Sample drinks from Pittsburgh's best bartenders at city's first cocktail shake-off

You’re probably thinking, "What exactly is a shake-off?" It’s a contest between some of the city’s best bartenders. Think of it like a beer fest, but instead of beer, there’s gin, vodka, rum, and whiskey.
Now you’re wondering, "Where do I fit into this?" To taste, of course! We’re relying on you to choose the best cocktail out of all 16 creations. In addition to preparing drinks for the panel of judges (consisting of members from the Pittsburgh chapter of the United States Bartenders' Guild and City Paper food and drink writer Maggie Weaver), each bartender will be required to batch out their drink for you to try and help choose a People’s Choice champion.
Tastings for People’s Choice will go from “first shake” (7 p.m.) to the final round. While your favorite neighborhood bartender shakes and stirs their drinks, you can sip, play games, peruse local vendors, and more. DJ TJ Harris will be providing music, and keep an eye out for surprise guests and appearances!
And if you don’t drink, don’t worry. Empath sober bar and social club, will be on site with mocktails, along with food from The Fluted Mushroom.
What’s in it for the bartenders? Each winner will receive a cash prize, bragging rights, and perhaps most importantly, a ridiculously awesome Champion Belt.
For tickets and more information, visit pghshakeoff.com.