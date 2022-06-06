 Row House Cinema to screen rare Andy Warhol screen tests and home movies | Screen | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Row House Cinema to screen rare Andy Warhol screen tests and home movies

By

click to enlarge Donyale Luna by Andy Warhol, part of Warhol at Row House - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE ANDY WARHOL MUSEUM
Photo: Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Museum
Donyale Luna by Andy Warhol, part of Warhol at Row House
Fans of Andy Warhol won’t have to visit his North Side museum to see works by the Pittsburgh-born pop artist. The Andy Warhol Museum has embarked on a partnership with a local independent theater to widen access to Warhol’s films.

Row House Cinema, a single-screen movie theater located in Lawrenceville, announced that they will show a number of Warhol’s silent, 16mm, black-and-white art films as part of a new program. Taking place on Mon., June 20, Warhol at Row House will, according to the theater’s website, feature “rare Warhol Screen Tests and home movies — some of which have never been shown publicly.” The 60-minute program will also be guided by Greg Pierce, The Warhol’s director of film and video.

Row House marketing manager Kelsey Zehmisch says the partnership came about thanks to one of the theater’s Film Club members, who also works at The Warhol.


“She approached us with the idea, made some introductions, and I think everyone saw an opportunity to do something really cool," Zehmisch says in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper.

The program will screen films made between 1964 and 1965, including Jane Holzer, Donyale Luna, Ivy Nicholson, and Couch, which focuses on the famous piece of Instagrammable furniture located in The Warhol's lobby.
click to enlarge Jane Holzer by Andy Warhol, part of Warhol at Row House - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE ANDY WARHOL MUSEUM
Photo: Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Museum
Jane Holzer by Andy Warhol, part of Warhol at Row House
Starr Hackwelder, director of advancement at The Warhol, says Warhol at Row House is being presented as part of the museum’s newest member group, Superstars. The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh website describes Superstars as being “geared toward cultivating and connecting a younger generation of lifelong museum supporters.”

Named after Warhol’s “closest clique of muses," Superstars will gain "insider access to some of The Warhol’s most exclusive events and Pittsburgh’s local arts and music scene, while also providing the museum with valuable philanthropic support.”

Launched at the end of May, Hackwelder says Superstars has a “unique focus on music and film, important aspects of Warhol’s legacy,” and Warhol staff was “looking for a creative way to present Warhol’s film work to a potentially new audience.”


“Row House Cinema seemed a natural fit with a reputation for unique programming, and we were incredibly happy when they were enthusiastic about the idea,” says Hackwelder in an email to City Paper. “It’s a fun and inspiring way to expand The Warhol’s reach beyond the walls of the museum, working with an iconic theatre to feature the work of a true icon! It’s also an opportunity to bring members from both The Warhol’s Superstars and Row House Cinema Film Club together for a stellar night out.”

Zehmisch says Row House "can’t wait for the event" and that they are "hoping it can be the first in a series."
Warhol at Row House. 7 p.m. Mon., June 20. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.84 plus booking fee. rowhousecinema.com/movies/warhol-at-row-house

Trending

Speaking of...

Chariot Fade returns for first live performance in years, with new and improved lineup

By Jordan Snowden

Chariot Fade members Jonathan Chamberlain, Jesse Ley, and Stephen Gallo

Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Animal rescue receptionist, photojournalist, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

By Dani Janae

Pittsburgh’s spring concert season is ready to bring back crowds

Pittsburgh galleries, museums debut new shows for spring 2022

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh galleries, museums debut new shows for spring 2022
More »

Tags

Latest in Screen

Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible

By Amanda Waltz

Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

By Hannah Kinney-Kobre

RRR brings Tollywood, dudes rock-style to the Harris Theater

Harris Theater honors grunge music gods with Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.

By Amanda Waltz

Harris Theater honors grunge music gods with Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr.

Tull Family Theater to premiere Pittsburgh-shot dramatic thriller Hiraeth

By Owen Gabbey

Tull Family Theater to premiere Pittsburgh-shot dramatic thriller Hiraeth
More »
More Screen »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

The Zells

Pittsburgh’s top concerts: June 6-12

By Jordan Snowden

Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible

Watch the first trailer for Billy Porter's Pittsburgh-shot film Anything's Possible

By Amanda Waltz

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

By Dontae Washington

DJ Femi

SummaLumma DJ Festival brings national talent to Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation