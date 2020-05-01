 Row House Cinema screens work by local filmmakers through its virtual theater | Film | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Row House Cinema screens work by local filmmakers through its virtual theater

By

click to enlarge Eating & Working & Eating & Working - PHOTO: DAVID BERNABO
Photo: David Bernabo
Eating & Working & Eating & Working
Local movie theaters have been staying active with virtual film screenings. Patrons can pay a cheaper price than a normal ticket to rent a movie that would otherwise be screening in theaters right now, from their homes. Row House Cinema is taking it a step further by showing a lineup by Pittsburgh filmmakers, with a portion of "ticket" sales going directly toward the filmmakers. 

Row House will show a new film by a local filmmaker every week. First up, it's Eating & Working & Eating & Working by David Bernabo. The 2018 documentary focuses on the food industry, from chefs to bakers to grocery store owners, with discussions "ranging from a history of gender-based pay inequity to macho kitchen attitudes to the role of redlining practices."

“The film honors the hard work of Pittsburgh’s food industry workers. Now is a perfect time to appreciate and respect what they do," says Bernabo in a press release.


With each rental, 60% of sales go to the filmmaker and 40% go to Row House.

The next film on the roster is Sobre Las Olas, a documentary by Carolina Loyola-Garcia, which begins on May 8th. The film explores the place of flamenco dance in the U.S. and "the deep song, the cry, the rhythm" that comes along with it.

Tickets can be purchased through the Row House website.

Tags

Latest in Film

A guide to watching movies and TV shows for free

By Hannah Lynn

A guide to watching movies and TV shows for free

Pittsburgh-shot Seth Rogen movie An American Pickle will stream on HBO Max

By Amanda Waltz

Seth Rogen in An American Pickle

Documentary Pahokee, set in a town near the Florida Everglades, gives you something to root for

By Hannah Lynn

Documentary Pahokee, set in a town near the Florida Everglades, gives you something to root for

60-Second Documentary: How to trim your hair in quarantine

By Point Park News Service

60-Second Documentary: How to trim your hair in quarantine
More »
More Film »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 29- 5, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Lisa Giuliani of Lock House Studio

PG&H launches online store to support Pittsburgh makers and artists

By Amanda Waltz

Local recommendations for Bandcamp's revenue-free sale, today

Local recommendations for Bandcamp's revenue-free sale, today

By Jordan Snowden

Grant Charney

Quarantunes with Grant Charney

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation