The 10 Top-rated Sativa Strains of 2024 That’ll Give Energy & Mental Clarity | Pittsburgh City Paper

Sativa strains are a type of cannabis that are known for their uplifting, stimulating, and cerebral effects. They are ideal for daytime use, as they can enhance creativity, focus, and mood.

However, not all sativa weed strains are created equal. Some are more potent, flavorful, or easy to grow than others. In this article, we will review the best sativa strains of 2024, based on their popularity, quality, and user feedback.

Learn why Sour Diesel is our top choice and other alternatives to try. We will also provide some tips on how to grow and consume these strains safely and responsibly.

Best Sativa Strains: First Look

We review the top-rated sativa strains to help boost your energy, creativity, and mood. Our review is based on several factors, including effects, flavors, and growth difficulty.

1. Sour Diesel - Best Overall

These seeds are hailed as one of the best Sativa strains in the market. The name Sour Diesel holds several clues to its characteristics. The ‘sour’ part hints at its strong lemon-like fragrance infused with gasoline, creating a surprisingly delightful flavor profile. Its 'diesel' aspect refers to its intense energizing effect, which can kick-start your senses and fuel your body.

With its powerful impact and distinct taste, it packs a punch of 24% THC, making it a potent choice. Sour Diesel is ideal for mid to experienced users. If you’re a beginner to sativa weed strains, starting with something less strong is better to avoid being overwhelmed.

Sour Diesel is an instant hit with creative individuals such as writers, musicians and artists who need a spark of energy and mental clarity for inspiration. You can also sit back and enjoy its relaxing effect with your friends.

When it comes to cultivation, the strain thrives indoors in a controlled environment. The resulting plant usually grows up to 4 feet but may even stretch to 6-7 feet outdoors in a warm, Mediterranean climate where most sativa weed strains flourish.

Where To Buy Sour Diesel

Seed Supreme is a go-to choice for cannabis enthusiasts to buy seeds due to their wide variety and high-quality sativa strains. You can purchase them at affordable rates and enjoy free samples of seeds with every order.

2. Super Lemon Haze - Best for Long-Lasting Effects

Super Lemon Haze, a Cannabis Cup winner, has been one of the popular traditional sativa strains which has retained its hype despite many modern varieties. With a citrus-like scent and a herbal, sweet flavor, it is the perfect balanced treat for your taste buds.

Many users report that Super Lemon Haze can work wonders to lift your mood, relieve chronic nausea and even build up an appetite. If you lead a super stressful life, you’ll find this strain to be literally the perfect happy pill.

It brings a slow and steady high that lasts for hours, making it a top choice for long-lasting sativa weed strains. A mature Super Lemon Haze plant usually has 15% THC, but experienced growers can get up to 22% THC for an amazing euphoric feeling.

Cultivating these seeds is relatively easy because they’re naturally high-yielding, growing more than 6 feet with minimal care. On top of that, the plant is mostly mold and insect-resistant, significantly reducing the amount of effort required to maintain it. Try growing Super Lemon Haze with hydroponics for maximum flowering and yield potential.

Where To Buy Super Lemon Haze

Since 2012, I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) has been dedicated to offering premium cannabis seeds, including feminized and autoflower seeds, that produce the best possible results.

With over 30,000 satisfied customers, this seed company has earned the trust of many, making it their preferred choice.

3. Durban Poison - Best for Energy

Durban Poison is nicknamed the ‘espresso of strains’ because of its ultimate energy rush and stimulating properties. Forget your morning coffee; this strain can give you a consistent productivity dose and keep your senses awake. It is one of the purest sativa strains on the market, with up to 25% THC levels, and packing abundant terpenes.

Unlike most sativa strains, Durban Poison acts as an appetite suppressor, which may help manage diabetes. Users report that it may also help ADHD-associated symptoms by offering a mental boost that can improve your focus. Most people claim it's like an amphetamine, minus the negative side effects.

Be prepared for a skunky odor when you open a pack of Durban Poison. However, once you start breaking up the buds, your senses will be greeted by a forest vibe thanks to the buds’ licorice and pine scent.

If you’re growing Durban Poison, make space for 10-foot tall trees that deliver around 18 oz weed per seed. Also, it is a hardy plant adapted to a wide range of temperatures, making it one of the ideal sativa weed strains for outdoor growth.

Where To Buy Durban Poison

Homegrown Cannabis Co. strives to be the industry leader, offering the best sativa strains swiftly delivered to your doorstep.

This seed bank has a unique Germination Guarantee, ensuring the seeds will grow if you follow their elaborate Germination Guide which walks customers through each growing step.

4. Purple Haze - Best for Relaxation

Purple Haze is one of the most beautiful sativa strains, with vibrant purple and green buds. Along with being a visual treat, it offers a multi-layered feast for your taste buds with its sweet, blueberry, grape and earthy taste. The strain contains up to 20% THC and a unique blend of terpenes like Geraniol, Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, Limonene and Pinene, giving it its sweet flavor profile.

As for its effects, Purple Haze allows you to sit back and relax without the overpowering sedated feeling. So you can take it in your evening downtime, shedding all the day’s frustration. Its dreamy burst of euphoria makes it a staple among veteran users looking for sativa weed strains with powerful psychedelic effects.

Growing Purple Haze is incredibly easy, so it’s the go-to choice for many beginners. Indoors, it can yield up to 500 grams while rising to a manageable height of 5-8 feet. Outside yield may be less than 400 grams per plant, but the striking purple visual appearance adds a plus, making your garden a wonderland.

Where To Buy Purple Haze

Since 2005, Crop King Seeds has dedicated itself to refining the genetic makeup of the cannabis plant for both medical and commercial purposes.

With optimal THC levels and abundant harvest yields, its sativa weed strains are ideal for any beginner or experienced cannabis grower.

5. Jack Herer - Best for Beginners

Jack Herer has the honor of being one of the 100 best sativa strains of all time. It contains around 18-24% THC and is famous for being a beginner-friendly sativa strain. Additionally, it is the cheapest of all sativa strains, costing approximately $40 per 5 seeds, while others range around $60-$80.

Smoking Jack Herer offers a delicious combination of fruity, citrusy, and sweet flavors while giving off a strong fruity and skunky aroma. Some also mention getting notes of pine and pepper from its high terpene content.

Like some sativa weed strains, it potentially offers several therapeutic benefits, particularly for mental disorders. Many users claim it helps them with anxiety, PTSD, depression and chronic nausea. Some also speak highly of its effectiveness in coping with chemotherapy treatments.

Jack Herer produces super-sized, excellent-quality buds when grown outside or in greenhouses. You’ll notice the best results when the plants are not confined to pots, allowing them to grow bigger. Furthermore, SOG or ScrOG techniques can boost the yield even more.

Where To Buy Jack Herer

Rocket Seeds offers 605+ marijuana seeds from 20 top-notch breeders worldwide and has successfully delivered to around 50 countries.

It gets raving reviews from customers who can't get enough of its quality control and affordability.

6. Acapulco Gold - Best for Sleep

This rare strain hails from Acapulco, Mexico and has golden hair, giving it its distinctive name. When Acapulco Gold’s buds are broken, you immediately get a whiff of burnt caramel that triggers your saliva glands. Its flavor profile carries hints of coffee, with a delightful creamy sweetness followed by a subtle sour aftertaste.

This strain has recreational and therapeutic uses, with potential mood-enhancing and soothing effects. Its 17% THC means you can get a boost of energy to get some work done and also enjoy some mellow time, making it the best sativa strain to use at any time of the day. More importantly, its users swear by its ability to act as a sleeping aid, giving them a restful night’s sleep.

While Acapulco Gold can be grown indoors and outdoors, it grows best outdoors under Low-Stress Training settings. That can make it grow over 200 cm and yield a large harvest in only 9 weeks. However, it is one of the challenging sativa strains regarding growth as it requires more maintenance and experience.

