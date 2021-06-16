Saturday Night Market to return to Downtown Pittsburgh and run through October

The market will run Saturdays between 5-10 p.m., and people will be able to browse crafts, clothing and jewelry, art and photography, and small batch food while listening to live music on the Pittsburgh City Paper Stage.
Vendors will vary from week to week, but to kick off the market on June 19, about 30 vendors will be in attendance, like Finch + Flourish Paper Goods and Black and Yellow Apparel, as well as Foxglove Hollow selling candles and skincare products and Siroh & Ivy selling serving boards, coasters, and fine art. Food vendors include Taco Town and Scorch Garden Ultra Hot Hot Sauces, along with sweet treat options such as Keno’s Hawaiian Shave Ice and Chocolate Fusion Candy.
The market will also feature musical artists on the Pittsburgh City Paper Stage, co-presented by venues and organizations Mr. Smalls, Driving While Black Records, MCG Jazz, Women Who Rock, Moondogs, and YMCA Lighthouse. Najj Andrea will perform at the opening market of the season, with artists and performers such as Mark Jackovic, The Jazz Influence, Jordan Montgomery, Livefromthecity, and JM the Poet lined up for the rest of the summer.
The Night Market is only one of many events that will take place at Market Square this summer. Music lovers will have many more options to attend live performances, including Happy Hour shows every Friday. For those who want more shopping options while listening to live music, the Market Square Farmers Market will run on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through the end of October.