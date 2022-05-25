Rural Pennsylvania training program helps fill dire volunteer firefighter, EMS shortage

Chief Barry and his books

Ron Barry has been a volunteer firefighter for most of his life. At 16, he successfully petitioned the local VFD to start a junior firefighter program and was among the first to sign up. At 52, this is his seventh year as chief of the South Brownsville Fire Company #1, and he has been training future volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement in Fayette County at Connelsville Area Career and Technical Center’s protective services program for 14 years.



He’s also a published author. His first novel, Jobtown, is about a hometown firefighter rising through the ranks of the fire department and was inspired by Barry’s own hometown, Brownsville, Pa. His current project is a children’s book, Six Brave Firefighters and Captain McGurk, which chronicles, in verse, a day in the life of a team of firefighters as they put out a fire and rescue a cat. Crafting the book’s characters, it was important to Barry that the firefighters be of differing races, nationalities, and genders.



“It promotes diversity,” Barry says of the book. “It shows that anybody can be a firefighter.”