Where To Buy Acapulco Gold

With nearly a decade of experience in the cannabis industry, Mary Jane’s Garden is a fast-rising online seed store offering an easy solution to all your sativa weed strains needs, aiming to provide the best sativa strains 2024.

Its strict seed selection process ensures only premium seeds with a high germination rate are delivered to you.

7. Blue Dream - Best Flavored

If you're looking for delicious sativa strains with a sensational high, look no further than Blue Dream. It is cultivated by crossbreeding Haze and Blueberry strains, giving it a delectable flavor profile. You'll be blown away by the tropical vanilla taste infused with an earthy and fruity aroma upon smoking. The 20% THC content further boosts its potency.

Originally, Blue Dream was bred as medical cannabis, but soon it picked up hype as a recreational variety, now labeled one of the best sativa strains. Users loved its smooth blend of calming body high and cerebral rush, making them active and mentally sharp without being jumpy.

Growing Blue Dream can be moderately challenging due to its vulnerability to pests. However, you can combat the threat by cultivating it indoors in a Sea of Green (SOG) set-up and using hydroponics. That will result in a bigger yield, about 700g per plant, within 8-10 weeks.

Where To Buy Blue Dream

SunWest Genetics offers a diverse range of high-quality marijuana seeds and sativa weed strains at a cheap rate compared to its competitors.

It regularly crosses various strains to develop new types, expanding its cannabis pool and giving more variety to its customers.

8. Strawberry Cough - Best for Daytime Use

As the name suggests, Strawberry Cough boasts a mellow strawberry scent and flavor blended with sweet, spicy and earthy notes. However, it's notorious for giving a rough cough even to the most experienced sativa weed strains users, hence the name.

While its taste may not be as impressive, the major uplifting effects and the cerebral high of Strawberry Cough make up for it. Featuring 20% THC content, it relaxes your body and may work like a charm to reduce anxiety, giving an extra bounce to your step. That's why it is one of the most ideal sativa strains during the daytime.

As for its cultivation, this strain requires minimal effort and can easily grow indoors or outdoors. It is important to remember that its plant can grow very tall, so you might need a canopy to control the vertical expansion. Aside from that, you can see buds in just 8 weeks and enjoy a generous 200 to 300g harvest.

Where To Buy Strawberry Cough

With a mission to grow organically, Sonoma Seeds has a solid 4.1 out of 5 at Trustpilot, making it one of the most reputable cannabis seed brands.

Additionally, the store's attractive buy-one-get-one offer on all 25 seed packs presents a budget-friendly option to simultaneously access a wide variety of sativa strains, including both autoflower and feminized seeds.

9. Green Crack - Best for Fast Growth

Originally labeled as Green Cush, the strain earned its name Green Crack after Snoop Dogg felt its potent sativa impact, renamed it ever since. This strain is also called Green Crush or Mango Crack. It is a crowd-favorite for its strong kick and happy vibes. Renowned as a Cannabis Cup champion and one of the most iconic American sativa weed strains, it delivers one of the most powerful sativa highs.

However, it's essential to note that Green Crack doesn't offer significant medicinal properties due to its limited relaxing effect. Still, some users report it can alleviate pain, stress and anxiety in moderate doses. With its 17% THC level, the strain’s flavor profile features a delightful fusion of citrusy sweet notes, lemon, mango, and a hint of spice.

While many of the best sativa strains typically mature around 8-12 weeks, Green Crack grows exceptionally tall and blooms within just 7 weeks, making it a fast-growing option. To ensure optimal growth, it's advisable to maintain excellent air circulation. Clearing lower branches can improve airflow and offer a healthier growth environment.

Where To Buy Green Crack

Quebec Cannabis Seeds is a Canadian seed bank working tirelessly for 15 years to establish its unwavering positive reputation.

Its clients can't get enough of its superb customer service and wide variety, offering many regular and limited edition strains of sativa.

10. Cafe Racer - Best for High THC Content

Cafe Racer stands out as one of the strongest strains of weed with THC levels that can soar up to 27%, with only minimal traces of CBD. This high concentration significantly boosts its potency and efficacy, making it one of the best sativa strains on the market.

