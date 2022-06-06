Row House Cinema to screen rare Andy Warhol screen tests and home movies

Row House Cinema, a single-screen movie theater located in Lawrenceville, announced that they will show a number of Warhol’s silent, 16mm, black-and-white art films as part of a new program. Taking place on Mon., June 20, Warhol at Row House will, according to the theater’s website, feature “rare Warhol Screen Tests and home movies — some of which have never been shown publicly.” The 60-minute program will also be guided by Greg Pierce, The Warhol’s director of film and video.
Row House marketing manager Kelsey Zehmisch says the partnership came about thanks to one of the theater’s Film Club members, who also works at The Warhol.
“She approached us with the idea, made some introductions, and I think everyone saw an opportunity to do something really cool," Zehmisch says in an email to Pittsburgh City Paper.
The program will screen films made between 1964 and 1965, including Jane Holzer, Donyale Luna, Ivy Nicholson, and Couch, which focuses on the famous piece of Instagrammable furniture located in The Warhol's lobby.
newest member group, Superstars. The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh website describes Superstars as being “geared toward cultivating and connecting a younger generation of lifelong museum supporters.”
Named after Warhol’s “closest clique of muses," Superstars will gain "insider access to some of The Warhol’s most exclusive events and Pittsburgh’s local arts and music scene, while also providing the museum with valuable philanthropic support.”
Launched at the end of May, Hackwelder says Superstars has a “unique focus on music and film, important aspects of Warhol’s legacy,” and Warhol staff was “looking for a creative way to present Warhol’s film work to a potentially new audience.”
“Row House Cinema seemed a natural fit with a reputation for unique programming, and we were incredibly happy when they were enthusiastic about the idea,” says Hackwelder in an email to City Paper. “It’s a fun and inspiring way to expand The Warhol’s reach beyond the walls of the museum, working with an iconic theatre to feature the work of a true icon! It’s also an opportunity to bring members from both The Warhol’s Superstars and Row House Cinema Film Club together for a stellar night out.”
Zehmisch says Row House "can’t wait for the event" and that they are "hoping it can be the first in a series."
Warhol at Row House. 7 p.m. Mon., June 20. Row House Cinema. 4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $12.84 plus booking fee. rowhousecinema.com/movies/warhol-at-row-house