 17 variants across 3 major strain colors. Each capsule contains 600mg of pure powdered kratom and no fillers or additives. Depending on your budget, you can get packs of 150, 500, and 1000 capsules. This black Friday 2023, you can enjoy a flat 30% discount on bulk purchases. For example, if you want to get 8-month supply and buy 2 packs of 500 capsules, you need to pay just $125.99 instead of the regular $179.98.

Kratom Powder: Versatile and Economical

You can find 17 lab-tested kratom powders in 7 strain varieties of different colors at Happy Go Leafy. You can filter them according to desired effects like clarity, energy, relaxation, etc. to find your best fit. Kratom powder from the brand is available in 2oz, 9oz, and 2.2 lbs. As part of their amazing black Friday sale, you can stock 44.4oz of kratom powder for the next 5 months at just $279.97 instead of $399.95, saving you a whopping $119.98!

Kratom Gummies: Flavorful and Easy-to-Use

If you prefer discreet and delicious variants of kratom, Happy Go Leafy offers 3 varieties of kratom gummies in peach, orange, and tropical flavors. Each gummy is packed with 15mg of mitragynine and contains only natural flavors and colors. Kratom gummies are available in packs of 4 and 30 gummies. As part of their black Friday deal, you can get 6 months supply of 180 kratom gummies at $252.00 only, without paying the full price of $360.00.

Kratom Shots: Potent and Quick

If you prefer taking kratom in flavorsome liquids, Happy Go Leafy provides a delicious kratom shot in grape flavor. Each bottle of kratom is loaded with a powerful 150mg of mitragynine, making it easier for the body to absorb and show effects quickly. You can choose between 1 bottle and packs of 6 and 12 bottles. If you want to create a supply for the next 40 days, you can get 3 sets of 12 bottle packs for a discounted price of $417.90, a huge $179.10 less than the usual price of $597.00.

Why Kratom Lovers Can't Miss This Black Friday Bulk Deal?

Whether you are using kratom to relieve pain, sleep better, or simply relax, you should not miss out on Black Friday 2023 offers. The bulk deals on kratom from Happy Go Leafy during the holiday season give a unique opportunity to enjoy some amazing benefits as follows-

Saving Your Cost

Firstly, the cost savings are HUGE. Buying kratom in bulk during Black Friday means you get more for your money. The discounts are deeper, making it the most budget-friendly time to purchase. This means a substantial reduction in the long-term cost of kratom supply for regular users.

Maintaining Well-Stocked Supply

Secondly, there's the undeniable convenience of having a larger supply on hand. It eliminates the need for frequent reorders, saving you time and the hassle of continuous purchasing. This is especially valuable for those who rely on kratom for their daily wellness routine. Having a sufficient supply ensures you don’t run out of it unexpectedly.

Enhancing Your Experience

Lastly, large quantities enhance your experience by giving you the freedom to try new variations. Bulk buying allows you to experiment with different kratom strains or stick to your favorites. This flexibility means you can tailor your kratom use to your personal preferences and needs, promising the best possible experience.

Real Stories: How Kratom Transforms Lives

Various strains of kratom from Happy Go Leafy are bringing calm, enhancing sleep, and relieving pain for people worldwide. Here are some real stories posted by past users on public forums-

“I’d been feeling really unhappy in the evenings and I didn't want to get prescription antidepressants. So I started having 2.5-3 grams of red vein kratom every evening with my tea. It's helping me unwind and feel so restful!”- Shirley, Texas

“It’s been 3 months now since I’ve been taking green maeng da kratom capsules. I have 1 pill with my breakfast and it helps me stay focused and energized. I’m crossing off more tasks from my to-do list than ever before!”- David, California

“I have chronic pain, and I’m taking kratom gummies for 6 months to help with that. I’m so impressed with how it melts off all my discomfort gradually and doesn’t attract any attention on the go.”- Sonya, Alabama

Your Official Black Friday Kratom Guide: Find Your Perfect Match

Want to buy kratom in the black Friday sale 2023? Here is your one-stop guide to find your perfect match at Happy Go Leafy-

Step 1- Choose Kratom Form

Kratom Powder- The most common form, Kratom powder, is both versatile and customizable. It's best for those who prefer to measure their own doses or consume kratom with foods and drinks.

Kratom Capsules- Capsules are the way to go for those who don’t enjoy the taste of kratom. They provide a pre-measured dose, perfect for those who need consistency and discretion.

Kratom Shots- These are liquid extracts that offer a potent and fast-acting kratom experience. Shots work great for those looking for a convenient, easy-to-carry, and perfect kratom form for on-the-go use.

Kratom Gummies- A fun and tasty alternative, kratom gummies offer a discreet way to consume Kratom. Gummies provide a fixed dose in each piece, making it easy to control your intake.

Step 2- Pick A Kratom Strain

Pick among green, white, and red strains that align with your desired effects, whether it's for relaxation, energy, pain relief, or clarity.

Visualize Your Savings: Bulk Buying vs. Regular Purchases

Many kratom enthusiasts prefer taking advantage of the holiday season by buying kratom in bulk from Happy Go Leafy. Let’s compare bulk buying vs regular purchases to see which is a better option for you this black Friday 2023-

Aspect Regular Purchase Bulk Buying Cost Standard price per unit of kratom product Discounted price per unit of kratom product Discounts Random and minimal discounts Huge discounts and bundle offers, especially in the holiday season Savings Smaller, more frequent payments result in less savings Slightly larger cost upfront, much more savings Flexibility Purchase limited to one strain of kratom and one product Opportunity to buy multiple kratom strains and products

Exclusive Black Friday Offers and How to Claim Them?

Happy Go Leafy is offering the best Black Friday 2023 deals and offers on their high-quality kratom powder, capsules, gummies, and shots. For those interested in purchasing bulk quantities, there’s an awesome 30% discount on orders above $149 with the coupon code “BF30”.

If you want to buy smaller quantities, you can avail of a 20% discount on orders exceeding $89 using the coupon code “BF20”. The sale will start on their website on November 23, 2023 (Thursday) and last until November 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

There is no specific deal page; just add your high-quality kratom to your cart and apply the relevant coupon code during checkout to enjoy the awesome holiday season discount.

Act now! Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to make the most of Black Friday 2023's bulk kratom deals on Happy Go Leafy. Seize the chance for substantial savings and stock up while you still can. These exclusive discounts won't last long!