Once smoked, Cafe Racer works overtime to rev up your senses, wiping your restlessness away and offering a happiness-filled high. On top of that, you may notice major relief from muscular discomfort thanks to its potential anti-inflammatory properties. So, this strain gives you the best of both worlds: a wave of peace and a dose of energy.

Coming over to its fragrance, Cafe Racer stands out among other sativa weed strains for its distinct skunky, spicy and diesel scent, making for an interesting combination. The flavor range is equally intriguing, featuring a smooth berry-like taste with earthy undertones.

This strain is a beginner-friendly growth plant that caters to all skill levels. Flourishing in a sunny, warm, and dry environment, it typically reaches a modest height of 4 feet, making it one of the perfect sativa strains for smaller growing spaces in your home. While the plant may take up to 12 weeks to mature, the wait will be worth it as you can get a magnificent yield of 350-600g per square meter.

Where To Buy Cafe Racer

Since 2009, MJ Seeds has served its wide customer base with the best sativa strains at competitive retail and wholesale prices.

With its lightning-fast same-day shipping, including global tracking services, MJ Seeds stands out as one of the fastest sativa strains brands, ensuring swift and efficient service to meet your needs instantly.

What Are Sativa Strains?

Sativa strains are a type of cannabis that are generally associated with energetic, creative, and uplifting effects. They are different from indica strains, which are more sedative and relaxing. The best sativa strains tend to grow in hot, dry climates and have long, thin leaves.

Some of the most popular sativa strains are Sour Diesel, Jack Herer, Durban Poison, and Super Lemon Haze. Sativa strains are often used by people who want to enhance their mood, focus, or creativity.

Sativa vs. Indica Contrasts

Sativa and indica are two types of cannabis that have different physical characteristics, effects, and origins. Here are some of the main contrasts between them:

Plant Size and Shape

Indica plants are shorter and bushier than sativa plants, which are taller and lankier. Indica plants also have broad, dark green leaves, while sativa plants have narrow, light green leaves.

Flowering Time and Yield

Indica plants have a shorter flowering time than sativa plants, usually taking 8 to 9 weeks to mature. Indica plants also tend to produce higher yields than sativa plants, which can take 10 to 12 weeks or longer to flower.

Effects and Uses

Indica strains are generally associated with relaxing, sedative, and calming effects, making them more suitable for nighttime use. Sativa strains are typically more energizing, uplifting, and stimulating, making them more suitable for daytime use.

However, these effects may vary depending on the individual user, the dosage, and the specific strain.

Cannabinoids and Terpenes

Cannabinoids are the chemical compounds that give cannabis its effects, such as THC and CBD. Terpenes are the aromatic compounds that give cannabis its flavor and aroma. Indica strains usually have higher levels of THC and lower levels of CBD than sativa strains.

Indica strains also tend to have more myrcene, linalool, and caryophyllene terpenes, which give them an earthy, sweet, and pungent smell and taste. The best sativa strains usually have lower levels of THC and higher levels of CBD than indica strains.

Sativa strains also tend to have more pinene, limonene, and caryophyllene terpenes, which give them a citrusy, piney, and sweet smell and taste.

Characteristics of Sativa Strains

Following are some characteristics of sativa strains:

Appearance and Growth Traits

Sativa plants are usually tall and thin with finger-like leaves. They can grow up to 20 feet high in some cases. Sativa plants also have a longer flowering time than indica plants, taking 10 to 12 weeks or more to mature.

Sativa plants are adapted to hot, dry climates with long sunny days, such as Africa, Central America, Southeast Asia, and Western Asia.

Aroma and Flavor Profile

Sativa strains tend to have a citrusy, piney, and sweet smell and taste, due to the presence of terpenes like pinene, limonene, and caryophyllene.

Some of the most popular sativa strains are Sour Diesel, Jack Herer, Durban Poison, and Super Lemon Haze. These strains have a refreshing and invigorating effect on the senses.

Cannabinoid and Terpene Composition

Sativa strains usually have lower levels of THC and higher levels of CBD than indica strains. This means that they are less likely to cause psychoactive effects or paranoia, but more likely to provide anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety benefits.

Sativa strains also have more caryophyllene, which is a terpene that can modulate the effects of THC and CBD by interacting with the endocannabinoid system. Caryophyllene may also have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and neuroprotective properties.

Benefits of Sativa Strains

Here are some of the benefits of sativa strains:

Uplifting and Energizing Effects

Sativa strains are generally associated with a common set of effects that include being energizing, uplifting, and stimulating. This is a sought-after effect for daytime consumers or for those who want to consume before doing an activity or being social.

Users report that Sativa strains can often be invigorating, making them much better-suited for parties and activities than indicas are. They’re also a great choice for anyone who likes to get out and adventure in nature.

Creative and Productive Stimulation

Sativa strains can also enhance your creativity, focus, and productivity. Many people report that their mood is altered and improves after consuming sativa strains, which can lead to increased creativity.

Users report that sativa strains can also help you focus on tasks and projects, as they stimulate your mind and make you more alert.

Mood Enhancement and Stress Relief

Sativa strains are also great for reducing stress and anxiety. They have been shown to help improve moods, increase happiness, and decrease negative feelings. This makes them a great choice for people who suffer from conditions like depression or bipolar disorder.

Sativa strains can also help you cope with chronic pain, as they have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Medicinal Applications

Sativa strains have many medicinal applications, as they can help treat various physical and mental health conditions. Some of the conditions that that users report sativa strains can help with are:

ADHD : Sativa strains can potentially help improve attention span, concentration, and memory in people with ADHD.

Alzheimer's disease: Sativa strains can help slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain.

Chronic fatigue syndrome: S ativa strains can help combat fatigue and lethargy by increasing energy and alertness in people with chronic fatigue syndrome.

Migraines: Sativa strains can help relieve migraine pain and nausea by activating the endocannabinoid system in the brain.

Potential Side Effects

Sativa strains, when used responsibly and as recommended, are generally safe. However, like any substance, they may have some potential side effects. These side effects are typically mild and may include:

Increased Heart Rate: Some users may experience a slightly elevated heart rate. This effect is usually temporary and subsides as the sativa's effects wear off.

Dry Mouth and Eyes: Known as "cottonmouth" and "dry eyes," these are common side effects of many cannabis strains. Staying hydrated can help alleviate these symptoms.

Impaired Coordination: Some users might experience a temporary decrease in motor coordination, so it's important not to operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence.

Remember that these potential side effects are generally mild and can be minimized by using sativa strains in moderation and with mindfulness.

It’s always a good practice to start with a small dose, especially if you are new to using cannabis, and gradually increase as needed while observing how your body reacts.

If you have any concerns, consult with a healthcare professional or budtender for personalized guidance.

How We Chose the Best Cannabis Sativa Strains

To choose the best cannabis sativa strains, we used the following criteria:

Popularity

We looked at the most searched, reviewed, and rated sativa strains on various online platforms, such as Leafly, Weedmaps, and AllBud. We also considered the feedback from cannabis experts, enthusiasts, and consumers.

Quality

We evaluated the potency, flavor, aroma, and appearance of each strain. We also considered the genetic lineage, breeding history, and awards of each strain.

Effects

We analyzed the reported effects of each strain on the mind and body. We focused on the positive effects, such as euphoria, creativity, energy, and relaxation. We also noted the potential negative effects, such as paranoia, anxiety, dry mouth, and dry eyes.

Medical Benefits

We examined the medical benefits of each strain for various conditions, such as depression, anxiety, pain, fatigue, and nausea. We also looked at the scientific evidence and user testimonials to support these claims.

Growing Difficulty

We assessed the growing difficulty of each strain based on the required climate, lighting, nutrients, water, and pruning. We also looked at the flowering time, yield, and resistance of each strain to pests and diseases.

