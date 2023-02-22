 Salt the rim with these National Margarita Day deals in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Salt the rim with these National Margarita Day deals in Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Overhead shot of a frozen margarita surrounded by lime wedges and a small bowl of salt.
Photo: Courtesy of Bahama Breeze
National Margarita Day at Bahama Breeze
Nothing says "late February vibes" like declaring a booze holiday at the end of such a dreary month, so on Wed., Feb. 22, wrap yourself in the tequila-soaked embrace of National Margarita Day. This year, Mexican restaurants across the region are celebrating by serving up a variety of deals, from regular happy hours to exclusive, one-day-only events.

Pittsburgh City Paper compiled a list of some National Margarita Day happenings to check out.

Bahama Breeze
6100 Robinson Center Drive, Robinson Township. bahamabreeze.com

Make a "date" with Bahama Breeze, which will mark National Margarita Day with the chain's Classic Margaritas priced at a celebratory $2.22.

Condado Tacos
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com

Condado Tacos touts itself as the "king" of house-made, hand-crafted, fresh-fruit puree margaritas. See if the chain lives up to its own hype by adding blood orange, mango, muddled jalapeño, pineapple, prickly pear, strawberry, or white peach to a margarita. Condado Rewards members can add any of the puree flavors for free (this applies to both individual drinks and marg pitchers). Guests stopping in on National Margarita Day will also receive free “Large Marge” margarita glassware with any beverage purchase.
click to enlarge A person in a white T-shirt holds a pink margarita drink in a glass marked "Condado." A yellow margarita drink sits on a table in front of them.
Photo: Courtesy of Condado Tacos
National Margarita Day at Condado Tacos

El Campesino
Multiple locations. elcampesinospgh.com

El Campesino has $6 small House Margaritas from 5-7 p.m. during happy hour.

Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations. emilianos.net

Visit one of the six Pittsburgh-area Emiliano's locations for $6.99 Tres Generaciones Plata Margaritas, lime or blue on the rocks, all day.

Mad Mex
Multiple locations. madmex.com

Mad Mex will celebrate National Margarita Day with an extra-long Margarita Happy Hora (4:30-8:30 p.m.) featuring a lineup of flavors. Whether it's Big Azz or not, on-the-rocks or frozen, guests can choose how they want to enjoy margaritas with fruity additions like black cherry and banana-strawberry, or special flavors like Sangria Blur.

Round Corner Cantina
3720 Butler St., Lawrenceville. roundcornercantina.com

Round Corner will serve free margaritas to the first 30 guests who walk through the door on National Margarita Day. Others will receive $2 off margaritas during happy hour. The Mexican restaurant will also have its intimate, back-patio Chalet bar area open for the holiday.

Sienna Mercato
942 Penn Ave., Downtown. siennamercato.com

Sienna Mercato has specials on Tres Generaciones tequila margaritas. Sip one while you enjoy a round of drag BINGO, which starts at 7 p.m.

Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy St., Shadyside. tocayopgh.com

Overwhelmed by choices on National Margarita Day? At Tocayo, you don't have to choose. The restaurant will offer exclusive Margarita Flights featuring smaller versions of its Jamaica, Blood Orange, Spicy Pineapple, and Totopo options.

Totopo
660 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon. totopomex.com

Totopo, the sister restaurant of Tocayo, will also offer exclusive margarita flights for National Margarita Day. Their version features the spot's Betabel, Pepino, Horchata, Spicy Pineapple, and Blood Orange flavor options. 

