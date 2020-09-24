Row House Cinema partners with The Terminal for month-long Drive-In Cinema event

Row House partnered with The Terminal real estate developer, McCaffery, to host Drive-In Cinema, an outdoor movie series every Friday and Saturday in October, with the exception of October 30. The drive-in movies, spaced out over nine dates, will be shown in the lot at the corner of 21st and Smallman Street, adjacent to The Terminal.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Row House to bring this magical experience to the Strip for all to enjoy,” says Terminal senior property manager, Beth Edwards, in a press release. "What better way to spend October than with loved ones at the drive-in?”
The event kicks off on Fri., Oct. 2 with screenings of the 1984 fantasy film Neverending Story and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the 1971 Roald Dahl musical adaptation starring Gene Wilder.
Other films scheduled include The Princess Bride, Young Frankenstein, and a special Halloween showing of Night of the Living Dead.
The lot will open at 6:30 p.m. and movies will begin at sundown at approximately 8 p.m.
McCaffery, a Chicago-based development firm, has spent the last year converting The Terminal from a former railroad loading dock and produce wholesale business into a mixed-use building with space for retail, restaurants, and offices. The five-block long property sat partially vacant for decades before McCaffery acquired it in 2019, along with a warehouse across the street.
McCaffery is hosting the event as a way to “contribute to the Pittsburgh community by uplifting local businesses like Row House Cinema and bringing people together at its new home on Smallman Street.”
The event would also mark a return to in-person events for Row House, which has moved to a virtual platform since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the single-screen theater to shut its doors. Since it opened in 2014, the Lawrenceville venue has become known for its specially curated events and programming, including pajama movie parties, annual film festivals, and famous guest appearances.
The enhance the movie-watching experience, Row House will also serve popcorn, soda, and beer at the events. Spaces are first-come, first-served based on car size to ensure everyone has a positive viewing experience.
Tickets are $25 per car and can be purchased at the Row House website.