How to Choose the Right Sativa Strain for You

Choosing the right sativa strain for you depends on your personal preferences, needs, and goals. Here are some factors to consider when selecting a sativa strain:

Desired Effects

What kind of effects are you looking for from a sativa strain? Do you want to feel energized, creative, focused, or relaxed? Do you want to enhance your mood, motivation, or productivity? Do you want to experience a mild or intense high?

Different sativa strains have different effects on the mind and body, so you should choose one that matches your desired outcome.

Tolerance Level

How experienced are you with cannabis consumption? How sensitive are you to THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis? Some sativa strains are more potent than others, meaning they have higher levels of THC and can produce stronger effects.

If you are a beginner or have a low tolerance, you should start with a low-potency strain and consume it in small doses. If you are an experienced user or have a high tolerance, you can try a high-potency strain and consume it in larger doses.

Flavor Preferences

What kind of flavor do you enjoy from a sativa strain? Do you like fruity, citrusy, spicy, earthy, or floral flavors? Different sativa strains have different terpenes, the aromatic compounds that give cannabis its flavor and aroma.

You should choose a strain that appeals to your taste buds and enhances your sensory experience.

Medical Condition

Do you have any medical condition that you want to treat with a sativa strain? Do you suffer from depression, anxiety, pain, fatigue, or nausea?

Different sativa strains have different medical benefits, such as relieving stress, boosting mood, stimulating appetite, or reducing inflammation.

You should choose a strain that has proven efficacy and safety for your condition. You should also consult your doctor before using cannabis for medical purposes.

Availability

How easy is it to find and buy a sativa strain in your area? Is it legal, regulated, or prohibited? Different sativa strains have different availability and accessibility depending on the laws and regulations of your location.

You should choose a strain that is legal and safe to obtain and consume in your area. You should also check the quality and reputation of the source before buying any cannabis product.

Best Sativa Strains: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best sativa strains.

Is Sativa an Upper or Downer?

Sativa strains are often considered "uppers" as they tend to provide a more energetic and uplifting experience.

What Strain Is Good for ADHD and Anxiety?

Durban Poison is a sativa strain known for its potential in helping with ADHD and anxiety due to its clear-headed and focused effects.

Is It Legal to Buy Sativa Seeds?

The legality of buying sativa seeds varies by location, so it's essential to check your local laws and regulations.

What Are Some of the Best Cheap Sativa-Dominant Strains?

Affordable sativa-dominant strains include Green Crack and Jack Herer, known for their energetic effects and relatively lower prices.

What Sativa Strain Is the Strongest?

Cafe Racer is a potent sativa strain known for its strong and uplifting effects.

What Are Sativa Strains Known For?

Sativa strains are known for their energizing and cerebral effects, often providing increased focus, creativity, and motivation.

Are Sativa Strains Suitable for All Users?

Sativa strains may not be suitable for everyone, as they can be more stimulating. It's important to consider your own tolerance and preferences.

How Do I Identify a Pure Sativa Strain?

Pure sativa strains typically have long, thin leaves, tall plants, and take longer to flower. However, modern hybrids may not exhibit all these characteristics.

Can Sativa Strains Be Used for Medical Purposes?

Yes, sativa strains can be used for medical purposes. They are sometimes used to alleviate symptoms like depression, anxiety, and chronic pain.

What’s the Typical Flowering Time for Sativa Plants?

Sativa plants usually have a longer flowering time, often taking 10-16 weeks to mature.

What Strains Are 100% Sativa?

Strains like Acapulco Gold are examples of 100% sativa strains.

What’s the Best Sativa Strain for Me? Our Verdict

We have reached the end of our list of the best sativa strains available today. Our top pick is

Sour Diesel, a strain that offers a euphoric and flavorful experience, among other benefits.

But you can also try other amazing strains, such as Super Lemon Haze, Durban Poison, Purple Haze, and the rest of our top 10..

Just remember to get your seeds from a reliable seed bank like Seed Supreme, which provides high-quality seeds with discreet delivery.

So, go ahead and choose your favorite strain. Remember to consume responsibly and have fun!

