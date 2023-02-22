Salt the rim with these National Margarita Day deals in Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Bahama Breeze
National Margarita Day at Bahama Breeze
Nothing says "late February vibes" like declaring a booze holiday at the end of such a dreary month, so on Wed., Feb. 22, wrap yourself in the tequila-soaked embrace of National Margarita Day. This year, Mexican restaurants across the region are celebrating by serving up a variety of deals, from regular happy hours to exclusive, one-day-only events.
Pittsburgh City Paper
compiled a list of some National Margarita Day happenings to check out.
Bahama Breeze
6100 Robinson Center Drive, Robinson Township. bahamabreeze.com
Make a "date" with Bahama Breeze, which will mark National Margarita Day with the chain's Classic Margaritas priced at a celebratory $2.22.
Condado Tacos
Condado Tacos
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com
touts itself as the "king" of house-made, hand-crafted, fresh-fruit puree margaritas. See if the chain lives up to its own hype by adding blood orange, mango, muddled jalapeño, pineapple, prickly pear, strawberry, or white peach to a margarita. Condado Rewards members can add any of the puree flavors for free (this applies to both individual drinks and marg pitchers). Guests stopping in on National Margarita Day will also receive free “Large Marge” margarita glassware with any beverage purchase.
click to enlarge
El Campesino
Photo: Courtesy of Condado Tacos
National Margarita Day at Condado Tacos
has $6 small House Margaritas from 5-7 p.m. during happy hour.
Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant
Multiple locations. emilianos.net
Visit one of the six Pittsburgh-area Emiliano's locations for $6.99 Tres Generaciones Plata Margaritas, lime or blue on the rocks, all day.
Mad Mex
Mad Mex
Multiple locations. madmex.com
will celebrate National Margarita Day with an extra-long Margarita Happy Hora
(4:30-8:30 p.m.) featuring a lineup of flavors. Whether it's Big Azz or not, on-the-rocks or frozen, guests can choose how they want to enjoy margaritas with fruity additions like black cherry and banana-strawberry, or special flavors like Sangria Blur.
Round Corner Cantina
3720 Butler St., Lawrenceville. roundcornercantina.com
Round Corner will serve free margaritas to the first 30 guests who walk through the door on National Margarita Day. Others will receive $2 off margaritas during happy hour. The Mexican restaurant will also have its intimate, back-patio Chalet bar area open for the holiday.
Sienna Mercato
942 Penn Ave., Downtown. siennamercato.com
Sienna Mercato has specials on Tres Generaciones tequila margaritas. Sip one while you enjoy a round of drag BINGO, which starts at 7 p.m.
Tocayo Taqueria & Tequila
810 Ivy St., Shadyside. tocayopgh.com
Overwhelmed by choices on National Margarita Day? At Tocayo
, you don't have to choose. The restaurant will offer exclusive Margarita Flights featuring smaller versions of its Jamaica, Blood Orange, Spicy Pineapple, and Totopo options.
Totopo
Totopo
660 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon. totopomex.com
, the sister restaurant of Tocayo, will also offer exclusive margarita flights for National Margarita Day. Their version features the spot's Betabel, Pepino, Horchata, Spicy Pineapple, and Blood Orange flavor options.